Jianhong Li Mr. Li Jianhong has been serving as Chairman of the Board and Non-Executive Director in China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. since August 2014. He is also serving as Chairman of the Board in CHINA MERCHANTS GROUP. He holds a Master's degree in Economics from Jilin University, and a Master of Business Administration from University of East London, the United Kingdom.

Xiaopeng Li Mr. Li Xiaopeng has been serving as Vice Chairman of the Board and Non-Executive Director in China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. since November 12, 2015. He is also serving as General Manager in CHINA MERCHANTS GROUP, as well as Chairman of the Board in China Merchants Holdings (International) Company Limited, China Merchants Capital Investment Co., Ltd. and other two group companies. He holds a Ph.D. in Economics from Wuhan University, China.

Hao Li Mr. Li Hao has been serving as Finance Director, Executive Deputy Head of the Bank and Executive Director in China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd since May 31, 2013. He is also Chairman of the Board in China Merchants Fund Management Co., Ltd., as well as Vice Chairman of the Board in a Shenzhen-based company. He holds a Master of Business Administration from University of Southern California, the United States.

Huiyu Tian Mr. Tian Huiyu has been serving as Executive Director and Head of the Bank in China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. since August 2013. He is also serving as Vice Chairman of the Board in Merchants Union Consumer Finance Company Limited.

Jianjun Liu Mr. Liu Jianjun has been serving as Deputy Head of the Bank in China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. since December 2013. He is also Chairman of the Board in CIGNA&CMC, as well as Director in China UnionPay Co., Ltd. He holds a Master's degree from Dongbei University of Finance and Economics, China.

Zhihong Tang Mr. Tang Zhihong has been serving as Deputy Head of the Bank in China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. since April 2006. He was Deputy Head of the Bank-Shenyang Branch, Head of the Bank-Lanzhou Branch and Head of the Bank-Shanghai Branch in the Bank.

Ju Zhao Mr. Zhao Ju has been serving as Deputy Head of the Bank in China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. since November 21, 2014. He used to be General Manager of Investment Banking in China Galaxy Securities Co., Ltd, Director of Investment Banking, Director and General Manager in UBS Securities, Head of China Region and Vice Chairman of Asia Region in UBS investment bank. He holds an Executive Master of Business Administration from Peking University, China.

Qi Zhu Mr. Zhu Qi has been serving as Deputy Head of the Bank in China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. since December 2008. He is also Managing Director and President-Administration in Wing Lung Bank Ltd., Independent Non-Executive Director in Great Eagle Holdings Ltd., as well as Director in CMB International Capital Corporation Limited and HONGKONG JAPAN BUSINESS CO-OPERATION COMMITTEE. He used to be Deputy General Manager-Hong Kong Branch and General Manager-Hong Kong Branch in Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited, Chairman of the Board in Chinese Mercantile Bank, as well as Director, General Manager and President-Administration in another bank. He holds a Master's degree in Economics.

Liang Wang Mr. Wang Liang has been serving as Deputy Head of the Bank and Secretary of the Board in China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. since June 28, 2016. He used to be Deputy Head of the Bank and Head of the Bank in Bank of Beijing. He holds a Master's degree from Renmin University of China.

Gangfeng Fu Mr. Fu Gangfeng has been serving as Non-Executive Director in China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. since August 2010. He is also Chief Financial Officer in China Merchants Group where he served as General Manager-Finance Division, as well as Non-Executive Director in China Merchants Holdings (International) Company Limited, and Vice Chairman of the Board in China Merchants Shekou Industrial Zone Holdings Co., Ltd. He used to be Chief Financial Officer in another company. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Accounting and a Master's degree in Management Engineering from a university that later became Chang'an University, China.

Xiaoyuan Hong Mr. Hong Xiaoyuan has been serving as Non-Executive Director in China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd since June 15, 2007. He is also Assistant to the President in China Merchants Group, Vice Chairman of the Board in China Merchants Capital Investment Co., Ltd., as well as Chairman of the Board in China Merchants Finance Holdings Co., Ltd., China Merchants China Direct Investments Limited and other three companies. He holds a Master's degree in Economics from Peking University, China and Master of Science from Australian National University.

Min Su Ms. Su Min has been serving as Non-Executive Director in China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. since September 2014. She is also serving as General Manager in China Merchants Finance Holdings Co., Ltd., as well as Chairman of the Board in a Shenzhen-based company. She was Deputy General Manager, China Accounting Officer, Chairman of the Board and General Manager in two Anhui-based companies. She holds a Master of Business Administration from University of Science and Technology of China.

Yueying Sun Ms. Sun Yueying is serving as Non-Executive Director in China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. She is also serving as Chief Accounting Officer in China Ocean Shipping (Group) Company, Non-Executive Director in Cosco Shipping Holdings Co., Ltd., Chairman of the Board in COSCO Finance Co., Ltd., as well as Director in China Merchants Securities Co., Ltd.

Daxiong Wang Mr. Wang Daxiong had been serving as Non-Executive Director in China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. since June 28, 2016. He is also serving as Deputy General Manager in China Shipping (Group) Company where he served as Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer, as well as Non-Executive Director, Executive Director and Chairman of the Board in three other companies.

Guilin Huang Mr. Huang Guilin is serving as Independent Non-Executive Director in China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. He is also Chairman of the Board in IncitAdv Consultants Limited, Director in a Hong Kong-based theater, as well as Independent Non-Executive Director in K. Wah International Holdings, Hutchison PortHoldings Trust and other two companies. He holds a Bachelor's degree from The Chinese University of Hong Kong and a Ph.D. from University of Leicester, Britain.

Jinsong Liang Mr. Liang Jinsong has been serving as Independent Non-Executive Director in China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. since January 2015. He is also serving as President-Administrative in NANFENG GROUP LIMITED. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Social Sciences from The University of Hong Kong.

Chengwei Pan Mr. Pan Chengwei has been serving as Independent Non-Executive Director of China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. since July 2012. He is also serving as Independent Non-Executive Director in Shenzhen Nanshan Power Co., Ltd. and China International Marine Containers (Group) Co., Ltd. He used to serve as General Manager of three other companies.

Yingli Pan Ms. Pan Yingli has been serving as Independent Non-Executive Director in China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd since November 11, 2011. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics and a Ph.D. in World Economics from East China Normal University, as well as a Master's degree in Economics from Shanghai University of Finance and Economics, China. She is Professor of Finance in Shanghai Jiao Tong University, China. She was Associate Professor and Professor in East China Normal University.