Bi Chen Mr. Chen Bi is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. He graduated with bachelor degree in 1982 from the department of development of Southwest Petroleum Institute (now known as Southwest Petroleum University) majoring in oil production. He obtained a master degree of engineering in 1988 from Heriot-Watt University in the United Kingdom majoring in petroleum engineering. In 2001, he obtained a MBA degree from Tsinghua University School of Economics and Management, majoring in business administration. He was later qualified as a senior engineer (professor grade). From February 1982 to May 1985, he worked as a technician of the well testing division of the drilling company of CNOOC Nanhai West Corporation. He received on job training in Expro, a British company, from May 1985 to September 1987. He worked successively as an engineer, a supervisor, a vice manager of the drilling engineering department of CNOOC Nanhai West Corporation and the vice manager of the oil production company of CNOOC Nanhai West Corporation during the period of July 1988 to August 1995. From August 1995 to September 1999, he worked successively as the head of production division and the vice manager of development and production department of CNOOC. From September 1999 to April 2003, he worked successively as the vice general manager and the general manager of development and production department of CNOOC Limited. He was the general manager and Party secretary of Tianjin Branch of CNOOC (China) Limited from April 2003 to December 2010. He was also appointed as a vice president and an executive vice president of CNOOC Limited from October 2005 to May 2016. He has been the chief safety officer of CNOOC since May 2016 and a vice general manager and a Party leadership group member of CNOOC since July 2016.

Qinglong Xia Mr. Xia Qinglong serves as President, Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the Company. He obtained a bachelor’s degree majoring in oil exploration from Chengdu Geology Institute in 1986 and a doctoral degree specialising in solid earth geophysics from University of Chinese Academy of Sciences in 2007, and then held the title of professor-grade senior engineer. From July 1986 to March 1994, he had worked as assistant engineer and project manager at the Computation Centre of Bohai Oil Corporation. From March 1994 to November 1995, he had served as project manager at Bohai Oil Research Institute. Thereafter, he was the deputy chief engineer (geophysical prospect) at the Exploration Department of CNOOC China Limited Tianjin Branch from November 1995 to May 2000; chief engineer (geophysical prospect) at Bohai Oil Research Institute from May 2000 to August 2003; manager at the Technology Department of CNOOC China Limited Tianjin Branch from August 2003 to November 2005; chief geologist of CNOOC China Limited Tianjin Branch from November 2005 to April 2013; chief geologist and deputy general manager of CNOOC China Limited Tianjin Branch and deputy director of CNOOC Bohai Petroleum Administrative bureau from April 2013 to August 2013; deputy general manager of CNOOC China Limited Tianjin Branch and deputy director of CNOOC Bohai Petroleum Administrative bureau from August 2013 to November 2015; executive deputy general manager of CNOOC China Limited Tianjin Branch and executive deputy director of CNOOC Bohai Petroleum Administrative bureau from November 2015 to May 2016.

Xiaoxia Wu Ms. Wu Xiaoxia is Chief Financial Officer, Vice President, Joint Company Secretary of the Company. She graduated with a bachelor’s degree from Beijing Institute of Machinery (now known as Beijing Information Science and Technology University) in 1995 majoring in industrial accounting, and was later awarded the title of senior accountant. She served as cashier and then accountant of CNOOC Marketing Co., Ltd. from August 1995 to October 1999 and accountant of CNOOC Oil & Gas Development & Utilization Co., Ltd. from November 1999 to June 2000. She worked successively as chief of fund, chief accountant and senior chief accountant of CNOOC Limited (a listed company on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ‘‘Stock Exchange’’), stock code: 883) from July 2000 to June 2005. She worked as director of the information division of the financial management department and head of the finance and fund team of the ERP project group of CNOOC from July 2005 to March 2006; director of the accounting division of finance and assets department of CNOOC from April 2006 to March 2013 and deputy manager of finance and assets department of CNOOC from April 2013 to May 2017. She was appointed as the vice president and chief financial officer of the Company in June 2017.

Fan Zhou Ms. Zhou Fan is Executive Vice President of China BlueChemical Ltd. She graduated from Guangdong Marine University with a bachelor degree of science in Marine Diesel in August 1983; and the China University of Petroleum at Beijing with a master degree in Management in December 2005. In August 1983, she joined CNOOC Nanhai West Corporation and served as an officer of personnel department, a deputy head of the organisation department and a deputy secretary and secretary of the education department of the Communist Youth League. From May 1989 to May 1998, she served as deputy secretary and secretary of Communist Youth League of CNOOC Nanhai West Corporation; from May 1999 to September 2002 as a deputy secretary and secretary of the disciplinary committee of the Party and chairman of labour union of Zhanjiang Branch of CNOOC; from September 2002 to November 2004 as deputy Party secretary and Party secretary of CNOOC Nanhai West Corporation; and from November 2004 to August 2007, she was a deputy general manager of CNOOC Base Group Ltd. and Party secretary and secretary to disciplinary committee of CNOOC Nanhai West Corporation. She was appointed as an executive vice president of the Company in August 2007.

