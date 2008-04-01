Name Description

Motozo Shiono Mr. Motozo Shiono has been serving as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director of Shionogi & Co., Ltd. since April 1, 2008. He joined the Company in January 1972. His previous titles include Director of Sales Planning, Director of Accounting, Managing Director, Senior Managing Director, Director of Fauna and Flora Drug, Chief Director of Corporate Planning and President in the Company.

Isao Teshirogi Mr. Isao Teshirogi has been serving as President and Representative Director of Shionogi & Co., Ltd. since April 1, 2008. He joined the Company in April 1982. His previous titles include Director of Business Planning, Manager of Secretary's Office, Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Medical Research Development and Senior Managing Executive Officer in the Company.

Takuko Sawada Ms. Takuko Sawada has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Business Strategy and Director in Shionogi & Co., Ltd. since April 2016. She joined the Company in April 1977. Her previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer and Chief Director of Medicine Development in the Company.

Keiichi Ando Mr. Keiichi Ando has been serving as Independent Director of Shionogi & Co., Ltd. since June 2016. He is also serving as President, Chief Executive Officer and Representative Director in New Kansai International Airport Company, Ltd.

Teppei Mogi Mr. Teppei Mogi has been serving as Independent Director of Shionogi & Co., Ltd. since June 2009. He is also working for Oh- Ebashi LPC & Partners, Niitaka Co., Ltd., Kwansei Gakuin University and anther Japan-based law firm.