Name Description

Dekang Gao Mr. Gao Dekang is Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer of Bosideng International Holdings Limited. He is a representative of the 10th to 12th National Congress and a National Model Worker. He is the founder of the Group and is responsible for the overall strategic development and management of the Group. He has over 30 years of experience in the apparel industry. He is a senior economist and a senior engineer. He received an EMBA degree (majoring in Business Administration) from Phoenix International University in New Zealand in 2002, and obtained a Master’s degree in business management from Victoria University in Switzerland in 2012.

Dong Mei Ms. Mei Dong is Executive Vice President and Executive Director of Bosideng International Holdings Limited. Ms. Mei was appointed as an executive Director in July 2006 and is responsible for the strategic operational management of the Group. She has over 20 years’ experience in the down apparel industry. Ms. Mei obtained various awards and honours such as the recognition of “Successful Female Entrepreneur” in China and the National Model Worker. Ms. Mei joined Bosideng Corporation in June 1994, and remained with the Group after the reorganisation of the businesses of the Group prior to its listing. She received an EMBA degree (majoring in Business Administration) from Phoenix International University in New Zealand in 2002.

Jinsong Rui Mr. Rui Jinsong is Senior Vice President, Executive Director of Bosideng International Holdings Limited. Mr. Rui is General Manager of Bosideng Down Wear Limited. Mr. Rui is fully responsible for the overall management of the operational management business of the Group’s core Bosideng brands. Mr. Rui graduated from Wuxi Light Industry College majoring in Textile Engineering in 1994. He joined Bosideng Corporation in May 2004 and remained with the Group after the reorganisation of the businesses of the Group prior to its listing, from which he acquired practical experience in brand and retail management.

Qiaolian Huang Ms. Huang Qiaolian is Vice President and Executive Director of Bosideng International Holdings Limited. She is the General Manager of Shanghai Bosideng Fashion Design and Development Centre Co., Ltd. (a subsidiary of the Company). Ms. Huang was appointed as an executive Director in June 2007 and is responsible for conducting the monographic study on the fashion trend of down apparel, unveiling the fashion trend and designing high-end down apparel products. Her works have been displayed in numerous exhibitions in countries such as Korea, Canada and Russia. She received various honours such as contemporary renowned designer, one of the top ten fashion designers in China and the contributing designer in publishing the research on the garment trend in China. She has over 20 years’ experience in the fashion industry. She serves various positions in different associations and organisations, such as the Council Member of the Fashion Art Committee of China Fashion Association and the special researcher for the fashion trend of China Fashion. Ms. Huang joined Bosideng Corporation in March 1997 and remained with the Group after the reorganisation of the businesses of the Group prior to its listing. She graduated from the School of Fashion Design in Jiangsu in 1987 and further studied in Donghua University majoring in High Fashion in 1994 and the Public School of High Fashion in Paris, France in 1999. She studied in East China Normal University in Shanghai majoring in Business Administration in 2004.

Wei Liu Mr. Liu Wei is Vice President, Director of office of the Group of Bosideng International Holdings Limited. He is the Vice President of the Company and director of office of the Group, responsible for the administration, human resources, legal and party community matters as well as assisting the president to manage the audit department. Mr. Liu joined Bosideng Corporation in 2004, and remained with the Group after the reorganisation of the businesses of the Group prior to its listing. He obtained a Master’s Degree in Business Administration (MBA) from the Central South University and a Master’s Degree in Public Administration (MPA) from Peking University. Mr. Liu is qualified as an internationally certified internal auditor, China Certified Public Accountant, senior auditor and China corporate legal advisor.

Yun Kuen Mak Mr. Mak Yun Kuen is General Manager - Ladieswear Business, Executive Director, Company Secretary of Bosideng International Holdings Limited. Mr. Mak has been serving as the CFO of the Group since 2008 and is mainly responsible for the overall financial and accounting affairs of the Group. Since its listing, the Group has been actively seeking suitable opportunities to expand its business to non-down apparel segments in order to diversify its business and reduce its reliance on its seasonal product business. The Group holds an optimistic view towards the prospect of the domestic ladieswear industry and has been gradually expanding its ladieswear business through acquisitions over the past few years, of which Mr. Mak has been heavily involved in the relevant acquisition matters. The Board is of the view that such change of executive functions will enhance the development and expansion of the ladieswear business of the Group. Mr. Mak will utilize the Group’s strengths to integrate ladieswear resources and boost synergy among ladieswear businesses, as well as pursuing suitable merger and acquisition opportunities in ladieswear businesses in order to strengthen the Group’s ladieswear business. The aforesaid change in executive function is arranged as it is expected that Mr. Mak will need to devote more time in the ladieswear business.