Weimin Wang Mr. Wang Weimin is Executive Director of China BlueChemical (Hong Kong) Ltd of the Company. He graduated from the department of Chemical Engineering of Hebei Institute of Technology (now known as Hebei University of Technology) in 1989 majoring in Organic Chemistry with a bachelor’s degree. He obtained an MBA degree from the School of Management of Tianjin University in March 2001, an EMBA degree from China Europe International Business School in July 2001, and was later awarded the title of senior engineer (professor grade). He was a technician at Qinhuangdao SinoArab Chemical Fertilizer Corp. from July 1989 to January 1990 and served successively as shift leader of process workshop, section leader of finished product workshop and head of finished product workshop of Sino-Arab Chemical Fertilizers Co. Ltd., hereinafter referred to as SACF) from January 1990 to June 1994; assistant to general manager of SAFC from June 1994 to December 1995; production plant manager of SAFC from December 1995 to June 1998; deputy general manager from June 1998 to August 2005; leader of the on-site initiation team of the mineral-fertiliser integration project at Dayukou, Hubei from November 2002 to August 2005; general manager of Hubei Dayukou Chemical Co., Ltd. from August 2005 to July 2012; assistant to the president of the Company from July 2008 to July 2012. He was appointed as a vice president of the Company in August 2012. He has been served as the chairman of Hubei Dayukou Chemical Co., Ltd. since November 2012. He was appointed as an executive director of China BlueChemical (Hong Kong) Ltd. in October 2014.

Renlin Zhou Mr. Zhou Renlin is Chairman of CNOOC Tianye Chemical Limited of the Company. He graduated from Nanjing Maritime School (now known as Jiangsu Maritime Institute) in 1983 majoring in Ship Navigation. He graduated from Jianghan Petroleum University (now known as Yangtze University) in June 2002 majoring in Business Administration with a bachelor’s degree and obtained his qualification as a chief officer. He served successively as crewman, helmsman, captain and deputy manager of Business Department of China Offshore Oil Southern Shipping Company from September 1983 to April 2000; manager of the Marine Technology Services Company of China Offshore Oil Southern Shipping Company from April 2000 to November 2001; deputy manager of the Crew Services Company of CNOOC Shipping Company Limited from November 2001 to October 2002; deputy general manager of Zhanjiang Branch Company of China Oilfield Services Limited from October 2002 to September 2004; general manager of the terminal project team of CNOOC Chemical Limited from September 2004 to May 2006; general manager of Hainan Basuo Port Limited from May 2006 to April 2010; assistant to president of the Company from March 2007 to July 2012; and executive deputy general manager of CNOOC Fudao Limited from April 2010 to July 2012; chairman of Hainan Basuo Port Limited since May 2010. He was appointed as a vice president of the Company in August 2012; a director and the chief executive officer of CBC (Canada) Holding Corp in May 2013. He was appointed as the chairman of CNOOC Tianye Chemical Limited in October 2014.

Sau Mei Ng Ms. Ng Sau Mei is Joint Company Secretary of the Company. She graduated with a bachelor’s degree from City University of Hong Kong in 2001 majoring in Laws and is an associate member of the Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries and the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators in United Kingdom since 2007. She is a senior manager of the listing services department of TMF Hong Kong Limited and is responsible for provision of corporate secretarial and compliance services to listed company clients. She currently serves as the joint company secretary for various companies listed, including China Reinsurance (Group) Corporation (a listed company on the Stock Exchange, stock code: 1508), Xiabuxiabu Catering Management (China) Holdings Co., Ltd. (a listed company on the Stock Exchange, stock code: 520) and Beijing Digital Telecom Co., Ltd. (a listed company on the Stock Exchange, stock code: 6188).

