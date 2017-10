Name Description

Michitaka Sawada Mr. Michitaka Sawada has been serving as Executive President and Representative Director in Kao Corporation since June 28, 2012. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Director of Sanitary Research Institute, Executive Officer and Manager of Human Health Care Research Center in the Company. He obtained his Master's degree in Process Engineering from Osaka University in March 1981.

Toshiaki Takeuchi Mr. Toshiaki Takeuchi has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Representative Director in Kao Corporation, as well as Executive President and Representative Director of two subsidiaries, including Kao Customer Marketing Co., Ltd., since January 2016. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Managing Executive Officer in the Company.

Katsuhiko Yoshida Mr. Katsuhiko Yoshida has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Representative Director in Kao Corporation since March 25, 2015. He joined the Company in April 1979. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Managing Executive Officer in the Company.

Yoshihiro Hasebe Mr. Yoshihiro Hasebe has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Director in Kao Corporation since March 25, 2016. He joined the company in April 1927. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Manager of Basic Research Sector and Director of ECO Innovation Research Institute in the Company.

Sonosuke Kadonaga Mr. Sonosuke Kadonaga has been serving as Independent Director in Kao Corporation since June 28, 2012. He is also serving as Representative in Intrinsics. He used to serve for Chiyoda Corporation. He obtained his Master's degree in Chemical Engineering from Massachusetts Institute of Technology in June 1981.

Yukio Nagira Mr. Yukio Nagira has been serving as Independent Director in Kao Corporation since March 2017. He is also serving as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director in Nitto Denko Corporation.