Name Description

Xinjun Pan Mr. Pan Xinjun has been Chairman of the Board in Orient Securities Company Limited. He is also Chairman of the Board and Director in five other companies.

Wenzhong Jin Mr. Jin Wenzhong has been President, Director in Orient Securities Company Limited. He is also Chairman of the Board and Director in five other companies.

Yucheng Yang Mr. Yang Yucheng has been Vice President, Secretary of the Board in Orient Securities Company Limited. He is also Chairman of the Board and Director in three other companies. He wasd Director, Secretary of the Board, Deputy General Manager, Director, Chief Financial Officer and General Manager in four other companies. He holds a Master's degree.

Hong Shu Mr. Shu Hong has been Vice President in Orient Securities Company Limited. He is also Director in two other companies. He was General Manager, Assistant General Manager, Chief Information and Technology Officer and Chief Operating Officer in another company.

Xuefeng Song Mr. Song Xuefeng has been Director in Orient Securities Company Limited. He is also Deputy General Manager, Chairman of the Board and Executive Director in five other companies.

Junhao Wu Mr. Wu Junhao has been Director in Orient Securities Company Limited. He is also Director in six other companies.

Qian Zhang Mr. Zhang Qian has been Director in Orient Securities Company Limited. He is also Director and General Manager in another company. He holds a Master's degree.

Yao Zhou Mr. Zhou Yao has been Director in Orient Securities Company Limited. He is also General Manager and Director in four other companies.

Huizhen Li Ms. Li Huizhen has been Independent Director in Orient Securities Company Limited. She is also Assistant General Manager, Deputy General Manager, Chairman of the Board and General Manager in five other Shanghai-based companies.

Zhiqiang Li Mr. Li Zhiqiang has been Independent Director in Orient Securities Company Limited. He is also Independent Director in four other companies.

Xiongwen Lu Mr. Lu Xiongwen has been Independent Director in Orient Securities Company Limited. He is also Independent Director and Outside Director in three other companies. He is a Professor.