Jianping Wang Mr. Wang Jianping is Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. He is responsible for developing the general corporate and business strategies of our Company and making significant business and operational decisions of our Company through the Board. Mr. Wang started his career in Northeast Electric Power Design Institute in November 1982, and has more than 30 years of management experience in the energy construction industry. Mr. Wang’s primary work experience prior to joining our Company includes: serving at Northeast Electric Power Design Institute as the deputy head of the Electric Department and the chief design engineer successively from February 1995 to March 1997, the vice president and president successively from April 1998 to August 2000; the assistant chief engineer of Electric Power Planning & Design Institute from March 1997 to April 1998; the general manager of China Power Construction Engineering Consulting Co., Ltd. from August 2000 to October 2000; the vice president of Electric Power Planning and Engineering Institute and the deputy general manager of CPECC from October 2000 to June 2003; the president of Electric Power Planning & Engineering Institute and the general manager of CPECC from June 2003 to November 2011; the vice chairman of the board of directors of Energy China Group from August 2011 to March 2013; the chairman of the board of directors of Energy China Group since March 2013; and the general manager of Energy China Group since July 2015. Mr. Wang obtained a bachelor’s degree in electric power system and automation from Xi’an Jiaotong University in July 1982. Mr. Wang obtained the qualification of professor-level senior engineer from Northeast Electric Power Design Institute in October 1993.

Yanzhang Ding Mr. Ding Yanzhang is Executive Vice Chairman of the Board, General Manager of the Company. He is mainly responsible for assisting the chairman of the Board in formulating and implementing the general business and operational strategies of our Company, as well as the overall daily management, production and operational affairs of our Company. Mr. Ding started his career in Qi’an Branch of Gezhouba Engineering Bureau in July 1984, and has more than 30 years of management experience in the energy construction industry. Mr. Ding’s primary work experience prior to joining our Company includes: the general manager of Gezhouba Engineering 2 Company from September 1996 to September 1998; the vice president and president of Lancang River Construction Bureau of China Gezhouba Water Conservancy and Hydropower Engineering Group Co., Ltd. successively from September 1998 to June 2001; the deputy general manager of China Gezhouba Water Conservancy and Hydropower Engineering Group Co., Ltd. from June 2001 to March 2004; the deputy general manager of CGGC Group and the chairman of the board of directors and deputy general manager of China Gezhouba Water Conservancy and Hydropower Engineering Group Co., Ltd. from March 2004 to October 2007; the director and general manager of CGGC and the chairman of the board of directors of Gezhouba International Company from October 2007 to October 2011; the general manager of Energy China Group from August 2011 to July 2015; and the director of Energy China Group since October 2011, during which period he concurrently served as the general manager of CGGC Group and the chairman of the board of directors of CGGC from October 2011 to May 2013. Mr. Ding obtained a bachelor’s degree in engineering, majoring in hydraulic engineering machinery from Gezhouba Hydropower Engineering College (currently known as China Three Gorges University) in July 1984, obtained a master’s degree in management, majoring in administrative management from Central China Normal University in January 2000,

Xianchong Zhang Mr. Zhang Xianchong is Deputy General Manager, Executive Director of the company. He is mainly responsible for assisting the chairman of the Board and general manager in the overall daily operation of our Company, as well as presiding human resources management and corporate culture management of our Company. Mr. Zhang started his career in Northeast China Institute of Electric Power in August 1982, and has more than 30 years of management experience in the energy construction industry. Mr. Zhang’s primary work experience prior to joining our Company includes: the head of the Cadres Office under the Personnel and Education Department of the Ministry of Electric Power from September 1993 to July 1997; the deputy director of Human Resources Bureau of State Grid Corporation of China from July 1997 to January 2000; the deputy director of the Human Resources and Directors Department of State Grid Corporation of China from January 2000 to July 2000; the acting deputy secretary and acting secretary of the Party Committee of China Electric Power Technology IMP. & EXP. Corporation successively from July 2000 to May 2004; the general manager of China Electric Power Technology IMP. & EXP. Corporation from May 2004 to November 2004; the deputy general manager of Sichuan Electric Power Corporation from November 2004 to November 2007; the general manager of Jilin Province Electric Power Company Limited from November 2007 to April 2011; the deputy chief engineer in State Grid Corporation of China from April 2011 to August 2011; and the deputy general manager of Energy China Group from August 2011 to July 2015.

