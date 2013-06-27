Ube Industries Ltd (4208.T)
4208.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
3,360JPY
7:16am IST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Michio Takeshita
|66
|2015
|Chairman of the Board
|
Yuzuru Yamamoto
|64
|2015
|President, Executive President, Group Chief Executive Officer, Representative Director
|
Masayuki Fujii
|Group Chief Financial Officer, Executive Officer, Manager of Business Administration Office
|
Hideo Tamada
|2017
|Group Chief Compliance Officer, Executive Officer, Chief Director of Purchasing & Logistics, Manager of General Affairs & Human Resources Office
|
Tadashi Matsunami
|62
|2016
|Senior Managing Executive Officer, President of Construction Materials Company, Director of Cement Business, Director
|
Hideyuki Sugishita
|63
|2015
|Senior Managing Executive Officer, President of Chemical Company, Representative Director
|
Tokuhisa Okada
|2015
|Senior Managing Executive Officer, President of Machinery Company
|
Masataka Ichikawa
|2017
|Managing Executive Officer, President of Subsidiary
|
Masato Izumihara
|56
|2015
|Managing Executive Officer, Vice President of Chemical Company
|
Junichi Misumi
|2015
|Managing Executive Officer
|
Masahiko Nojima
|2016
|Managing Executive Officer, Senior Director of Europe & America, Director of Nylon & Caprolactam & Industrial Chemicals Business in Chemicals Company
|
Charunya Phichitkul
|Managing Executive Officer, Senior Director of Asia in Chemical Company
|
Makoto Aikawa
|2017
|Executive Officer
|
Yuzo Hanamoto
|2017
|Executive Officer, Director of Energy & Environment Business, Manager of Coal Business Unit
|
Yukio Hisatsugu
|2015
|Executive Officer, President of Subsidiary
|
Yoshiaki Ito
|2017
|Executive Officer, Chief Director of Production & Technology in Construction Materials Company
|
Genji Koga
|2017
|Executive Officer, Chief Director of Chemical Production in Chemicals Company
|
Yasushi Konno
|Executive Officer, Director of Pharmaceutical Business
|
Makoto Koyama
|2015
|Executive Officer, Director of Resources Business in Construction Materials Company
|
Hidetsune Miura
|2017
|Executive Officer, Ube Chemical Plant Manager in Main Chemical Production Unit in Chemicals Company
|
Hiroshi Nishida
|Executive Officer, Director of Supervisory in Construction Materials Company
|
Yuki Nishida
|2017
|Executive Officer, Director of Battery Materials & Fine Business in Chemicals Company
|
Masayoshi Ohta
|2017
|Executive Officer, Senior Director of Strategy in Chemicals Company
|
Hisaaki Yokoo
|2017
|Executive Officer, Director of Administration in Chemicals Company
|
Morihisa Yokota
|2017
|Executive Officer, Chief Director of Research & Development, Director of Basic Technology Research Institute
|
Mahito Kageyama
|68
|2015
|Independent Director
|
Takashi Kusama
|68
|2013
|Independent Director
|
Takashi Shoda
|69
|2015
|Independent Director
|
Keiko Terui
|64
|2014
|Independent Director
|
Toshikazu Nakano
|2017
|Leader of Budget Group in Accounting Unit in Business Administration Office
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Michio Takeshita
|Mr. Michio Takeshita has been serving as Chairman of the Board in Ube Industries, Ltd. since June 2015. He joined the Company in April 1973. His previous titles include President, Executive President, Group Chief Finance Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Business Administration, Executive Officer and Senior Director of Cement Production in Construction Material Segment in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Engineering from Kyushu University in March 1973.
|
Yuzuru Yamamoto
|Mr. Yuzuru Yamamoto has been serving as President, Executive President, Group Chief Executive Officer and Representative Director in Ube Industries Ltd. since April 2015. He joined the Company in April 1977. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Compliance Officer and Chief Director of Purchasing & Distribution in the Company. He used to work for a subsidiary, Ube Machinery Corporation, Ltd. He obtained his Master of Engineering from Kyoto University in March 1977.
|
Tadashi Matsunami
|Mr. Tadashi Matsunami has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer, President of Construction Materials Company, Director of Cement Business and Director in Ube Industries, Ltd. since April 2016. He joined the Company in April 1979. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer and Director of Cement Business in the Company.
|
Hideyuki Sugishita
|Mr. Hideyuki Sugishita has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer, President of Chemical Company and Representative Director in Ube Industries, Ltd. since June 2015. He joined the Company in April 1977. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer and President of Chemicals & Resin Company in the Company.
|
Masato Izumihara
|Mr. Masato Izumihara has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Vice President of Chemical Company in Ube Industries, Ltd. since 2015. He joined the Company in April 1983. His previous titles include Director of Planning and Executive Officer in the Company.
|
Mahito Kageyama
|Mr. Mahito Kageyama has been serving as Independent Director in Ube Industries, Ltd. since June 2015. He used to work for other companies, including Toyota Tsusho Corporation. The Sanwa Bank, Limited and TOMEN ELECTRONICS CORPORATION.
|
Takashi Kusama
|Mr. Takashi Kusama has been Independent Director in Ube Industries, Ltd. since June 27, 2013. He is also working for WOWOW INC. and Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd, where he used to serve as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director. He used to serve as President in Shinko Securities Co., Ltd., as well as worked for The Industrial Bank of Japan, Limited.
|
Takashi Shoda
|Mr. Takashi Shoda has been serving as Independent Director in Ube Industries, Ltd. since June 2015. He is also serving as Independent Director in Daito Trust Construction Co., Ltd., and working for Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited where he used to serve as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director. He previously served as President and Representative Director in Sankyo Co., Ltd.
|
Keiko Terui
|Mr. Keiko Terui has been serving as Independent Director in Ube Industries, Ltd. since June 2014. He is also serving as Independent Director in Organo Co., Ltd. and Bridgestone Corporation, and working for Approved Specified Nonprofit Corporation Japan Utility Telemetering Association. He used to work for Chemicals Evaluation and Research Institute, Japan and Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, Japan.
|
Toshikazu Nakano
As Of
