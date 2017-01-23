Edition:
India

Dentsu Inc (4324.T)

4324.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

5,000JPY
7:16am IST
Change (% chg)

¥-50 (-0.99%)
Prev Close
¥5,050
Open
¥5,010
Day's High
¥5,030
Day's Low
¥4,965
Volume
589,200
Avg. Vol
1,062,384
52-wk High
¥6,550
52-wk Low
¥4,425

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Toshihiro Yamamoto

59 2017 Executive President, Representative Director

Shoichi Nakamoto

66 2017 Group Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President, Representative Director

Tim Andree

56 2013 Senior Managing Executive Officer, President & Chief Executive Officer of Subsidiary, Director

Yoshio Takada

62 2017 Senior Managing Executive Officer, Representative Director

Wataru Mochizuki

61 2017 Managing Executive Officer, Director

Jerry Buhlmann

57 2016 Managing Executive Officer

Yutaka Ishikawa

2017 Managing Executive Officer

Yasuo Motoi

2016 Managing Executive Officer

Hiroaki Sano

2016 Managing Executive Officer

Naoki Tani

2015 Managing Executive Officer

Takashi Yagi

2017 Managing Executive Officer

Yoshiharu Sengoku

59 2017 Executive Officer, Director

Arinobu Soga

52 2017 Executive Officer, Director of Business Planning, Director

Akira Ando

2017 Executive Officer

Masahiko Hibi

Executive Officer

Takaki Hibino

Executive Officer

Tetsuji Hirose

2017 Executive Officer

Hiroshi Igarashi

2017 Executive Officer

Shigeru Ishida

2017 Executive Officer

Tsuyoshi Iwashita

2012 Executive Officer

Norio Kamijo

Executive Officer

Norihiro Kuretani

51 2017 Executive Officer

Keiichi Maeda

2013 Executive Officer

Hidemi Matsuo

2017 Executive Officer

Kiyoshi Nakamura

2013 Executive Officer

Yuichi Ohkubo

2013 Executive Officer

Toshiya Ohyama

58 Executive Officer

Norihiko Sakata

2017 Executive Officer

Jun Shibata

2017 Executive Officer

Nobuyuki Toya

58 2012 Executive Officer

Misao Toyoda

2016 Executive Officer

Motohiro Yamagishi

2016 Executive Officer

Kenichi Kato

62 2016 Director

Toshiaki Hasegawa

68 2016 Independent Director

Kentaro Koga

55 2016 Independent Director

Nobuko Matsubara

76 2017 Independent Director

Atsuko Tooyama

78 2016 Independent Director

Hideki Nagamori

2017 Director of 1st Accounting
» Insider Trading

Biographies

Name Description

Toshihiro Yamamoto

Mr. Toshihiro Yamamoto has been serving as Executive President and Representative Director in Dentsu Inc. since March 2017. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Managing Executive Officer, Manager of CDC Center and Director of MC Planning Bureau in the Company.

Shoichi Nakamoto

Mr. Shoichi Nakamoto has been serving as Group Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President and Representative Director in Dentsu Inc. since January 23, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1973. His previous titles include Chief Director of Finance, Executive Officer and Senior Managing Executive Officer in the Company.

Tim Andree

Mr. Tim Andree has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Director in Dentsu Inc., as well as President and Chief Executive Officer of a subsidiary, Dentsu Holdings USA, Inc., since June 2013. He previously served as Managing Executive Officer in the Company. He used to serve as Chief Executive Officer in another subsidiary, Dentsu America, LLC, CCO and Vice President of Corporate Communications of BASF Corporation, Senior Vice President of Communications & Marketing of National Basketball Association, as well as Vice President and General Manager of Corporate Marketing & Communications in Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Yoshio Takada

Mr. Yoshio Takada has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer, Representative Director in Dentsu Inc. since January 23, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1978. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Senior Manager of China Office and Manager of Beijing Business Office in Main International Unit in the Company.

Wataru Mochizuki

Mr. Wataru Mochizuki has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Director in Dentsu Inc. since March 2017. He joined the Company in April 1979. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Director of 10th Sales in the Company.

Jerry Buhlmann

Yutaka Ishikawa

Yasuo Motoi

Hiroaki Sano

Naoki Tani

Takashi Yagi

Yoshiharu Sengoku

Mr. Yoshiharu Sengoku has been serving as Executive Officer and Director in Dentsu Inc. since March 2017. He joined the Company in April 1980. His previous titles include Director of Creative Development Center and Director of Business Planning in the Company.

Arinobu Soga

Mr. Arinobu Soga has been serving as Executive Officer, Director of Business Planning and Director in Dentsu Inc. since March 2017. He joined the Company in April 1988. He previously served as Director of Accounting in the Company.

Akira Ando

Masahiko Hibi

Takaki Hibino

Tetsuji Hirose

Hiroshi Igarashi

Shigeru Ishida

Tsuyoshi Iwashita

Norio Kamijo

Norihiro Kuretani

Keiichi Maeda

Hidemi Matsuo

Kiyoshi Nakamura

Yuichi Ohkubo

Toshiya Ohyama

Norihiko Sakata

Jun Shibata

Nobuyuki Toya

Misao Toyoda

Motohiro Yamagishi

Kenichi Kato

Mr. Kenichi Kato has been serving as Director in Dentsu Inc. since March 2016. He is also a member of Audit Committee of the Company. He joined the Company in April 1978. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Director of Sales in the Company.

Toshiaki Hasegawa

Mr. Toshiaki Hasegawa has been serving as Independent Director in Dentsu Inc. since March 2016. He is also a member of Audit Committee of the Company. He is also working for T.HASEGAWA & CO., LAW OFFICES. He used to work for another Japan-based law firm.

Kentaro Koga

Mr. Kentaro Koga has been serving as Independent Director in Dentsu Inc. since March 2016. He is also a member of Audit Committee of the Company. He is also an Associate Professor of Hitotsubashi University. He used to work for Mitsubishi Research Institute, Inc.

Nobuko Matsubara

Ms. Nobuko Matsubara has been serving as Independent Director in Dentsu Inc. since March 2017. She is also serving as Independent Director in Daiwa Securities Group, Inc. and Ebara Corporation, and working for Japan Institute for Women’s Empowerment & Diversity Management.

Atsuko Tooyama

Ms. Atsuko Tooyama has been serving as Independent Director in Dentsu Inc. since March 2016. She is also a member of Audit Committee of the Company. She is also working for The Toyota Foundation. She used to work for NEW NATIONAL THEATRE, TOKYO, PANASONIC EDUCATION FOUNDATION, Independent Administrative Institution National Museum of Art and Ministry of Education, Science and Culture, Japan.

Hideki Nagamori

Insider Trading

» Full list on Insider Trading