Chunjie Lan Mr. Lan Chunjie is Deputy General Manager of the Company. Mr. Lan started his career in Design Department of Guiyang Survey and Design Institute in August 1982, and has over 30 years of experience in energy construction industry and management. Mr. Lan’s primary work experience prior to joining our Company includes: the deputy head of the Science and Technology Department, the head of Quality of Science and Technology Department, the vice president and the president of Guiyang Survey and Design Institute successively from February 1994 to September 2007; the assistant to the general manager, the head of the Human Resources Department and the deputy general manager of China Hydropower Engineering Consulting Group Company Limited successively from September 2007 to August 2011; and the deputy general manager of Energy China Group from August 2011 to July 2015. Mr. Lan obtained a bachelor’s degree in engineering, majoring in water conservancy and hydropower engineering construction from Zhengzhou Institute of Engineering and Technology in July 1982, and a master’s degree in engineering, majoring in hydraulic engineering from Wuhan University in June 2004. Mr. Lan obtained the qualification of professor-level senior engineer from Guiyang Survey and Design Institute in December 1997.

Kai Nie Mr. Nie Kai is Deputy General Manager of the Company, and is also the executive director and general manager of CGGC Group and the president of CGGC. Mr. Nie started his career in Gezhouba Engineering Bureau in February 1982, and has more than 30 years of management experience in energy construction industry. Mr. Nie’s primary work experience prior to joining our Company includes: the deputy head, head and deputy superintendent of the Electromechanical Department of Gezhouba Three Gorges Headquarter successively from August 1994 to March 2001; the vice chairman of the board of directors and general manager of Gezhouba Engineering 1 Company from March 2001 to March 2004; the deputy general manager of CGGC Group from March 2004 to January 2008, during which period he concurrently served as the director and deputy general manager of China Gezhouba Water Conservancy and Hydropower Engineering Group Co., Ltd. and the general manager of Gezhouba International Company from March 2004 to October 2007; the vice chairman of the board of directors and general manager of Gezhouba International Company from October 2007 to October 2011, during which period he concurrently served as the deputy general manager of CGGC from January 2008 to October 2011; the director of CGGC from June 2009 to May 2013; the deputy general manager of Energy China Group from September 2011 to July 2015; the chairman of the board of directors of CGGC and the general manager of CGGC Group since May 2013; and the executive director of CGGC Group since December 2014. Mr. Nie obtained a bachelor’s degree from Huazhong College of Science and Technology in January 1982, and a master’s degree in engineering, majoring in electronic and information engineering from Xi’an Jiaotong University in December 2000. Mr. Nie obtained the qualification of senior engineer entitled to treatment equivalent to professor and researcher from CGGC

Gang Yu Mr. Yu Gang is Deputy General Manager of the Company. He started his career in Shandong Weifang Electricity Affairs Bureau Overhaul Plant in July 1982, and has more than 30 years of management experience in the energy construction industry. Mr. Yu’s primary work experience prior to joining our Company includes: the vice president and president of Shandong Weifang Electricity Affairs Bureau successively from February 1993 to August 1998; the president of Shandong Electric Power Engineering Consulting Institute from August 1998 to March 2001; the deputy general manager and general manager of China Power Construction Engineering Consulting Corporation from March 2001 to June 2003; the deputy general manager of CPECC and the vice president of Electric Power Planning & Engineering Institute from June 2003 to November 2011; and the deputy general manager of Energy China Group from August 2011 to July 2015. Mr. Yu obtained a bachelor’s degree in engineering, majoring in electric power system and automation from Shandong Industrial College (currently known as Shandong University in July 1982, and a doctor’s degree in engineering, majoring in electrical engineering from Tsinghua University in July 2007. Mr. Yu obtained the qualification of advanced grade senior engineer from CPECC in December 2004.