Xinjun Guo Mr. Guo Xinjun is Non-Executive Director of the Company. He graduated from Wuhan University with a bachelor’s degree majoring in law in 1986. In 2008, he obtained a master’s degree in business administration from Peking University, and subsequently qualified as a senior economist. From July 1986 to September 1989, he worked as a clerk in the Operation Division of the Supply and Sales Bureau of Ministry of Chemical Industry. From September 1989 to December 1997, he worked in China National Chemical Supply & Sales Corporation successively as chief of the General Office, deputy head of General Office, deputy head of the Inorganic Chemicals Department, and deputy head of the Administrative Department. From January 1998 to November 2003, he worked for China National Chemical Supply & Sales (Group) Corporation as head of the Administrative Department, head of General Office, head of the Auditing and Supervising Department, and assistant to general manager, successively. From November 2003 to March 2008, he was the deputy general manager of China National Chemical Supply & Sales (Group) Company. He was the deputy general manager of China Oil & Gas Development & Utilization Company from March 2008 to January 2016. Since January 2016, he was the deputy general manager of the Strategy and Planning Department of China National Offshore Oil Corporation.

Weizhi Xie Mr. Xie Weizhi is no longer Non-Executive Director of the Company., effective 24 October 2017. He graduated from the department of finance of Xiamen University majoring in finance with a bachelor’s degree in 1986. He obtained MBA degree from Guanghua School of Management, Peking University in 2001 and was awarded the title of senior accountant in 1998. From August 1986 to October 1996, he worked for CNOOC Nanhai West Corporation successively as a clerk, deputy chief and chief of the accounting section, and the deputy manager of the finance department. From October 1996 to January 2002, he worked successively as the deputy manager and manager of the finance department and the general manager of the treasury department of CNOOC. From October 2011 to February 2014, he worked successively as the executive director, president and non-executive director of Chinalco Mining Corporation International, a company listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (stock code: 3668). He was the vice president and chief financial officer of Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, a company listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (stock code: 2600), the New York Stock Exchange (stock code: ACH) and the Shanghai Stock Exchange (stock code: 601600), from February 2013 to November 2015. And he was the president of Chalco Hong Kong Limited from March 2014 to September 2015. From November 2015 to February 2016, he was the assistant general manager of Aluminum Corporation of China, and he was the director of Chalco Iron Ore Holdings Limited from November 2015 to May 2016. From February 2016 to May 2016, he was the Chief Auditor and the general manager of audit department of Aluminum Corporation of China. Since June 2016, he has been appointed as the general manager of the finance and assets department of CNOOC. And he has been a non-executive director of China Oilfield Services Limited, a company listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (stock code: 2883) and the Shanghai Stock Exchange (stock code: 601808).

Kit Yang Lee Ms. Lee Kit Yang is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He obtained a bachelor’s degree from City of London Polytechnic, U.K. (now known as London Metropolitan University) in 1979 majoring in accountancy and a master’s degree from City University of Hong Kong in 1998 majoring in Financial Engineering. Ms. Lee is a senior fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales. She previously held a number of senior positions in Hong Kong Futures Exchange, the Stock Exchange and Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited. Ms. Lee has over 20 years experience in derivative products and the operation, supervision and risk management of securities markets. Currently she is chairman of Virtus Foundation Limited. She was appointed as an independent executive Director of the Company in June 2012. Currently Ms. Lee is also an independent non-executive director of Tianjin Capital Environmental Protection Group Company Limited (a company listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange and Shanghai Stock Exchange) and an independent non-executive director of Century Iron Mines Corporation (a company listed on Toronto Stock Exchange, Canada).

Kwan Hung Lee Mr. Lee Kwan Hung is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He received his Law (LL.B (Honours)) degree and Postgraduate Certificate in Laws from the University of Hong Kong in 1988 and 1989 respectively. He was then admitted as solicitor in Hong Kong in 1991 and the United Kingdom in 1997 and is a practicing lawyer. Mr. Lee was a senior manager of the Listing Division of The Stock Exchange between December 1992 and March 1994; a partner of Philip KH Wong, Kennedy YH Wong Co. between April 1994 and March 2000; a partner and Beijing office chief representative in Woo Kwan Lee & Lo between April 2000 and February 2011; counsel in Cheung & Choy solicitor & notaries from November 2011 to June 2014. Mr. Lee was appointed as an independent non-executive Director of the Company in June 2012; and was a counsel in Howse Williams Bowers from July 2014. Mr. Li served as an independent non-executive director of New Universe International Group Limited (a company listed on the growth enterprise market of the Stock Exchange), Yuexiu REIT Asset Management Limited and Far East Holdings International Limited (both are companies listed on the main board of the Stock Exchange) respectively in the past three years. Mr. Lee currently holds the position of independent non-executive director respectively at Embry Holdings Limited, NetDragon Websoft Inc., Asia Cassava Resources Holdings Limited, Futong Technology Development Holdings Limited, Walker Group Holdings Limited, Newton Resources Ltd., Tenfu (Cayman) Holdings Company Limited and Landsea Green Properties Co., Ltd., the shares of all of which are listed on the Stock Exchange.