Name Description

Ichiro Ohtsuka Mr. Ichiro Ohtsuka has been serving as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director in Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd., as well as Chairman of the Board of a subsidiary, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Factory, Inc., since March 2015. He is also serving as Director in another subsidiary, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Tatsuo Higuchi Mr. Tatsuo Higuchi has been serving as President and Representative Director of Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd., as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., since February 2015. He is also serving as Director in another subsidiary, Otsuka Chemical Co., Ltd.

Sadanobu Tobe Mr. Sadanobu Tobe has been serving as Director of Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd., as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, Otsuka Foods Company, Limited, since June 2014. He used to work for another subsidiary, Otsuka Chemical Co., Ltd.

Atsumasa Makise Mr. Atsumasa Makise has been serving as Senior Managing Director in Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. since April 2010. He is also serving as Director in a subsidiary, Otsuka Foods Co., Ltd. He used to work for two subsidiaries, including Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Yoshiro Matsuo Mr. Yoshiro Matsuo has been serving as Senior Managing Director in Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. since March 2016. He is also serving as Director in a subsidiary, Otsuka Medical Devices Co.,Ltd. He used to be Managing Executive Officer in a subsidiary, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Yasuyuki Hirotomi Mr. Yasuyuki Hirotomi has been serving as Independent Director of Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. since June 2013. He is also serving as Vice President, Executive Officer and Director in KYOEI STEEL LTD., as well as Independent Director in ELECOM CO., LTD. He used to work for Resona Bank, Limited and The Kinki Osaka Bank, Limited.

Tadaaki Konose Mr. Tadaaki Konose has been serving as Independent Director of Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. since June 2014. He is also working for University of Miyazaki. He used to work for Megmilk Snow Brand Company, Limited.