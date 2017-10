Name Description

Takayoshi Mimura Mr. Takayoshi Mimura has been serving as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director of TERUMO CORPORATION since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1977. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Senior Executive Officer and Managing Executive Officer in the Company. He used to serve as Chairman the Board and General Manager of a China-based subsidiary.

Shinjiro Sato Mr. Shinjiro Sato has been serving as President, Chief Executive Officer and Representative Director of TERUMO CORPORATION since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in June 2004. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Manager of Business Planning Office in the Company. He used to work for TonenGeneral Sekiyu K.K. and PricewaterhouseCoopers.

Shoji Hatano Mr. Shoji Hatano has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, President of Hospital Company, President of Hospital System Business in Hospital Company and Director in TERUMO CORPORATION since January 2017. He joined the Company in April 1983. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Senior Executive Officer, Manager of Secretary Office, Manager of Public Relations and Manager of Business Planning Office in the Company.

Toshiaki Takagi Mr. Toshiaki Takagi has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Chief Quality Officer and Director of TERUMO CORPORATION since April 1, 2016. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Ashitaka Plant Manager, Senior Executive Officer and Executive Officer in the Company.

Hideo Arase Mr. Hideo Arase has been serving as Senior Executive Officer and Director of TERUMO CORPORATION since April 2015. He is also serving as Managing Director and Director in a subsidiary, Terumo Asia Holdings Pte., Ltd. He joined the Company in April 1977. He previously served as Executive Officer in the Company. He used to serve as President and Director in another subsidiary.

David Perez Mr. David Perez has been serving as Senior Executive Officer, President of Blood System Company and Director of TERUMO CORPORATION, as well as President, Chief Executive Officer and Director of a subsidiary, Terumo BCT, Inc., since June 24, 2014. He used to work for other companies.

Yoshihiro Kimura Mr. Yoshihiro Kimura has been serving as Director of TERUMO CORPORATION since June 27, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1978.

Toshihiko Matsumiya Mr. Toshihiko Matsumiya has been serving as Independent Director of TERUMO CORPORATION since June 2015. He is also a member of Audit Committee of the Company. He is also working for DAIICHI JITSUGYO CO., LTD., Mitsubishi Research Institute, Inc. and a Japan-based accounting firm.

Ikuo Mori Mr. Ikuo Mori has been serving as Independent Director of TERUMO CORPORATION since June 24, 2014. He used to serve as Chairman of the Board, President, Chief Executive Officer and Representative Director in Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd.

Ryuzo Ueda Mr. Ryuzo Ueda has been serving as Independent Director of TERUMO CORPORATION since June 2015. He is also a professor of Aichi Medical University and Nagoya City University.