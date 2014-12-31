Name Description

Zhiliang Zhou Mr. Zhou Zhiliang is Executive Chairman of the Board of the company. since January 31, 2012, and is mainly responsible for overseeing the overall work of the Board and formulating the Company’s strategies. Mr. Zhou has been the general manager of CRSC Corporation Group since January 2012. Mr. Zhou was a vice president of CRCC (listed on the Stock Exchange, stock code: 1186; listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, stock code: 601186) from October 2007 to January 2012, during which Mr. Zhou served as chairman of China Railway Construction Investment Group Co., Ltd. from March 2011 to January 2012. From December 2004 to October 2007, Mr. Zhou was a deputy general manager of China Railway Construction Corp. From November 2001 to December 2004, Mr. Zhou was the director of China Railway No.4 Survey & Design Group Co., Ltd. From November 1996 to November 2001, Mr. Zhou successively served as director at No.2 Railway Survey and Design Department of, director at No.2 Railway Survey and Design Institute of, and chairman of Labor Union of China Railway No.4 Survey & Design Group Co., Ltd.. Mr. Zhou graduated from China University of Mining & Technology in July 1985 with a bachelor ’s degree in engineering and majored in hydrogeology and engineering geology, and from Tsinghua University School of Economic and Management with an EMBA degree in January 2008. In December 2010, Mr. Zhou was conferred the title of Professor of Engineering by Technological Qualification Review Committee for Senior Engineers of CRCC.

Gang Yin Mr. Yin Gang is President, Executive Director of the company. since May 21, 2015 and president of the Company since May 22, 2015, and is mainly responsible for overseeing the management of the Company's daily production and operations. From December 2010 to May 2015, Mr. Yin was a vice president of the Company, during which, Mr. Yin served as the chairman of CRSCD from January 2012 to November 2012 and as Board secretary of our Company from April 2011 to May 2013. From August 2001 to May 2015, Mr. Yin was the deputy general manager of CRSC Corporation Group. From December 1996 to August 2001, Mr. Yin successively served as deputy general manager and general manager of Shenyang Railway Signal Factory (the predecessor of CRSC Shenyang). Mr. Yin graduated from Dalian Railway Institute in July 1983, with a bachelor 's degree in engineering and majored in metal material and heat treatment. In December 1999, he was conferred the title of Senior Engineer by the Qualification Review Committee for Senior Engineering Technical Position of China Railway Signal & Communication Company.

Hong Chen Mr. Chen Hong is Vice President of the company. since April 2013, and is mainly responsible for assisting the president in daily production and operation. Mr. Chen was an employee representative Director from December 2010 to May 2015, chairman of our labor union from April 2011 to April 2013, and assistant to president of our Company from February 2012 to April 2013. Mr. Chen was chairman of CRSCS from September 2013 to October 2014, chairman of CRSC Innovation Investment from August 2012 to February 2014. Mr. Chen was chairman of labor union of CRSC Corporation Group from March 2007 to April 2013. Mr. Chen also served as office director of CRSC Corporation Group from November 2004 to March 2007. Mr. Chen successively served as deputy general manager of China Railway Signal & Communication Shanghai Engineering Co., Ltd. (the predecessor of CRSCS) from June 2000 to November 2004, and office manager, project manager and assistant to general manager of this company from June 1992 to June 2000. Mr. Chen graduated from Luoyang Railway Electrical Engineering School as a secondary student majoring in railway communications in July 1981, and graduated from the Correspondence School of Party School of the CPC Central Committee with a bachelor ’s degree in administrative management in December 2001. In December 2009, Mr. Chen was conferred the title of Senior Engineer by Technological Qualification Review Committee for Senior Engineers of CRSC Corporation Group.

Weizhong Huang Mr. Huang Weizhong is Vice President of the company. since April 18, 2013, mainly responsible for assisting the president in daily production and operation. Mr. Huang served as the chairman of CRSCD from November 2012 to September 2014, as the director and general manager of CRSCD from November 2010 to November 2012, as the vice president of CRSCD from January 2004 to November 2010, as the director of CRSCD from December 1996 to January 2004. Mr. Huang graduated from Southwest Jiaotong University in July 1987, with a Bachelor ’s degree in engineering and majoring in automatic control; and graduated from Fordham University in the United States in May 2003, with a MBA degree. In December 2005, Mr. Huang was conferred the title of Senior Engineer by the Qualification Review Committee for Senior Engineers of the MOR.

Shaofeng Hu Mr. Hu Shaofeng is Joint Company Secretary, Deputy General Accountant of the company. since May 2013 and the deputy chief accountant since July 2012, and is mainly in charge of information disclosure, investor relationship coordination, and preparation of general meetings and Board meetings. Mr. Hu has been the director of CRSC Innovation Investment since August 2012. Mr. Hu served as deputy general manager, chief accountant and general counsel of China Railway Construction Heavy Industry Co., Ltd. from December 2011 to July 2012. Mr. Hu served as the chief accountant of China Railway Track Systems Group Co., Ltd. from May 2007 to December 2011. Mr. Hu served as deputy chief accountant of the China Railway No.4 Survey & Design Group Co., Ltd. from February 2004 to October 2006, as the director of financial department of the China Railway No. 4 Survey & Design Group Co., Ltd. from February 2004 to April 2005, as the assistant to director and deputy director of financial department of the China Railway No. 4 Survey & Design Group Co., Ltd. from February 2002 to February 2004. Mr. Hu graduated from Zhongnan University of Economics in July 1990, with a bachelor ’s degree in economics and majoring in industrial economics; in June 2007, Mr. Hu graduated from Wuhan University with a Master ’s degree in software engineering (financial informatization major). In December 2005, Mr. Hu was conferred the title of Senior Engineer by Qualification Review Committee for Senior Accounting Professional Technical Positions of China Railway Construction Corporation.

