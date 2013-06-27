Name Description

Michio Takeshita Mr. Michio Takeshita has been serving as Chairman of the Board in Ube Industries, Ltd. since June 2015. He joined the Company in April 1973. His previous titles include President, Executive President, Group Chief Finance Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Business Administration, Executive Officer and Senior Director of Cement Production in Construction Material Segment in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Engineering from Kyushu University in March 1973.

Yuzuru Yamamoto Mr. Yuzuru Yamamoto has been serving as President, Executive President, Group Chief Executive Officer and Representative Director in Ube Industries Ltd. since April 2015. He joined the Company in April 1977. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Compliance Officer and Chief Director of Purchasing & Distribution in the Company. He used to work for a subsidiary, Ube Machinery Corporation, Ltd. He obtained his Master of Engineering from Kyoto University in March 1977.

Tadashi Matsunami Mr. Tadashi Matsunami has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer, President of Construction Materials Company, Director of Cement Business and Director in Ube Industries, Ltd. since April 2016. He joined the Company in April 1979. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer and Director of Cement Business in the Company.

Hideyuki Sugishita Mr. Hideyuki Sugishita has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer, President of Chemical Company and Representative Director in Ube Industries, Ltd. since June 2015. He joined the Company in April 1977. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer and President of Chemicals & Resin Company in the Company.

Masato Izumihara Mr. Masato Izumihara has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Vice President of Chemical Company in Ube Industries, Ltd. since 2015. He joined the Company in April 1983. His previous titles include Director of Planning and Executive Officer in the Company.

Mahito Kageyama Mr. Mahito Kageyama has been serving as Independent Director in Ube Industries, Ltd. since June 2015. He used to work for other companies, including Toyota Tsusho Corporation. The Sanwa Bank, Limited and TOMEN ELECTRONICS CORPORATION.

Takashi Kusama Mr. Takashi Kusama has been Independent Director in Ube Industries, Ltd. since June 27, 2013. He is also working for WOWOW INC. and Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd, where he used to serve as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director. He used to serve as President in Shinko Securities Co., Ltd., as well as worked for The Industrial Bank of Japan, Limited.

Takashi Shoda Mr. Takashi Shoda has been serving as Independent Director in Ube Industries, Ltd. since June 2015. He is also serving as Independent Director in Daito Trust Construction Co., Ltd., and working for Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited where he used to serve as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director. He previously served as President and Representative Director in Sankyo Co., Ltd.