Gaofeng Zhu Mr. Zhu Gaofeng is the Financial Controller of the Company. He is an assistant to the president of the Company and the financial controller of the Group, and is qualified as an internationally certified internal auditor and a China certified public accountant. Mr. Zhu graduated from Yancheng Commerce School in Jiangsu Province in 1993, obtained a professional degree in finance and accounting from Anhui College of Finance and Trading in 1998 and obtained a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Yancheng Teachers University in 2008. Mr. Zhu joined Bosideng Corporation in 2005. Prior to joining the Group, he had worked in management positions such as finance in Jiangsu Yueda Group Co., Ltd. (SH.600805) for 12 years. Mr. Zhu has previously served as the auditing manager, vice-financial officer, financial controller and assistant to the president of the Group, and has extensive experience in internal auditing, risk management and control, financial management, etc.

Xiaodong Gao Mr. Gao Xiaodong is an Executive Director of the Company. He is the Vice President of the Company and the Chairman of Jiangsu Bosideng Garment Development Co., Ltd (a subsidiary of the Company). Mr. Gao is fully in charge of the Group’s Bosideng MAN. He is a qualified senior economist and has obtained a master’s degree in business administration from Centenary College in 2009. He joined Bosideng Corporation in 2002 and joined the Group in 2013, from which he accumulated tremendous experience in apparel, highway, real estate and hotel segments. Further, Mr. Gao is one of the beneficiaries under The GDK Trust, a discretionary trust set up by Mr. Gao Dekang as founder and the trustee of which is Cititrust Private Trust (Cayman) Limited. Accordingly, Mr. Gao is deemed to be interested in the 3,198,791,201 shares of the Company (representing approximately 29.94% of the total issued shares of the Company) held under The GDK Trust pursuant to Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) (the “SFO”). Mr. Gao has not held any directorship or take any major appointment in any listed public company in Hong Kong and other places in the three years immediately preceding the date of his appointment.

Binggen Dong Mr. Dong Binggen is Independent Non-Executive Director of Bosideng International Holdings Limited. He is a senior engineer, was appointed as an independent non-executive Director in September 2007. He graduated from Eastern China Textile Institute (currently known as Donghua University) in 1977. Since February 1997, he has worked with Hualian Development Group Co., Ltd. as the Chairman and President, Secretary of the Communist Party Committee. Currently, he is also the Chairman of a PRC company listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (“SZSE”), namely China Union Holdings Ltd. (SZSE, Stock Code: 000036). He had been the Chairman of the Shenzhen Textile Industry Association, the President of the Shenzhen Textile Engineering Association, the member of the Standing Committee and the Invited Vice Chairman of China Textile Industry Association. He is currently also the Vice Chairman of China Textile Industry Enterprise Management Association.

Jie Lian Mr. Lian Jie is Independent Non-Executive Director of Bosideng International Holdings Limited. Mr. Lian is currently the Partner of Primavera Capital Group which is a China focused private equity firm. Mr. Lian is also an independent director of Bona Film Group Limited which was a company listed on the NASDAQ Stock Market and privatized on May 18, 2016 and a non-executive director of China XLX Fertiliser Limited which is a company listed on the Stock Exchange (SEHK, Stock Code: 1866). From 2009 to 2010, Mr. Lian served as the Managing Director in China International Capital Corporation (“CICC”) Investment Banking Division based in Hong Kong. Prior to joining CICC, Mr. Lian had been the Managing Director of the Investment Banking Division of Goldman Sachs in Hong Kong for more than seven years. Mr. Lian graduated with an MBA from the Tuck School of Management, Dartmouth College.

Wai Fung Ngai Dr. Ngai Wai Fung is Independent Non-Executive Director of Bosideng International Holdings Limited since September 2007. He is currently the director and chief executive officer of SW Corporate Services Group Limited, a specialty company secretarial, corporate governance and compliance services provider to companies in pre-IPO and post-IPO stages. Prior to that, he was the director and head of listing services of an independent integrated corporate services provider. Dr. Ngai has over 20 years of senior management experience including acting as the executive director, chief financial officer and company secretary, most of which are in the areas of finance, accounting, internal control, regulatory compliance, corporate governance and secretarial work for listed issuers including major red chips companies. He had led or participated in a number of significant corporate finance projects including listing, mergers and acquisitions as well as issuance of debt securities. Dr. Ngai is the Immediate Past President of the Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries, a member of Qualification and Examination Board of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants, the Adjunct Professor of Law at Hong Kong Shue Yan University, a member of the General Committee of the Chamber of Hong Kong Listed Companies and Finance Expert Consultant of Ministry of Finance of the People’s Republic of China. Dr. Ngai was appointed by the Chief Executive of The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region as a member of Working Group on Professional Services under the Economic development Commission for two years in 2013 and reappointed for further two years in 2015. He is a fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants in the United Kingdom, a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants, a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators, a fellow of the Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries.