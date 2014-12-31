Name Description

Lishun Wu Mr. Wu Lishun has been appointed as an Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. He is a Certified Public Accountant. He obtained a master degree in business administration from Robert H. Smith School of Business at the University of Maryland of the United State and a bachelor degree in International Business Management from International Business School at the University of International Business and Economics. Mr. Wu is currently the deputy general manager of Beijing Capital Group Company Limited, a director of Beijing Capital Co., Ltd. (stock code on Shanghai Stock Exchange: 600008), the vice chairman of Beijing MTR Corporation Limited, the chairman of Beijing Capital Waste Management NZ Ltd., the chairman of Qinhuangdao Star Light Technology Co. Ltd., a director of Tianjin Jingjin Expressway Co. Ltd. and a director of ECO Industrial Environmental Engineering Co. Ltd.. Prior to joining the Capital Group, Mr. Wu served as a manager in KPMG Huazhen, a director of Beijing Dayue Consulting Co., Ltd., deputy manager of planning and finance department and manager of planning and funding department in Beijing Infrastructure Investment Co., Ltd.

Guoxian Cao Mr. Cao Guoxian is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Capital Environment Holdings Limited. He is a postgraduate, he was appointed as an executive director and chief executive officer of the Company in July 2011. Mr. Cao served in the foreign language department of Henan Normal University and Bureau of International Cooperation under the Chinese Academy of Sciences. Mr. Cao worked as manager of oversea business department of Beijing Jingfang Economic Development Corporation, assistant to the chairmen of Capital Land Ltd. and deputy officer of the office of Beijing Capital Group Co., Ltd., and he is currently the deputy general manager of Beijing Capital Co., Ltd.. Since 25 June 2014, he has been appointed as an non-executive director of China Environmental Technology Holdings Limited which is a company listed on The Stock Exchange. Mr. Cao has engaged in overseas investment and financing business for many years, with extensive experience in investment management and wide international perspective. He also has considerable knowledge and operating experience in international investment and financing and capital market.

Wei Wang Mr. Wang Wei is Chief Financial Officer, Financial Controller of Capital Environment Holdings Limited. He was appointed as the Financial Controller of the Company in June 2011 and then as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company in February 2013. He is responsible for the financial management of the Group, and the financial management and financing for project companies. Mr. Wang obtained a Bachelor degree in Accounting and Economics from Capital University of Economics and Business and a Master degree in Professional Accounting from the Business School of Renmin University of China, and obtained the PRC Certified Public Accountant qualification in 2001. He was previously an Auditing Project Manager in Grant Thornton, a Senior Manager of the Audit Department in Tsinghua Tong Fang Co. Ltd., a Senior Investment Manager of the Investment Department and a Senior Investment Analyst of the Financial Department in Beijing Capital Co. Ltd., an expatriate Financial Controller in Shenzhen Capital Water Co. Ltd., an expatriate Financial Controller in Capital AIHUA (Tianjin) Municipal Environmental Engineering Co., Ltd., an expatriate Financial Controller in Haining Capital Water Co., Ltd. and an expatriate Financial Controller in Qingdao Capital Water Co. Ltd. Mr. Wang has over ten years of experience in the environmental protection area and is familiar with the investment forecast of urban infrastructure projects. He has extensive experience particularly in the financial management and corporate finance of urban infrastructure companies.

Zaichun Hu Mr. Hu Zaichun is Vice President of Capital Environment Holdings Limited. He was appointed as the Assistant President of the Company in September 2011 and then as the Vice President of the Company in January 2013, responsible for Investments Department II. Mr. Hu is a postgraduate from University of Chinese Academy of Sciences and Research Center for Eco- Environmental Sciences, Chinese Academy of Sciences, and holds a bachelor degree of geochemistry from the University of Science and Technology of China. He was a visiting scholar of National Center for Atmospheric Research, USA. Mr. Hu served as Assistant Engineer and Engineer in the Investment Division of the Planning Bureau of Chinese Academy of Sciences (Financial Planning Bureau), Secretary of the Office of Chinese Academy of Sciences, Secretary to the Special Inspector of the State Council (Chairman of State-owned Enterprises Supervisor Committee) of the General Administration of Special Inspector of the State Council (Work Office of State-owned Enterprises Supervisor Committee), General Manager of the Property Management Department, Secretary to the First Supervisor Committee, Supervisor of the Second Supervisor Committee in Chinese Academy of Sciences Holdings Co. Ltd.. He took part in the preparation of and Chinese Academy of Sciences Holdings Co., Ltd., and served as Chairman of the Second Session of Board of Directors in Architecture Design and Research of C. A. S, director of the First Session of Board of Directors in CAS Publication Group Co., Ltd, Assistant to the General Manager, Secretary of the Second Session of the Board of Directors and Director of Office of the Party Committee in CAS Publication Group Co., Ltd (Science Press Ltd.).

