Dentsu Inc (4324.T)
4324.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
5,000JPY
7:16am IST
Change (% chg)
¥-50 (-0.99%)
Prev Close
¥5,050
Open
¥5,010
Day's High
¥5,030
Day's Low
¥4,965
Volume
589,200
Avg. Vol
1,062,384
52-wk High
¥6,550
52-wk Low
¥4,425
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Toshihiro Yamamoto
|59
|2017
|Executive President, Representative Director
|
Shoichi Nakamoto
|66
|2017
|Group Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President, Representative Director
|
Tim Andree
|56
|2013
|Senior Managing Executive Officer, President & Chief Executive Officer of Subsidiary, Director
|
Yoshio Takada
|62
|2017
|Senior Managing Executive Officer, Representative Director
|
Wataru Mochizuki
|61
|2017
|Managing Executive Officer, Director
|
Jerry Buhlmann
|57
|2016
|Managing Executive Officer
|
Yutaka Ishikawa
|2017
|Managing Executive Officer
|
Yasuo Motoi
|2016
|Managing Executive Officer
|
Hiroaki Sano
|2016
|Managing Executive Officer
|
Naoki Tani
|2015
|Managing Executive Officer
|
Takashi Yagi
|2017
|Managing Executive Officer
|
Yoshiharu Sengoku
|59
|2017
|Executive Officer, Director
|
Arinobu Soga
|52
|2017
|Executive Officer, Director of Business Planning, Director
|
Akira Ando
|2017
|Executive Officer
|
Masahiko Hibi
|Executive Officer
|
Takaki Hibino
|Executive Officer
|
Tetsuji Hirose
|2017
|Executive Officer
|
Hiroshi Igarashi
|2017
|Executive Officer
|
Shigeru Ishida
|2017
|Executive Officer
|
Tsuyoshi Iwashita
|2012
|Executive Officer
|
Norio Kamijo
|Executive Officer
|
Norihiro Kuretani
|51
|2017
|Executive Officer
|
Keiichi Maeda
|2013
|Executive Officer
|
Hidemi Matsuo
|2017
|Executive Officer
|
Kiyoshi Nakamura
|2013
|Executive Officer
|
Yuichi Ohkubo
|2013
|Executive Officer
|
Toshiya Ohyama
|58
|Executive Officer
|
Norihiko Sakata
|2017
|Executive Officer
|
Jun Shibata
|2017
|Executive Officer
|
Nobuyuki Toya
|58
|2012
|Executive Officer
|
Misao Toyoda
|2016
|Executive Officer
|
Motohiro Yamagishi
|2016
|Executive Officer
|
Kenichi Kato
|62
|2016
|Director
|
Toshiaki Hasegawa
|68
|2016
|Independent Director
|
Kentaro Koga
|55
|2016
|Independent Director
|
Nobuko Matsubara
|76
|2017
|Independent Director
|
Atsuko Tooyama
|78
|2016
|Independent Director
|
Hideki Nagamori
|2017
|Director of 1st Accounting
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Toshihiro Yamamoto
|Mr. Toshihiro Yamamoto has been serving as Executive President and Representative Director in Dentsu Inc. since March 2017. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Managing Executive Officer, Manager of CDC Center and Director of MC Planning Bureau in the Company.
|
Shoichi Nakamoto
|Mr. Shoichi Nakamoto has been serving as Group Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President and Representative Director in Dentsu Inc. since January 23, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1973. His previous titles include Chief Director of Finance, Executive Officer and Senior Managing Executive Officer in the Company.
|
Tim Andree
|Mr. Tim Andree has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Director in Dentsu Inc., as well as President and Chief Executive Officer of a subsidiary, Dentsu Holdings USA, Inc., since June 2013. He previously served as Managing Executive Officer in the Company. He used to serve as Chief Executive Officer in another subsidiary, Dentsu America, LLC, CCO and Vice President of Corporate Communications of BASF Corporation, Senior Vice President of Communications & Marketing of National Basketball Association, as well as Vice President and General Manager of Corporate Marketing & Communications in Canon U.S.A., Inc.
|
Yoshio Takada
|Mr. Yoshio Takada has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer, Representative Director in Dentsu Inc. since January 23, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1978. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Senior Manager of China Office and Manager of Beijing Business Office in Main International Unit in the Company.
|
Wataru Mochizuki
|Mr. Wataru Mochizuki has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Director in Dentsu Inc. since March 2017. He joined the Company in April 1979. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Director of 10th Sales in the Company.
|
Yutaka Ishikawa
Yasuo Motoi
Hiroaki Sano
Naoki Tani
Takashi Yagi
Yoshiharu Sengoku
|Mr. Yoshiharu Sengoku has been serving as Executive Officer and Director in Dentsu Inc. since March 2017. He joined the Company in April 1980. His previous titles include Director of Creative Development Center and Director of Business Planning in the Company.
|
Arinobu Soga
|Mr. Arinobu Soga has been serving as Executive Officer, Director of Business Planning and Director in Dentsu Inc. since March 2017. He joined the Company in April 1988. He previously served as Director of Accounting in the Company.
|
Akira Ando
Masahiko Hibi
Takaki Hibino
Tetsuji Hirose
Hiroshi Igarashi
Shigeru Ishida
Tsuyoshi Iwashita
Norio Kamijo
Norihiro Kuretani
Keiichi Maeda
Hidemi Matsuo
Kiyoshi Nakamura
Yuichi Ohkubo
Toshiya Ohyama
Norihiko Sakata
Jun Shibata
Nobuyuki Toya
Misao Toyoda
Motohiro Yamagishi
Kenichi Kato
|Mr. Kenichi Kato has been serving as Director in Dentsu Inc. since March 2016. He is also a member of Audit Committee of the Company. He joined the Company in April 1978. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Director of Sales in the Company.
|
Toshiaki Hasegawa
|Mr. Toshiaki Hasegawa has been serving as Independent Director in Dentsu Inc. since March 2016. He is also a member of Audit Committee of the Company. He is also working for T.HASEGAWA & CO., LAW OFFICES. He used to work for another Japan-based law firm.
|
Kentaro Koga
|Mr. Kentaro Koga has been serving as Independent Director in Dentsu Inc. since March 2016. He is also a member of Audit Committee of the Company. He is also an Associate Professor of Hitotsubashi University. He used to work for Mitsubishi Research Institute, Inc.
|
Nobuko Matsubara
|Ms. Nobuko Matsubara has been serving as Independent Director in Dentsu Inc. since March 2017. She is also serving as Independent Director in Daiwa Securities Group, Inc. and Ebara Corporation, and working for Japan Institute for Women’s Empowerment & Diversity Management.
|
Atsuko Tooyama
|Ms. Atsuko Tooyama has been serving as Independent Director in Dentsu Inc. since March 2016. She is also a member of Audit Committee of the Company. She is also working for The Toyota Foundation. She used to work for NEW NATIONAL THEATRE, TOKYO, PANASONIC EDUCATION FOUNDATION, Independent Administrative Institution National Museum of Art and Ministry of Education, Science and Culture, Japan.
|
Hideki Nagamori
As Of
