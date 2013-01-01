Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp (4188.T)
4188.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
1,160JPY
7:16am IST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Yoshimitsu Kobayashi
|70
|2015
|Chairman of the Board, Chairman of Subsidiaries
|
Hitoshi Ohchi
|64
|2015
|Executive President, Representative Executive Officer, President of Subsidiary, Director
|
Kenkichi Kosakai
|63
|2017
|Executive Vice President, Representative Executive Officer, Director
|
Noriyoshi Ohira
|64
|2017
|Executive Vice President, Representative Executive Officer, Director
|
Shushichi Yoshimura
|63
|2017
|Senior Managing Executive Officer, Director
|
Larry Meixner
|Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Advanced Technology & Business Development Office
|
Donna Costa
|Executive Officer, President of Subsidiary
|
Hidefumi Date
|Executive Officer, Manager of Business Administration Office
|
Ken Fujiwara
|2017
|Executive Officer, Manager of Legal Office
|
Naoko Ichikawa
|Executive Officer
|
Yoshihiro Ikegawa
|2017
|Executive Officer, Manager of Business Planning in Business Strategy Office, Manager of Materials Strategy in Business Strategy Office
|
Kazuo Iwano
|Executive Officer
|
Takeshi Matsumoto
|2017
|Executive Officer, Manager of Health & Care Strategy in Business Strategy Office
|
Takashi Mori
|Executive Officer
|
Masanori Sakaguchi
|Executive Officer
|
Junzo Tai
|Executive Officer, Manager of Industry Gas Strategy Office in Business Strategy Unit
|
Shoji Yoshisato
|Executive Officer, Manager of Auditing Office
|
Glen Fredrikson
|58
|2017
|Director
|
Yoshihiro Umeha
|62
|2015
|Director
|
Hisao Urata
|61
|2016
|Director
|
Takayuki Hashimoto
|63
|2016
|Independent Director
|
Taigi Ito
|70
|2015
|Independent Director
|
Takeo Kikkawa
|65
|2013
|Independent Director
|
Hideko Kunii
|69
|2015
|Independent Director
|
Kazuhiro Watanabe
|70
|2015
|Independent Director
|
Akihiro Muraoka
|2016
|Manager of Business Administration Office Group
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Yoshimitsu Kobayashi
|Mr. Yoshimitsu Kobayashi has been serving as Chairman of the Board in Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, as well as Chairman of the Board of a subsidiary, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation since June 2015. He previously served as President and Representative Director in the Company.
|
Hitoshi Ohchi
|Mr. Hitoshi Ohchi has been serving as Executive President and Director in Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, as well as President and Director of a subsidiary, Mitsubishi Rayon Co., Ltd., since June 2015. He is also serving as Director in another subsidiary, The KAITEKI Institute, Inc. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer and Manager of Business Strategy Office in the Company. He also used to work for a subsidiary, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation.
|
Kenkichi Kosakai
|Mr. Kenkichi Kosakai has been serving as Executive Vice President, Representative Executive Officer and Director in Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation since June 2017. He used to work for another subsidiary, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation.
|
Noriyoshi Ohira
|Mr. Noriyoshi Ohira has been serving as Executive Vice President, Representative Executive Officer and Director in Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation since June 2017. He is also serving as Director in a subsidiary, Life Science Institute, Inc. He used to work for another subsidiary, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation.
|
Shushichi Yoshimura
|Mr. Shushichi Yoshimura has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Director in Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation since June 2017. He is also serving as Director in a subsidiary. He used to work for a subsidiary, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation.
|
Larry Meixner
|
Donna Costa
|
Hidefumi Date
|
Ken Fujiwara
|
Naoko Ichikawa
|
Yoshihiro Ikegawa
|
Kazuo Iwano
|
Takeshi Matsumoto
|
Takashi Mori
|
Masanori Sakaguchi
|
Junzo Tai
|
Shoji Yoshisato
|
Glen Fredrikson
|Mr. Glen H. Fredrikson has been serving as Director in Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation since April 2017. He is also a professor of University of California, Santa Barbara, the United States. He used to work for a subsidiary, The KAITEKI Institute, Inc.
|
Yoshihiro Umeha
|Mr. Yoshihiro Umeha has been serving as Director in Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation since June 2015. He is working for Mitsubishi Rayon Co., Ltd. and Life Science Institute, Inc.
|
Hisao Urata
|Mr. Hisao Urata has been serving as Director in Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation since June 2016. He is also working for a subsidiary, Life Science Institute, Inc. He used to work for another subsidiary, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation.
|
Takayuki Hashimoto
|Mr. Takayuki Hashimoto has been serving as Independent Director in Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation since June 2016. He is also working for IBM Japan, Ltd.
|
Taigi Ito
|Mr. Taigi Ito has been serving as Independent Director in Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation since June 2015. He used to work for Tsuji Audit Corporation, MISUZU Audit Corporation and Waseda University.
|
Takeo Kikkawa
|Mr. Takeo Kikkawa has been serving as Independent Director of Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation since June 2013. He is also a professor of Tokyo University of Science. He used to serve as professor in Hitotsubashi University.
|
Hideko Kunii
|Ms. Hideko Kunii has been serving as Independent Director of Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation since June 2015. She is also a professor of Shibaura Institute of Technology. She used to work for RICOH Company, Ltd. and Ricoh IT Solutions Co., Ltd.
|
Kazuhiro Watanabe
|Mr. Kazuhiro Watanabe has been serving as Independent Director in Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation since June 2015. He is also working for Higashimachi LPC. He used to work for Ministry of Justice.
|
Akihiro Muraoka