Shengli Yan Mr. Yan shengli is Vice President of Capital Environment Holdings Limited. He was appointed as the Assistant President of the Company in June 2011 and then as the Vice President in January 2013. Mr. Yan is responsible for leading of Operation Center and Legal affairs of the Company. Mr. Yan obtained a Master Degree of Economic Legal Studies from Huazhong University of Science & Technology and a Bachelor degree in Mathematics from Henan Normal University, is a practicing lawyer of People’s Republic of China, an economist and an arbitrator. He has well engaged in PRC law and its expertise knowledge of economic aspect, legal application and practicing compliance. He has practiced as practicing lawyer for more than 20 years’ experience and as arbitrator for ten years’ experience. He was previously the Legal Consul of several sizable enterprises and government authorities in PRC. He has been familiar with the operation practice, regulations and management style of Government and enterprises; the Secretary of Judiciary Department in Factory 9623 of China North Industries Group Corporation; a senior partner of Henan Ziwu Solicitors & Co., a general manager of Henan Hongda Properties Company; and a partner of Beijing Rongshi Solicitors & Co. and Beijing Chang’an Solicitors & Co.

Jinshan Gu Mr. Gu Jinshan is Deputy General Manager of Capital Environment Holdings Limited. Mr. Gu a Doctor degree holder, senior engineer, was appointed as the Deputy General Manager of the Company in February 2015. He is responsible for leading of Investments Department I and Corporate Management. Mr. Gu obtained a doctor degree in Radio Waves Engineering from Southeast University, a Master degree in Engineering from College of Optoelectronic Science Engineering of Nanjing University of Science and Technology and a Bachelor degree in Electronic Engineering from Changchun University of Science and Technology (formerly known as Changchun Institute of Optics and Fine Mechanics). Mr. Gu was the laser engineer of Nanjing University Institute of Communication Technology of Ningbo Bird Co., Ltd., the operation director the committee member of Party Committee of the Technology & Network Construction Department of China United Network Communications Limited, the committee member of Party Committee and Deputy General Manager of China United Network Communications Limited Tangshan Branch, the Party Committee member of People’s Government and assistant to mayor of Meishan city of Sichuan.

Yanjun Liu Mr. Liu Yanjun is Deputy General Manager of Capital Environment Holdings Limited. He was appointed as the Deputy General Manager of the Company in June 2011. He is responsible for corporate strategies, capital market and management of the Board of the Company. Mr. Liu obtained a Bachelor degree in Environmental Science from the Northeast Normal University and a Master degree in Business Administration from the University of Technology of Sydney, Australia. He was previously a Chief of Office in project management in Harbin Drainage Management, a Senior Investment Manager in PCCW (Beijing) Limited, a Deputy General Manager of the Strategy Department and a General Manager of the International Cooperation Department in Beijing Capital Co. Ltd., and a Deputy General Manager in Beijing Capital (Hong Kong) Limited. Mr. Liu has over ten years of experience in both areas of environmental protection and capital market. He understands and is familiar with the industry development and the market practices. He participated in and was in charge of the investment in as well as the acquisition and restructuring of a number of environmental protection projects. He possesses extensive solid experience in the formulation of the development strategies for investment companies and the operation of capital market.

Jinjun Xu Mr. Xu Jinjun is Deputy General Manager of Capital Environment Holdings Limited. He was appointed as the Deputy General Manager of the Company in June 2011. He is responsible for technology and engineering as well as project operational management of the Company. Mr. Xu obtained a Master degree from the Chinese Academy of Sciences. He has an educational background in both the management and environmental engineering. He was previously a Secretary to General Manager in Beijing Cement Plant of BBMG Group, a General Manager of the Department of Water Business Unit in Duoyuan Global Water Inc., a General Manager of the Market Management Department in Duoyuan Electricity and Gas, and a Deputy General Manager in Hunan Capital Investment Co. Ltd. Mr. Xu has over ten years of experience in the environmental protection area. He has extensive knowledge in the financial forecast, laws and regulations, technological standards and relevant industry practices for franchising projects of public utilities. He has a well-developed network in the environmental protection industry and is good at team building and organizational management. He has relatively deep knowledge about and extensive practical experience in the investment, construction and operational management in public infrastructures.

