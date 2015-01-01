Edition:
Tokuyama Corp (4043.T)

4043.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

2,693JPY
7:09am IST
Change (% chg)

¥15 (+0.56%)
Prev Close
¥2,678
Open
¥2,662
Day's High
¥2,705
Day's Low
¥2,653
Volume
220,300
Avg. Vol
873,059
52-wk High
¥2,990
52-wk Low
¥2,070

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Masao Kusunoki

69 2015 Chairman of the Executive Board, Representative Director

Hiroshi Yokota

55 2015 Executive President, Representative Director

Hideki Adachi

62 2017 Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Tokuyama Factory, Director

Akihiro Hamada

61 2016 Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Finance, Director

Takeshi Nakahara

61 2017 Managing Executive Officer, Manager of CSR Promotion Office, Director

Hideo Sugimura

57 2017 Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Business Planning Office, Director

Toshihiko Annaka

2017 Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Purchasing & Logistics

Masao Fukuoka

67 Managing Executive Officer, Manager of General Affairs & Human Resources

Ryo Sugiyama

2017 Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Life & Amenity

Fumiaki Iwasaki

Executive Officer, Manager of Research & Development, Manager of Development Center, Group Leader of MA

Sadayuki Kuzuhara

Executive Officer, Manager of Cement

Kazuo Matsuya

2017 Executive Officer, Manager of Chemicals

Hiroshi Nomura

2017 Executive Officer, Manager of Specialty Products Business

Masaki Akutagawa

67 2017 Director

Yoji Miyamoto

59 2017 Director

Hisafumi Shimizu

50 2017 Director

Shin Kato

56 2017 Independent Director

Toshihide Mizuno

67 2015 Independent Director

Yoshikazu Tsuda

66 2017 Independent Director

Nagatomo Kashiwabara

2016 IR Contact Officer
Biographies

Name Description

Masao Kusunoki

Mr. Masao Kusunoki has been serving as Chairman of the Executive Board and Representative Director of Tokuyama Corporation since June 2015. He joined the Company in April 1970. His previous titles include Managing Director, Director of Chemicals Sales and Manager of Cement in the Company.

Hiroshi Yokota

Mr. Hiroshi Yokota has been serving as Executive President and Representative Director of Tokuyama Corporation since June 2015. He joined the Company in April 1985. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Manager of Specials in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Economics from Hokkaido University.

Hideki Adachi

Mr. Hideki Adachi has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Tokuyama Factory and Director in Tokuyama Corporation since April 2017. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Director of Cement Manufacturing in the Company.

Akihiro Hamada

Mr. Akihiro Hamada has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Finance and Director of Tokuyama Corporation since April 2016. He joined the Company in April 1980. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Manager of Corporate Administration and Leader of Finance Group in the Company.

Takeshi Nakahara

Mr. Takeshi Nakahara has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Manager of CSR Promotion Office and Director in Tokuyama Corporation since April 2017. He joined the Company in April 1980. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Manager of Business Planning Office in the Company.

Hideo Sugimura

Mr. Hideo Sugimura has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Business Planning Office and Director of Tokuyama Corporation since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1984.

Toshihiko Annaka

Masao Fukuoka

Ryo Sugiyama

Fumiaki Iwasaki

Sadayuki Kuzuhara

Kazuo Matsuya

Hiroshi Nomura

Masaki Akutagawa

Mr. Masaki Akutagawa has been serving as Director of Tokuyama Corporation since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1974.

Yoji Miyamoto

Mr. Yoji Miyamoto has been serving as Director of Tokuyama Corporation since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1980.

Hisafumi Shimizu

Mr. Hisafumi Shimizu has been serving as Director of Tokuyama Corporation since June 2017. He is also serving as Executive Officer in Japan Industrial Solutions Co., Ltd.

Shin Kato

Mr. Shin Kato has been serving as Independent Director of Tokuyama Corporation since June 2017. He is also working for a Law Firm.

Toshihide Mizuno

Mr. Toshihide Mizuno has been serving as Independent Director in Tokuyama Corporation since June 2015. He is also serving as Chairman, President and Director in e-sanshin Co., Ltd. He used to work for other seven companies, including The Sanwa Bank, Limited, UFJ Holdings, Inc., Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. and Mitsubishi UFJ Research and Consulting Co., Ltd.

Yoshikazu Tsuda

Mr. Yoshikazu Tsuda has been serving as Independent Director of Tokuyama Corporation since June 2017. He used to work for Nisshin Steel Holdings Co., Ltd. and NISSHIN STEEL CO.,LTD.

Nagatomo Kashiwabara

