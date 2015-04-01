Name Description

Osamu Ishitobi Mr. Osamu Ishitobi has been serving as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director in Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited since April 2017. He joined the Company in April 1969. His previous titles include Senior Managing Executive Officer, Managing Director, Managing Executive Officer, Executive Vice President, Vice Chairman of the Executive Board, Chairman of the Executive Board, Director of Petrochemical Operation Office and Vice Chairman of the Board in the Company.

Masakazu Tokura Mr. Masakazu Tokura has been serving as President, Executive President and Representative Director in Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited since April 1, 2015. He joined the Company in April 1974. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer and Director of Business Integration Preparation Office in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Economics from University of Tokyo in March 1974.

Toshihisa Deguchi Mr. Toshihisa Deguchi has been serving as Executive Vice President and Representative Director in Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited since April 2017. He joined the Company in March 1990. His previous titles include Senior Managing Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer and Executive Officer in the Company.

Rei Nishimoto Mr. Rei Nishimoto has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Representative Director in Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited, as well as Chairman of the Board of three subsidiaries, including Dalian Sumika Chemphy Chemical Co., Ltd., Vector Health International Ltd. and Dalian Sumika Jingang Chemicals Co., Ltd., since April 1, 2015. He joined the Company in April 1980. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Managing Executive Officer in the Company.

Kunio Nozaki Mr. Kunio Nozaki has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Representative Director in Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited, as well as President of a subsidiary, since June 24, 2014. He is also serving as Director in another subsidiary, Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Company, Limited. He joined the former entity of the Company in April 1979. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Managing Executive Officer in the Company.

Yoshihiko Okamoto Mr. Yoshihiko Okamoto has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Representative Director in Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited since June 20, 2013. He joined the Company in April 1976. His previous titles include Director of Aggro Business, Managing Executive Officer and Executive Officer in the Company.

Hiroshi Ueda Mr. Hiroshi Ueda has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Representative Director in Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1982. His previous titles include Manager of Production Technology Center, Executive Officer and Managing Executive Officer in the Company.

Noriaki Takeshita Mr. Noriaki Takeshita has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Representative Director in Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited since June 21, 2017. He is also serving as Vice Chairman of the Board in Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Company. He joined the Company in April 1982. He previously served as Executive Officer in the Company.

Koichi Ikeda Mr. Koichi Ikeda has been serving as Independent Director in Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited since June 2015. He is also serving as Independent Director in TOSHIBA CORPORATION, and working for Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. He used to work for another company.

Kunio Ito Mr. Kunio Ito has been serving as Independent Director in Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited since June 2012. He is also serving as Independent Director in Akebono Brake Industry Company, Limited, Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd., Toray Industries, Inc. and Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. He is also a Distinguished Professor of Hitotsubashi University.