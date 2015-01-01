Tokuyama Corp (4043.T)
4043.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
2,693JPY
7:09am IST
Change (% chg)
¥15 (+0.56%)
Prev Close
¥2,678
Open
¥2,662
Day's High
¥2,705
Day's Low
¥2,653
Volume
220,300
Avg. Vol
873,059
52-wk High
¥2,990
52-wk Low
¥2,070
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Masao Kusunoki
|69
|2015
|Chairman of the Executive Board, Representative Director
|
Hiroshi Yokota
|55
|2015
|Executive President, Representative Director
|
Hideki Adachi
|62
|2017
|Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Tokuyama Factory, Director
|
Akihiro Hamada
|61
|2016
|Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Finance, Director
|
Takeshi Nakahara
|61
|2017
|Managing Executive Officer, Manager of CSR Promotion Office, Director
|
Hideo Sugimura
|57
|2017
|Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Business Planning Office, Director
|
Toshihiko Annaka
|2017
|Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Purchasing & Logistics
|
Masao Fukuoka
|67
|Managing Executive Officer, Manager of General Affairs & Human Resources
|
Ryo Sugiyama
|2017
|Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Life & Amenity
|
Fumiaki Iwasaki
|Executive Officer, Manager of Research & Development, Manager of Development Center, Group Leader of MA
|
Sadayuki Kuzuhara
|Executive Officer, Manager of Cement
|
Kazuo Matsuya
|2017
|Executive Officer, Manager of Chemicals
|
Hiroshi Nomura
|2017
|Executive Officer, Manager of Specialty Products Business
|
Masaki Akutagawa
|67
|2017
|Director
|
Yoji Miyamoto
|59
|2017
|Director
|
Hisafumi Shimizu
|50
|2017
|Director
|
Shin Kato
|56
|2017
|Independent Director
|
Toshihide Mizuno
|67
|2015
|Independent Director
|
Yoshikazu Tsuda
|66
|2017
|Independent Director
|
Nagatomo Kashiwabara
|2016
|IR Contact Officer
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Masao Kusunoki
|Mr. Masao Kusunoki has been serving as Chairman of the Executive Board and Representative Director of Tokuyama Corporation since June 2015. He joined the Company in April 1970. His previous titles include Managing Director, Director of Chemicals Sales and Manager of Cement in the Company.
|
Hiroshi Yokota
|Mr. Hiroshi Yokota has been serving as Executive President and Representative Director of Tokuyama Corporation since June 2015. He joined the Company in April 1985. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Manager of Specials in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Economics from Hokkaido University.
|
Hideki Adachi
|Mr. Hideki Adachi has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Tokuyama Factory and Director in Tokuyama Corporation since April 2017. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Director of Cement Manufacturing in the Company.
|
Akihiro Hamada
|Mr. Akihiro Hamada has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Finance and Director of Tokuyama Corporation since April 2016. He joined the Company in April 1980. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Manager of Corporate Administration and Leader of Finance Group in the Company.
|
Takeshi Nakahara
|Mr. Takeshi Nakahara has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Manager of CSR Promotion Office and Director in Tokuyama Corporation since April 2017. He joined the Company in April 1980. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Manager of Business Planning Office in the Company.
|
Hideo Sugimura
|Mr. Hideo Sugimura has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Business Planning Office and Director of Tokuyama Corporation since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1984.
|
Masaki Akutagawa
|Mr. Masaki Akutagawa has been serving as Director of Tokuyama Corporation since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1974.
|
Yoji Miyamoto
|Mr. Yoji Miyamoto has been serving as Director of Tokuyama Corporation since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1980.
|
Hisafumi Shimizu
|Mr. Hisafumi Shimizu has been serving as Director of Tokuyama Corporation since June 2017. He is also serving as Executive Officer in Japan Industrial Solutions Co., Ltd.
|
Shin Kato
|Mr. Shin Kato has been serving as Independent Director of Tokuyama Corporation since June 2017. He is also working for a Law Firm.
|
Toshihide Mizuno
|Mr. Toshihide Mizuno has been serving as Independent Director in Tokuyama Corporation since June 2015. He is also serving as Chairman, President and Director in e-sanshin Co., Ltd. He used to work for other seven companies, including The Sanwa Bank, Limited, UFJ Holdings, Inc., Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. and Mitsubishi UFJ Research and Consulting Co., Ltd.
|
Yoshikazu Tsuda
|Mr. Yoshikazu Tsuda has been serving as Independent Director of Tokuyama Corporation since June 2017. He used to work for Nisshin Steel Holdings Co., Ltd. and NISSHIN STEEL CO.,LTD.
|
Nagatomo Kashiwabara
As Of