Jialin Cheng Mr. Cheng Jialin has been appointed as an Executive Director of the Company with effect from 1 July 2017. He obtained a bachelor’s degree in law from Faculty of Sociology, China University of Political Science and Law and a master’s degree in public administration from China University of Political Science and Law. From March 2017, Mr. Cheng served as an assistant to the director of the Department of Party-masses Affairs (including Party Committee Office and Party Committee Organization Department) of Beijing Capital Group Company Limited. Prior to this, Mr. Cheng served as an assistant to the secretary of the Branch of the Communist Party of China in Chaichangtun Village, Yongledian Town, Tongzhou District, Beijing, senior staff member and principal staff member of the cadres deployment office of Beijing Municipal Party Committee Organization Department (Civil Service Management Office, and an assistant to the general manager of human resources department of Beijing Capital Group Company Limited.

Yongzheng Liu Mr. Liu Yongzheng is an Executive Director of the Company. He obtained a bachelor degree in Economic Law from the School of Law of the Renmin University of China and a master degree from the School of Law of the Temple University of the United States. Mr. Liu is the general manager of Beijing Capital Co., Ltd. and vice general manager of Beijing Capital Group Co., Ltd. He served as the deputy general manager and general manager of legal department and the General Counsel of Beijing Capital Group Co., Ltd. Prior to joining Beijing Capital Group, Mr. Liu served as a teacher at the Social Science Faculty of Beijing Institute of Meteorology and a lawyer at Zhong Lun Law Firm, Li Wen Law Firm and J&J Law Firm in Beijing.

Meng Zhang Ms. Zhang Meng is an Executive Director of the Company. She obtained a Master of Science in Environmental Resource Assessment from the Newcastle University of the United Kingdom and a bachelor degree in Environmental Monitoring of the Department of Environmental Engineering of the Beijing University of Technology. Ms. Zhang is currently the general manager of department of environmental industry of Beijing Capital Group Company Limited. From September 2013 to June 2016, she worked in Beijing Capital Group Company Limited as the deputy general manager of infrastructure department. Prior to this, Ms. Zhang served as the deputy director of development department of the Management Committee of Olympic Green in Beijing, the deputy secretary and Secretary General of the Administration Committee of Common Area in Olympic Green of the Organizing Committee of the 29th Olympic Games, the executive officer of the Operation Center in Olympic Green and leader of Concierge and project manager of the department of environmental engineering of the Engineering and Environmental Bureau of the Organizing Committee of the 29th Olympic Games.

Bing Ni Wong Ms. Wong Bing Ni is Company Secretary of Capital Environment Holdings Limited. Ms. Wong was appointed as company secretary and authorized representative of the Company in June 2010. Ms. Wong is a fellow member of both the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants, an associate member of both The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries and The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators. She holds a master degree in Professional Accounting and she has over ten years of experience in company secretarial matters, internal control and financial management which acquired from Hong Kong listed companies.

Yee Wah Chan Dr. Chan Yee Wah is Independent Non-Executive Director of Capital Environment Holdings Limited. She was appointed as an independent non-executive director of the Company in July 2012. She has more than 25 years of financial and management experience and has been senior executives of various listed companies in Hong Kong. Dr. Chan is a fellow member of Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants, a fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and a fellow member of the Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries. Dr. Chan graduated from City University of Hong Kong with a Bachelor of Arts in Accounting. She then earned her MBA degree from the University of Nottingham. She also obtained a DBA degree from the Polytechnic University of Hong Kong. She is currently the Head of Investor Relations of C C Land Holdings Limited.

Kai Tai Cheng Mr. Cheng Kai Tai, CPA, is Independent Non-Executive Director of Capital Environment Holdings Limited. He was appointed as an independent non-executive director of the Company in January 2010. He is a qualified accountant and a fellow member of both the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants. He has practiced as a Certified Public Accountant in Hong Kong for over 20 years and has extensive professional experience in auditing, taxation, financial management, corporate recovery and restructuring. Mr. Cheng holds a Master Degree of accountancy from Jinan University in China and is a professional advisor to several international companies of investment management, textile, retailing, metal trading and manufacturing in China and Japan.