Name Description

Nobuo Hanai Mr. Nobuo Hanai has been serving as President and Representative Director in Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. since March 22, 2012. He joined the former entity of the Company in April 1976. His previous titles include Senior Managing Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Executive Officer and Chief Director of Development in the Company. He used to serve as President and Representative Director in BioWa, Inc., as well as President and Director in Kyowa America, Inc. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Medicine from University of Tokyo in March 1976, and his Ph.D. in Medicine from Yamaguchi University in July 1985.

Hiroyuki Kawai Mr. Hiroyuki Kawai has been serving as Executive Vice President and Representative Director in Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. since March 2014. His previous titles include Managing Executive Officer and Senior Managing Executive Officer in the Company. He used to work for Kirin Pharma Company, Limited and its parent company, Kirin Holdings Company, Limited.

Toshifumi Mikayama Mr. Toshifumi Mikayama has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Director of Overseas Business and Director in Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. since March 20, 2014. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Chief Director of Research and Director of Business Planning in the Company. He used to work for Kirin Pharma Company, Limited and its parent company, Kirin Holdings Company, Limited.

Masashi Miyamoto Mr. Masashi Miyamoto was named Managing Executive Officer, Director of Business Strategy Planning and Director in Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. effective April 1, 2017. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Director of Pharmacy in Main Reliability Assurance Unit and Director of Product Portfolio Strategy in the Company. He used to work for its parent company, Kirin Holdings Company, Limited.

Kazuyoshi Tachibana Mr. Kazuyoshi Tachibana has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Director in Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. since June 2009. He joined the former entity of the Company in April 1978. He previously served as Executive Officer in the Company.

Noriya Yokota Mr. Noriya Yokota has been serving as Director in Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. since March 2017. He is also serving as Executive Officer and Director of Human Resources & General Affairs in Kirin Company, Limited, as well as Director in charge of Group Human Resources & General Affairs in its parent company, Kirin Holdings Company, Limited.

Yoshiko Leibowitz Ms. Yoshiko Leibowitz has been serving as Independent Director in Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. since March 2015. She is also honorary professor in Aomori University of Health and Welfare. She used to work for Oita University.