Hougui Zhou Mr. Zhou Hougui is Deputy General Manager of the Company. Mr. Zhou started his career in Gezhouba Engineering Bureau in August 1982, and has more than 30 years of management experience in the energy construction industry. Mr. Zhou’s primary work experience prior to joining our Company includes: the deputy chief engineer, deputy head of Engineering Management Department and chief engineer of Gezhouba Engineering Bureau Three Gorges Headquarter successively from August 1994 to July 1997; the deputy chief engineer, head of Technology Department, chief engineer of Three Gorges Headquarter, chief engineer and deputy general manager of China Gezhouba Water Conservancy and Hydropower Engineering Group Co., Ltd. from July 1997 to October 2007, during which period he concurrently served as the chief engineer of CGGC from July 1997 to June 1998; the deputy general manager and chief engineer of CGGC Group from March 2004 to December 2007; the deputy general manager and chief engineer of CGGC from January 2008 to November 2011; the deputy general manager of Energy China Group from August 2011 to July 2015, during which period he concurrently served as the chief engineer from December 2011 to July 2015, and the president of the Engineering Institute from November 2012 to February 2015. Mr. Zhou obtained a bachelor’s degree in engineering, majoring in river mechanics and river restoration engineering from Wuhan University of Hydraulic and Electrical Engineering in July 1982, and a doctor’s degree in engineering, majoring in water structural engineering from Tsinghua University in January 2000. Mr. Zhou obtained the qualification of senior engineer entitled to treatment equivalent to professor and researcher from CGGC Group in December 1998.

Guanzhong Chen Mr. Chen Guanzhong is Chief Accountant of the Company. Mr. Chen started his career in China National Chemical Engineering Six Construction Company in July 1990, and has over 20 years of experience in financial management. Mr. Chen’s primary experience prior to joining our Company includes: the deputy head and head of the Finance Department, the head of the Audit Department, the deputy chief accountant and the chief accountant at China National Chemical Engineering Six Construction Company successively from February 1995 to November 2004; the chief accountant of CPECC from November 2004 to November 2011; and the deputy chief accountant and chief accountant of Energy China Group successively from November 2011 to July 2015. Mr. Chen obtained a bachelor’s degree in economics, majoring in enterprise management from Wuhan University in July 1990. Mr. Chen obtained the qualification of senior accountant from China National Chemical Engineering Six Construction Company in April 2001.

Qiurong Duan Mr. Duan Qiurong is Joint Company Secretary of the Company. Mr. Duan started his career in Shashi Branch of Gezhouba Engineering Bureau in October 1982, and has over 30 years of experience in energy construction industry and management. Mr. Duan’s primary work experience prior to joining our Company includes: the deputy head and head of the Party Committee Office of CGGC Group successively from November 1995 to April 2003; the head of the Reform and Development Department and the head of the Strategic Investment Department of CGGC Group from April 2003 to October 2007; the head of the Strategic Investment Department of CGGC Group and CGGC from October 2007 to October 2011; the head of the Strategic Development Department of Energy China Group from October 2011 to August 2013; the head of the Strategic Investment Department of Energy China Group from August 2013 to February 2015; the director of CEEEC since August 2012; and the director of CGGC since May 2013. Mr. Duan obtained an academic diploma of post-secondary education in Chinese language and literature from Hubei Broadcasting and Television University in June 1988, and a master’s degree in engineering, majoring in control engineering from Huazhong University of Science and Technology in June 2006. Mr. Duan obtained the qualification of senior economist from CGGC Group in December 2004.

Ming Wai Mok Ms. Mok Ming Wai is Joint Company Secretary of the Company. Ms. Mok Ming Wai is a director of KCS Hong Kong Limited. She has over 20 years of professional and in-house experience in the company secretarial field. She is a fellow member of the Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries and the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators in the United Kingdom.

Chuanjing Ma Mr. Ma Chuanjing is Non-Executive Director of the company, and is also an external director of Sinotrans & CSC Holdings Co., Ltd. He is mainly responsible for participating in the formulation of the general business plans and operational strategies of our Company through the Board. Mr. Ma’s primary work experience prior to joining our Company includes: the vice president and president of the Economic Editorial Department and the head of the International Department of Qiu Shi Magazine Press successively from December 1993 to May 2001; the vice president of the Comprehensive Research Department under the Research Office of the State Council from May 2001 to December 2001; and the inspector, vice president and president of the Industry, Transportation and Trade Research Department under the Research Office of the State Council successively from December 2001 to February 2013. Mr. Ma graduated from Shandong University in January 1982 and obtained a bachelor’s degree in economics therefrom in July 1982, graduated from the Theory Department of the Party School of the Central Committee of C.P.C. in July 1986 and obtained a master’s degree therefrom in September 1988, and obtained a doctor’s degree in economics from Wuhan University in December 2004. Mr. Ma obtained the qualification of editor from Qiu Shi Magazine Press in December 1999.