Ning Kong Mr. Kong Ning is General Accountant of the company. Since December 29, 2010, and is mainly in charge of our financial work. Mr. Kong was the Chief Accountant of CRSC Corporation Group from November 2004 to May 2015. Mr. Kong served as head of finance department in the finance department of China Huanqiu Contracting & Engineering Corporation and the chief accountant of HQCEC (HB) from August 2001 to November 2004; as the deputy chief of financial department of Medicament Joint Venture Company in Anhui province (renamed as Anhui Hua Shi Medicament Co., Ltd. from April 1996 to August 2001. Mr. Kong graduated from Anhui Ma’anshan Business Technical College in July 1986, with a college diploma in business financial accounting; in June 2009, he graduated from Dongbei University of Finance and Economics , with an EMBA degree. In November 2003, Mr. Kong was conferred the title of Senior Accountant by the Qualification Review Committee for Senior Accountant Professional Technology Positions of China National Nonmetallic Mineral Industry (Group) Corporation.

Wing Shan Ng Ms. Ng Wing Shan is joint company secretary of the company. Ms. Ng now serves as the assistant vice president of SW Corporate Services Group Limited, mainly responsible for assisting listed companies in professional company secretarial work. Ms. Ng possesses more than 10 years of professional experience in company secretarial field. Before this, she worked with KCS Hong Kong Limited, successively as secretary officer, senior secretarial officer, assistant manager and manager from December 2006 to October 2014. Ms. Ng is an associate member of The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries and The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators in the United Kingdom.

Jin'en Chen Mr. Chen Jin'en is Non-Executive Independent Director of the company. since May 21, 2015, and is mainly responsible for providing advice with regard to corporate governance, connected transactions, the Company’s business strategies, nomination and remuneration of the Directors and senior management of the Company. Before joining our Company, from March 2010 to August 2013, Mr. Chen was the vice chairman of China Energy Conservation and Environmental Protection Group. Mr. Chen also served as a non-executive director of Billion Industrial Holdings Limited (listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, stock code: 2299) from September 2012 to March 2013. Mr. Chen also served several positions in China Energy Conservation Investment Co., Ltd. including serving as its deputy general manager from October 2004 to March 2010 , its vice chairman from September 2001 to October 2004. From November 2000 to September 2001, Mr. Chen was the head of the working department of the supervisory committee of Central Work Committee for Enterprises (??????). From August 1998 to November 2000, Mr. Chen was the deputy director of General Administration Office of Special Inspector of Ministry of Personnel . From July 1988 to August 1998, Mr. Chen served as a deputy director, director and assistant supervisor of the Department of Title of Ministry of Personnel. Mr. Chen graduated from City University of Macau with a master ’s degree in business administration in July 2000, and from Nanjing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics, majoring in aircraft design in July 1978.

Shutang Gao Mr. Gao Shutang is Non-Executive Independent Director of the company. since May 21, 2015, and is mainly responsible for providing advice with regard to corporate governance, connected transactions, the Company’s business strategies, remuneration of Directors and senior management, auditing and risk management, and product quality and production safety management. Before joining in our Company, Mr. Gao served as a director of China Railway Engineering Corporation from September 2006 to September 2007 and as chairman of the supervisory committee of China Railway Group Limited (listed on the Hong Kong Stock exchange, stock code: 390; listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, stock code: 601390) from September 2007 to June 2009, during which periods, from September 2007 to December 2009, he served as the director of China Railway Group Limited Hongda Center. From May 2001 to September 2006, Mr. Gao was the secretary to the disciplinary committee of China Railway Engineering Corporation. Mr. Gao served as the chairman of the board of directors of China Railway Group Limited the Fifth Bureau Group from August 2002 to December 2003. He also served as the chairman of China Railway Electrification Engineering Group Co. from December 2003 to January 2008. From July 2009 to July 2013, Mr. Gao was the chairman of the third session of the supervision committee of Beijing Public Company Association.

Jiajie Wang Mr. Wang Jiajie is Non-Executive Independent Director of the company. has been appointed as the Company. since May 21, 2015, and is mainly responsible for providing advice with regard to corporate governance, connected transactions, the Company’s business strategies, nomination of the Directors and senior management of the Company and auditing and risk management. Mr. Wang is currently the arbitrator of China International Economic and Trade Arbitration Commission and the arbitrator of Beijing Arbitration Commission. Before joining our Company, Mr. Wang served in several positions in China General Technology (Group) Holding Co., Ltd. including serving as its general counsel from December 2004 to December 2010 and as the general manager of its legal department from July 1999 to December 2004. Mr. Wang also served in several positions in China National Technical Imp. & Exp. Corp. including serving as the general manager of its legal department from November 1998 to July 1999; and the vice general manager of its legal department from December 1991 to November 1998. Mr. Wang graduated from the law school of China Renmin University with a master ’s degree in laws in July 1987 and from the legal department of the second campus of China Renmin University with a bachelor ’s degree in law in February 1983.