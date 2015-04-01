Edition:
India

Sumitomo Chemical Co Ltd (4005.T)

4005.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

748JPY
7:14am IST
Change (% chg)

¥-3 (-0.40%)
Prev Close
¥751
Open
¥747
Day's High
¥753
Day's Low
¥745
Volume
4,846,000
Avg. Vol
8,298,114
52-wk High
¥754
52-wk Low
¥440

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Osamu Ishitobi

73 2017 Chairman of the Board, Representative Director

Masakazu Tokura

67 2015 President, Executive President, Representative Director

Toshihisa Deguchi

65 2017 Executive Vice President, Representative Director

Rei Nishimoto

60 2015 Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chairman of Subsidiaries, Representative Director

Kunio Nozaki

60 2014 Senior Managing Executive Officer, President of Subsidiary, Representative Director

Yoshihiko Okamoto

63 2013 Senior Managing Executive Officer, Representative Director

Hiroshi Ueda

60 2016 Senior Managing Executive Officer, Representative Director

Ikuzo Ogawa

60 2016 Senior Managing Executive Officer

Noriaki Takeshita

59 2017 Managing Executive Officer, Representative Director

Keiichi Iwata

2013 Managing Executive Officer

Yasuhiko Kitaura

2015 Managing Executive Officer

Masaki Matsui

2016 Managing Executive Officer

Hiroshi Niinuma

59 2013 Managing Executive Officer

Kazuyuki Nuki

60 2016 Managing Executive Officer

Toshiro Ohtsubo

2016 Managing Executive Officer

Takashi Shigemori

2016 Managing Executive Officer

Satoshi Takazawa

2015 Managing Executive Officer

Kazushi Tan

2016 Managing Executive Officer, Ehime Plant Manager

Hajime Tsukimori

2016 Managing Executive Officer

Marc Vermeire

2015 Managing Executive Officer

Shigeyuki Yoneda

Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Rabigh Planning Promotion

Yasuaki Sasaki

2016 Executive Officer, Director of Human Resources

Kingo Akahori

2017 Executive Officer

Atsuko Hirooka

2016 Executive Officer

Inwoo Hwang

2016 Executive Officer

Naoyuki Inoue

2016 Executive Officer

Andrew Lee

2016 Executive Officer

Nobuaki Mito

2016 Executive Officer, Director of Planning

Yoshihiro Miyoshi

2017 Executive Officer, Chiba Plant Manager

Shinichiro Nagata

2017 Executive Officer, Oita Plant Manager

Yoshiaki Oda

2017 Executive Officer, Director of Technology & Research Planning

Kenji Ohno

2016 Executive Officer, Director of Legal Affairs

Motoyuki Sakai

2016 Executive Officer

Soji Sakamoto

2017 Executive Officer, Director of Methacrylates Business

Keiichi Sakata

57 2015 Executive Officer

Keigo Sasaki

2016 Executive Officer, Director of Accounting

Seiji Takeuchi

2016 Executive Officer

Koichi Ikeda

77 2015 Independent Director

Kunio Ito

65 2012 Independent Director

Hiroshi Tomono

72 2015 Independent Director

Shinji Horiuchi

2017 IR Contact Officer
Biographies

Name Description

Osamu Ishitobi

Mr. Osamu Ishitobi has been serving as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director in Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited since April 2017. He joined the Company in April 1969. His previous titles include Senior Managing Executive Officer, Managing Director, Managing Executive Officer, Executive Vice President, Vice Chairman of the Executive Board, Chairman of the Executive Board, Director of Petrochemical Operation Office and Vice Chairman of the Board in the Company.

Masakazu Tokura

Mr. Masakazu Tokura has been serving as President, Executive President and Representative Director in Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited since April 1, 2015. He joined the Company in April 1974. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer and Director of Business Integration Preparation Office in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Economics from University of Tokyo in March 1974.

Toshihisa Deguchi

Mr. Toshihisa Deguchi has been serving as Executive Vice President and Representative Director in Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited since April 2017. He joined the Company in March 1990. His previous titles include Senior Managing Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer and Executive Officer in the Company.

Rei Nishimoto

Mr. Rei Nishimoto has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Representative Director in Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited, as well as Chairman of the Board of three subsidiaries, including Dalian Sumika Chemphy Chemical Co., Ltd., Vector Health International Ltd. and Dalian Sumika Jingang Chemicals Co., Ltd., since April 1, 2015. He joined the Company in April 1980. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Managing Executive Officer in the Company.

Kunio Nozaki

Mr. Kunio Nozaki has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Representative Director in Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited, as well as President of a subsidiary, since June 24, 2014. He is also serving as Director in another subsidiary, Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Company, Limited. He joined the former entity of the Company in April 1979. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Managing Executive Officer in the Company.

Yoshihiko Okamoto

Mr. Yoshihiko Okamoto has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Representative Director in Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited since June 20, 2013. He joined the Company in April 1976. His previous titles include Director of Aggro Business, Managing Executive Officer and Executive Officer in the Company.

Hiroshi Ueda

Mr. Hiroshi Ueda has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Representative Director in Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1982. His previous titles include Manager of Production Technology Center, Executive Officer and Managing Executive Officer in the Company.

Ikuzo Ogawa

Noriaki Takeshita

Mr. Noriaki Takeshita has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Representative Director in Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited since June 21, 2017. He is also serving as Vice Chairman of the Board in Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Company. He joined the Company in April 1982. He previously served as Executive Officer in the Company.

Keiichi Iwata

Yasuhiko Kitaura

Masaki Matsui

Hiroshi Niinuma

Kazuyuki Nuki

Toshiro Ohtsubo

Takashi Shigemori

Satoshi Takazawa

Kazushi Tan

Hajime Tsukimori

Marc Vermeire

Shigeyuki Yoneda

Yasuaki Sasaki

Kingo Akahori

Atsuko Hirooka

Inwoo Hwang

Naoyuki Inoue

Andrew Lee

Nobuaki Mito

Yoshihiro Miyoshi

Shinichiro Nagata

Yoshiaki Oda

Kenji Ohno

Motoyuki Sakai

Soji Sakamoto

Keiichi Sakata

Keigo Sasaki

Seiji Takeuchi

Koichi Ikeda

Mr. Koichi Ikeda has been serving as Independent Director in Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited since June 2015. He is also serving as Independent Director in TOSHIBA CORPORATION, and working for Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. He used to work for another company.

Kunio Ito

Mr. Kunio Ito has been serving as Independent Director in Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited since June 2012. He is also serving as Independent Director in Akebono Brake Industry Company, Limited, Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd., Toray Industries, Inc. and Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. He is also a Distinguished Professor of Hitotsubashi University.

Hiroshi Tomono

Mr. Hiroshi Tomono has been serving as Independent Director in Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited since June 2015. He is also serving as Independent Director KONICA MINOLTA, INC. and Japan Nuclear Fuel Limited, and working for NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO METAL CORPORATION. He used to work for Sumitomo Metal Industries, Ltd.

Shinji Horiuchi

