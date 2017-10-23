Edition:
India

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (4502.T)

4502.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

6,322JPY
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

¥-4 (-0.06%)
Prev Close
¥6,326
Open
¥6,360
Day's High
¥6,382
Day's Low
¥6,314
Volume
1,745,200
Avg. Vol
1,877,313
52-wk High
¥6,382
52-wk Low
¥4,321

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Yasuchika Hasegawa

71 2015 Chairman of the Board

Christophe Weber

50 2015 President, Chief Executive Officer, Representative Director

Shinji Honda

58 2016 President of Subsidiary, Corporate Strategy Office, Director

Andrew Plump

51 2015 Chief Medical & Scientific Officer, Director

Masato Iwasaki

58 2015 President of Japan Pharma Business Unit, Director

Yasuhiko Yamanaka

61 2016 Director

Emiko Azuma

58 2016 Independent Director

Jean-Luc Butel

60 2016 Independent Director

Yoshiaki Fujimori

66 2016 Independent Director

Koji Hatsukawa

65 2016 Independent Director

Shiro Kuniya

60 2016 Independent Director

Michel Orsinger

59 2016 Independent Director

Masahiro Sakane

76 2014 Independent Director

Toshiyuki Shiga

63 2016 Independent Director

Fumio Sudo

76 2011 Independent Director

Tokumasa Takeda

2016 IR Contact Officer
Biographies

Name Description

Yasuchika Hasegawa

Mr. Yasuchika Hasegawa has been serving as Chairman of the Board in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited since April 1, 2015. He is also serving as Independent Director in Tokyo Electric Power Company, Incorporated. He joined the Company in April 1970. His previous titles include Chief Director of Pharmaceutical International Business, Director of Business Planning and Director of Business Strategy in the Company.

Christophe Weber

Mr. Christophe Weber has been serving as President, Chief Executive Officer and Representative Director in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited since April 1, 2015. He used to work for GlaxoSmithKline K.K.

Shinji Honda

Mr. Shinji Honda has been serving as Corporate Strategy Office and Director in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, as well as President of a subsidiary, since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Senior Managing Director and Director of Overseas Business Promotion in the Company. He used to serve as President in another company.

Andrew Plump

Mr. Andrew S. Plump has been serving as Chief Medical & Scientific Officer and Director in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited since June 2015. He is also serving as Vice President in a subsidiary. He used to work for other companies.

Masato Iwasaki

Mr. Masato Iwasaki has been serving as President of Japan Pharma Business Unit and Director in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited since April 2015. He joined the Company in April 1985. His previous titles include Chief Director of Pharmaceutical Sales and Director of Product Strategy in the Company.

Yasuhiko Yamanaka

Mr. Yasuhiko Yamanaka has been serving as Director in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1979. His previous titles include Director of Business Strategy, Chief Director of Pharmaceutical Sales and Managing Director in the Company.

Emiko Azuma

Ms. Emiko Azuma has been serving as Independent Director in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited since June 2016. She is also serving as Independent Director in MetLife Insurance, K.K., KLA-Tencor Corporation and InvenSense Corporation, as well as Managing Director in Tomon Partners, LLC.

Jean-Luc Butel

Mr. Jean-Luc Butel has been serving as Independent Director in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited since June 2016. He is also working for another company.

Yoshiaki Fujimori

Mr. Yoshiaki Fujimori has been serving as Independent Director in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited since June 2016. He is also serving as Independent Director in Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc., and working for LIXIL Group Corporation.

Koji Hatsukawa

Mr. Koji Hatsukawa has been serving as Independent Director in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited since June 2016. He is also working for Fujitsu Limited and The Norinchukin Bank.

Shiro Kuniya

Mr. Shiro Kuniya has been serving as Independent Director in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited since June 2016. He is also serving as Independent Director in Sony Financial Holdings Inc., Ebara Corporation and NEXON Co., Ltd., and is working for Oh-Ebashi LPC & Partners.

Michel Orsinger

Mr. Michel Orsinger has been serving as Independent Director in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited since June 2016. He used to work for Johnson & Johnson.

Masahiro Sakane

Mr. Masahiro Sakane has been serving as Independent Director in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited since June 2014. He is also serving as Independent Director in Tokyo Electron Limited, ASAHI GLASS CO., LTD. and KAJIMA CORPORATION, and working for Komatsu Ltd.

Toshiyuki Shiga

Mr. Toshiyuki Shiga has been serving as Independent Director in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited since June 2016. He is also serving as Vice Chairman of the Board in NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD., as well as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director in Innovation Network Corporation of Japan, and working for Japan Association of Corporate Executives.

Fumio Sudo

Mr. Fumio Sudo has been serving as Independent Director in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited since June 2011. He is also serving as Independent Director in Taisei Corporation and Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc., and is also working for JFE Holdings, Inc. He used to serve as President and Representative Director in a company that is under the new name, JFE Steel Corporation, and worked for Japan Broadcasting Corporation.

Tokumasa Takeda