Yuk Ming Cheung Mr. Cheung Yuk Ming is Non-Executive Independent Director of the company. Since May 2015 as an independent non-executive Director. His principal duty is participation in the decision making of our Company’s major strategy and operations. Mr. Cheung is also an independent non-executive director of TravelSky Technology Limited (Stock Code 0696.HK) and Birmingham International Holdings Limited (Stock Code 2309.HK). Before joining our Company, Mr. Cheung’s principal work experience include acting as an audit assistant and senior accountant at Pricewaterhouse from December 1979 to February 1984, a partner of Lau, Cheung, Fung & Chan Certified Public Accountants since October 1985, a director of Lawrence Chartered Accountants Limited (formerly known as Lawrence CPA Limited) since January 2005, an independent non-executive director of Metallurgical Corporation of China Limited (Stock Code: 601618.SH; 1618.HK) from June 2009 to September 2014 and an independent non-executive director of EPI Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 689.HK) from June 2011 to July 2013. Mr. Cheung did not act as a director of any other listed companies in the three years immediately before the date of this prospectus. Mr. Cheung is a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Mr. Cheung has worked in the fields of construction management and manufacturing management before 1979. He has studied at the Construction Management Association of America and the Institute of Construction Claims Practitioners and is a member of both organizations. Mr. Cheung has completed Pace University’s New York Bar Preparatory Course and the professional course of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators. He is a member of the Chartered Institute and the Society of Construction Law in Hong Kong.

Yuanchen Ding Mr. Ding Yuanchen is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company, and is also the external director of China National Agricultural Development Group Co., Ltd. Mr. Ding’s primary work experience prior to joining our Company includes: the vice president and president of the No.17 Engineering Bureau of Ministry of Railways successively from January 1992 to December 1999; the president of the China Railway No.17 Engineering Bureau from December 1999 to March 2001; the deputy general manager of China Railway Construction Corporation Co., Ltd. from April 2001 to August 2001; the general manager of China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation from August 2001 to August 2005; the vice chairman of the board of directors of China Railway Construction Corporation Co., Ltd. (Stock Code: 601186.SH; 1186.HK) from November 2007 to June 2010; and the independent director of CGGC from November 2011 to August 2015. Mr. Ding obtained an academic diploma of secondary education from the Faculty of Project Coordinating of the Institute of Railway Corps of Chinese People’s Liberation Army in July 1979, and an academic diploma of undergraduate education majoring in economics and management from the Open College of the Central Party School of C.P.C. in December 2001. Mr. Ding obtained the qualification of senior engineer from China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation in August 2002.

Bin Wang Mr. Wang Bin is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Wang’s primary work experience prior to joining our Company includes: the deputy general manager of the Futures Department of China Rural Development Trust Investment Company from April 1994 to November 1996; the chairman of the board of directors and general manager of Huanong Futures Brokerage Co., Ltd. from November 1996 to October 1999; the general manager of CNFC Overseas Fisheries Co., Ltd. (Stock Code: 000798.SZ) from October 1999 to June 2005; the deputy general manager of China National Agricultural Development Group Corporation from December 2004 to January 2011, during which period he concurrently served as the general manager of China Huanong Property & Casualty Insurance Co., Ltd. from September 2005 to August 2007; and the deputy general manager of the China National Agricultural Development Group Co., Ltd. from January 2011 to November 2014. Mr. Wang obtained a bachelor’s degree in economics from Liaoning University in July 1982, a master’s degree in economics from the Graduate School of Chinese Academy of Social Sciences in July 1988, a doctor’s degree in economics from the Graduate School of Chinese Academy of Social Sciences in June 2010 and graduated in July 2010. Mr. Wang obtained the qualification of senior economist from Ministry of Agriculture of China in January 1995.