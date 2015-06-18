Edition:
Yahoo Japan Corp (4689.T)

4689.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

541JPY
7:19am IST
Change (% chg)

¥2 (+0.37%)
Prev Close
¥539
Open
¥539
Day's High
¥544
Day's Low
¥537
Volume
6,516,200
Avg. Vol
11,501,774
52-wk High
¥559
52-wk Low
¥385

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Manabu Miyasaka

49 2015 President, Executive President, Chief Executive Officer, Representative Director

Toshiki Ohya

47 2016 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President

Kentaro Kawabe

2017 Chief Operating Officer, Executive Vice President, Manager of Commerce Group

Chiaki Fujimon

2017 Chief Technology Officer, Senior Executive Officer

Hideyuki Nakahara

2017 Executive Officer, Chief Information Security Officer, Chief Senior Director of System

Kosuke Homma

2017 Senior Executive Officer, Manager of Corporate Group

Gen Miyazawa

2017 Senior Executive Officer, Chief Senior Director of ID Service, Manager of Media Group

Naoya Bessho

2016 Executive Officer

Hiroshi Kataoka

2016 Executive Officer, President of Media Company in Media Group

Shin Murakami

Shuichi Nishida

2017 Executive Officer, Chief Senior Director of SR (Social Responsibility) Promotion in Corporate Group

Takao Ozawa

Executive Officer, President of Shopping Company in Commerce Group

Kiyoshi Sasaki

2017 Executive Officer, Chief Data Officer, Chief Senior Director of Data & Science Solution

Toshiya Segoshi

Executive Officer

Masatsugu Shidachi

2017 Executive Officer, Manager of President's Office

Koichiro Tanabe

2016 Executive Officer, President of Marketing Solutions Company in Media Group

Yusuke Tanaka

2014 Executive Officer, President of Personal Services Company in Commerce Group

Tomoaki Tanida

2016 Executive Officer, President of Financial & Payment Services Company in Commerce Group

Yuji Umemura

Executive Officer, President of YAHUOKU! Company in Commerce Group

Jonathan Brock

42 2016 Director

Kazuhiko Fujihara

57 2015 Director

Ken Miyauchi

67 2012 Director

Masayoshi Son

60 2015 Director

Arthur Chong

63 2017 Independent Director

Hiromi Onizuka

65 2015 Independent Director

Alexi Wellman

47 2017 Independent Director

Shingo Yoshii

69 2015 Independent Director

Ryosuke Sakagami

2017 Chief Director of Finance
Biographies

Name Description

Manabu Miyasaka

Mr. Manabu Miyasaka has been serving as President, Executive President, Chief Executive Officer and Representative Director in Yahoo Japan Corporation since June 18, 2015. He is also serving as Director in its parent company, SoftBank Group Corp. He joined the Company in June 1997. His previous titles include Chief Executive Officer, Director of Media Business, Executive Officer and Chief Senior Director of Consumer Business in the Company. He used to work for UPU Co., Ltd.

Toshiki Ohya

Mr. Toshiki Ohya has been serving as Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President in Yahoo Japan Corporation since 2016. He joined the Company in February 2003. He used to work for Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu LLC, SBI Holdings, Inc. and Creo Co., Ltd. He is also a Certified Public Accountant.

Kentaro Kawabe

Mr. Kentaro Kawabe has been serving as Chief Operating Officer, Executive Vice President and Manager of Commerce Group in Yahoo Japan Corporation since April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in August 2000. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Chief Senior Director of Media Business in the Company. He used to work for other companies, including PIM Corporation and GyaO Corporation.

Chiaki Fujimon

Hideyuki Nakahara

Kosuke Homma

Gen Miyazawa

Naoya Bessho

Hiroshi Kataoka

Shin Murakami

Shuichi Nishida

Takao Ozawa

Kiyoshi Sasaki

Toshiya Segoshi

Masatsugu Shidachi

Koichiro Tanabe

Yusuke Tanaka

Tomoaki Tanida

Yuji Umemura

Jonathan Brock

Mr. Jonathan Brock has been serving as Director in Yahoo Japan Corporation since December 14, 2016. He is also serving as Managing Director in SB Group US, Inc., as well as Director in SB Energy Holdings Ltd. and Brightstar Corp. He used to serve as Managing Consultant in Gemini Consulting, Head of News & Data Strategy in Reuters, Interim Marketing Manager BSkyB in Curzon Ltd., as well as Head of EMEA Business Strategy and Director Global Business Strategy & Chief of Staff GBO in Google Inc.

Kazuhiko Fujihara

Mr. Kazuhiko Fujihara has been serving as Director in Yahoo Japan Corporation since June 18, 2015. He is also a member of Audit Committee of the Company. He is also serving as Managing Executive Officer in its parent company, SoftBank Group Corp., Senior Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer in SoftBank Corp., as well as Director in Brightstar Global Group Inc. He used to work for Mazda Motor Corporation its parent company, SoftBank Group Corp.

Ken Miyauchi

Mr. Ken Miyauchi has been serving as Director in Yahoo Japan Corporation since June 21, 2012. He is also serving as President, Chief Executive Officer and Representative Director in SOFTBANK CORP., as well as Vice President and Representative Director in its parent company, SoftBank Group Corp., and working for Softbank Group International GK. He used to work for Japan Management Association, WILLCOM, Inc. and Brightstar Global Group Inc.

Masayoshi Son

Mr. Masayoshi Son has been serving as Director in Yahoo Japan Corporation since June 18, 2015. He is also serving as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director in SOFTBANK CORP., President and Representative Director in its parent company, SoftBank Group Corp., Chairman of the Board in Sprint Corporation, Director in Alibaba Group Holding Limited, as well as Chairman and Executive Director in ARM Holdings plc, and working for Softbank Group International GK. He established the Company in January. His previous titles include President and Representative Director in the Company.

Arthur Chong

Mr. Arthur Chong has been serving as Independent Director in Yahoo Japan Corporation since June 20, 2017. He is also serving as General Counsel and Secretary in Altaba Inc. He used to work for McCutchen, Doyle, Brown & Enersen, McKesson Corp., Safeco Corp., Broadcom Corporation and Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP.

Hiromi Onizuka

Ms. Hiromi Onizuka has been serving as Independent Director in Yahoo Japan Corporation since June 18, 2015. She is also a member of Audit Committee of the Company. She used to work for TOSHIBA CORPORATION and Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation.

Alexi Wellman

Ms. Alexi A. Wellman has been serving as Independent Director in Yahoo Japan Corporation since June 20, 2017. She is also serving as Vice President and Global Controller in Altaba Inc. She used to work for Mutual of Omaha, KPMG LLP and Nebraska Book Company, Inc.

Shingo Yoshii

Mr. Shingo Yoshii has been serving as Independent Director in Yahoo Japan Corporation since June 18, 2015. He is also Chairman of Audit Committee of the Company. He used to work for Sumitomo Corporation.

Ryosuke Sakagami

