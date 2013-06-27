Edition:
India

Ube Industries Ltd (4208.T)

4208.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

3,360JPY
7:16am IST
Change (% chg)

¥-20 (-0.59%)
Prev Close
¥3,380
Open
¥3,355
Day's High
¥3,365
Day's Low
¥3,340
Volume
195,700
Avg. Vol
805,218
52-wk High
¥3,390
52-wk Low
¥1,980

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Michio Takeshita

66 2015 Chairman of the Board

Yuzuru Yamamoto

64 2015 President, Executive President, Group Chief Executive Officer, Representative Director

Masayuki Fujii

Group Chief Financial Officer, Executive Officer, Manager of Business Administration Office

Hideo Tamada

2017 Group Chief Compliance Officer, Executive Officer, Chief Director of Purchasing & Logistics, Manager of General Affairs & Human Resources Office

Tadashi Matsunami

62 2016 Senior Managing Executive Officer, President of Construction Materials Company, Director of Cement Business, Director

Hideyuki Sugishita

63 2015 Senior Managing Executive Officer, President of Chemical Company, Representative Director

Tokuhisa Okada

2015 Senior Managing Executive Officer, President of Machinery Company

Masataka Ichikawa

2017 Managing Executive Officer, President of Subsidiary

Masato Izumihara

56 2015 Managing Executive Officer, Vice President of Chemical Company

Junichi Misumi

2015 Managing Executive Officer

Masahiko Nojima

2016 Managing Executive Officer, Senior Director of Europe & America, Director of Nylon & Caprolactam & Industrial Chemicals Business in Chemicals Company

Charunya Phichitkul

Managing Executive Officer, Senior Director of Asia in Chemical Company

Makoto Aikawa

2017 Executive Officer

Yuzo Hanamoto

2017 Executive Officer, Director of Energy & Environment Business, Manager of Coal Business Unit

Yukio Hisatsugu

2015 Executive Officer, President of Subsidiary

Yoshiaki Ito

2017 Executive Officer, Chief Director of Production & Technology in Construction Materials Company

Genji Koga

2017 Executive Officer, Chief Director of Chemical Production in Chemicals Company

Yasushi Konno

Executive Officer, Director of Pharmaceutical Business

Makoto Koyama

2015 Executive Officer, Director of Resources Business in Construction Materials Company

Hidetsune Miura

2017 Executive Officer, Ube Chemical Plant Manager in Main Chemical Production Unit in Chemicals Company

Hiroshi Nishida

Executive Officer, Director of Supervisory in Construction Materials Company

Yuki Nishida

2017 Executive Officer, Director of Battery Materials & Fine Business in Chemicals Company

Masayoshi Ohta

2017 Executive Officer, Senior Director of Strategy in Chemicals Company

Hisaaki Yokoo

2017 Executive Officer, Director of Administration in Chemicals Company

Morihisa Yokota

2017 Executive Officer, Chief Director of Research & Development, Director of Basic Technology Research Institute

Mahito Kageyama

68 2015 Independent Director

Takashi Kusama

68 2013 Independent Director

Takashi Shoda

69 2015 Independent Director

Keiko Terui

64 2014 Independent Director

Toshikazu Nakano

2017 Leader of Budget Group in Accounting Unit in Business Administration Office
Biographies

Name Description

Michio Takeshita

Mr. Michio Takeshita has been serving as Chairman of the Board in Ube Industries, Ltd. since June 2015. He joined the Company in April 1973. His previous titles include President, Executive President, Group Chief Finance Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Business Administration, Executive Officer and Senior Director of Cement Production in Construction Material Segment in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Engineering from Kyushu University in March 1973.

Yuzuru Yamamoto

Mr. Yuzuru Yamamoto has been serving as President, Executive President, Group Chief Executive Officer and Representative Director in Ube Industries Ltd. since April 2015. He joined the Company in April 1977. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Compliance Officer and Chief Director of Purchasing & Distribution in the Company. He used to work for a subsidiary, Ube Machinery Corporation, Ltd. He obtained his Master of Engineering from Kyoto University in March 1977.

Masayuki Fujii

Hideo Tamada

Tadashi Matsunami

Mr. Tadashi Matsunami has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer, President of Construction Materials Company, Director of Cement Business and Director in Ube Industries, Ltd. since April 2016. He joined the Company in April 1979. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer and Director of Cement Business in the Company.

Hideyuki Sugishita

Mr. Hideyuki Sugishita has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer, President of Chemical Company and Representative Director in Ube Industries, Ltd. since June 2015. He joined the Company in April 1977. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer and President of Chemicals & Resin Company in the Company.

Tokuhisa Okada

Masataka Ichikawa

Masato Izumihara

Mr. Masato Izumihara has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Vice President of Chemical Company in Ube Industries, Ltd. since 2015. He joined the Company in April 1983. His previous titles include Director of Planning and Executive Officer in the Company.

Junichi Misumi

Masahiko Nojima

Charunya Phichitkul

Makoto Aikawa

Yuzo Hanamoto

Yukio Hisatsugu

Yoshiaki Ito

Genji Koga

Yasushi Konno

Makoto Koyama

Hidetsune Miura

Hiroshi Nishida

Yuki Nishida

Masayoshi Ohta

Hisaaki Yokoo

Morihisa Yokota

Mahito Kageyama

Mr. Mahito Kageyama has been serving as Independent Director in Ube Industries, Ltd. since June 2015. He used to work for other companies, including Toyota Tsusho Corporation. The Sanwa Bank, Limited and TOMEN ELECTRONICS CORPORATION.

Takashi Kusama

Mr. Takashi Kusama has been Independent Director in Ube Industries, Ltd. since June 27, 2013. He is also working for WOWOW INC. and Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd, where he used to serve as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director. He used to serve as President in Shinko Securities Co., Ltd., as well as worked for The Industrial Bank of Japan, Limited.

Takashi Shoda

Mr. Takashi Shoda has been serving as Independent Director in Ube Industries, Ltd. since June 2015. He is also serving as Independent Director in Daito Trust Construction Co., Ltd., and working for Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited where he used to serve as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director. He previously served as President and Representative Director in Sankyo Co., Ltd.

Keiko Terui

Mr. Keiko Terui has been serving as Independent Director in Ube Industries, Ltd. since June 2014. He is also serving as Independent Director in Organo Co., Ltd. and Bridgestone Corporation, and working for Approved Specified Nonprofit Corporation Japan Utility Telemetering Association. He used to work for Chemicals Evaluation and Research Institute, Japan and Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, Japan.

Toshikazu Nakano

