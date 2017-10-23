Edition:
Orient Securities Co Ltd (3958.HK)

3958.HK on Hong Kong Stock

8.13HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.02 (-0.25%)
Prev Close
HK$8.15
Open
HK$8.18
Day's High
HK$8.20
Day's Low
HK$8.12
Volume
13,006,400
Avg. Vol
3,888,233
52-wk High
HK$8.52
52-wk Low
HK$6.98

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Xinjun Pan

54 Chairman of the Board

Wenzhong Jin

51 President, Director

Jianhui Zhang

47 Chief Financial Officer

Yucheng Yang

50 Vice President, Secretary of the Board

Hong Shu

48 Vice President

Yifan Jia

59 Director

Xuefeng Song

Director

Junhao Wu

52 Director

Qian Zhang

41 Director

Donghui Zhou

46 Director

Yao Zhou

48 Director

Xinyuan Chen

50 Independent Director

Huizhen Li

68 Independent Director

Zhiqiang Li

49 Independent Director

Xiongwen Lu

48 Independent Director

Guoxiang Xu

57 Independent Director
Biographies

Name Description

Xinjun Pan

Mr. Pan Xinjun has been Chairman of the Board in Orient Securities Company Limited. He is also Chairman of the Board and Director in five other companies.

Wenzhong Jin

Mr. Jin Wenzhong has been President, Director in Orient Securities Company Limited. He is also Chairman of the Board and Director in five other companies.

Jianhui Zhang

Yucheng Yang

Mr. Yang Yucheng has been Vice President, Secretary of the Board in Orient Securities Company Limited. He is also Chairman of the Board and Director in three other companies. He wasd Director, Secretary of the Board, Deputy General Manager, Director, Chief Financial Officer and General Manager in four other companies. He holds a Master's degree.

Hong Shu

Mr. Shu Hong has been Vice President in Orient Securities Company Limited. He is also Director in two other companies. He was General Manager, Assistant General Manager, Chief Information and Technology Officer and Chief Operating Officer in another company.

Yifan Jia

Xuefeng Song

Mr. Song Xuefeng has been Director in Orient Securities Company Limited. He is also Deputy General Manager, Chairman of the Board and Executive Director in five other companies.

Junhao Wu

Mr. Wu Junhao has been Director in Orient Securities Company Limited. He is also Director in six other companies.

Qian Zhang

Mr. Zhang Qian has been Director in Orient Securities Company Limited. He is also Director and General Manager in another company. He holds a Master's degree.

Donghui Zhou

Yao Zhou

Mr. Zhou Yao has been Director in Orient Securities Company Limited. He is also General Manager and Director in four other companies.

Xinyuan Chen

Huizhen Li

Ms. Li Huizhen has been Independent Director in Orient Securities Company Limited. She is also Assistant General Manager, Deputy General Manager, Chairman of the Board and General Manager in five other Shanghai-based companies.

Zhiqiang Li

Mr. Li Zhiqiang has been Independent Director in Orient Securities Company Limited. He is also Independent Director in four other companies.

Xiongwen Lu

Mr. Lu Xiongwen has been Independent Director in Orient Securities Company Limited. He is also Independent Director and Outside Director in three other companies. He is a Professor.

Guoxiang Xu

Mr. Xu Guoxiang has been Independent Director in Orient Securities Company Limited. He is also Independent Director in two other companies. He holds a Ph.D. He is a professor.

