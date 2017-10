Name Description

Shigetaka Komori Mr. Shigetaka Komori has been serving as Chairman of the Board, Group Chief Executive Officer and Representative Director of FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, as well as Chairman of the Board of a subsidiary, FUJIFILM Corporation, since June 28, 2012. He joined the Company in April 1963, and previously served as Managing Director and President in the Company.

Kenji Sukeno Mr. Kenji Sukeno has been serving as President, Group Chief Operating Officer and Representative Director in FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, as well as President, Chief Operating Officer and Representative Director of a subsidiary, FUJIFILM Corporation, since June 1, 2016. He joined the Company in April 1977.

Tadahito Yamamoto Mr. Tadahito Yamamoto has been serving as Director of FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, as well as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director of a subsidiary, Fuji Xerox Co., Ltd., since June 2015. He joined Fuji Xerox Co., Ltd. in April 1968.

Yuzo Toda Mr. Yuzo Toda has been serving as Chief Technical Officer, Executive Officer, Director of Technical Business and Director in FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation since June 2016. He is also serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer, Vice President and Director in a subsidiary, FUJIFILM Corporation. He joined the Company in April 1973.

Go Miyazaki Mr. Go Miyazaki has been serving as Executive Officer and Director in FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation since June 2015. He is also serving as Executive Officer and Director in a subsidiary, FUJIFILM Corporation. He joined the Company in April 1981. He used to serve as Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer in a subsidiary, FUJIFILM do Brasil Ltda., as well as President in another subsidiary, FUJIFILM North America Corporation.

Norio Shibata Mr. Norio Shibata has been serving as Executive Officer, Deputy Director of Business Planning and Director in FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation since June 2016. He is also serving as Managing Executive Officer, Director of Recording Media Business and Director in a subsidiary, FUJIFILM Corporation. He joined the Company in April 1980.

Koichi Tamai Mr. Koichi Tamai has been serving as Executive Officer, Deputy Director of Business Planning, Chief Innovation Officer and Director in FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation since June 2010. He is also serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Vice President and Director in a subsidiary, FUJIFILM Corporation. He joined the Company in May 2003.

Masaru Yoshizawa Mr. Masaru Yoshizawa has been serving as Executive Officer, Director of Business Planning and Director in FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation since June 2016. He is also serving as Executive Officer, Chief Director of Business Planning and Director in a subsidiary, FUJIFILM Corporation. He joined the Company in April 1980. His previous titles include Deputy Director of Business Planning and Director of General Affairs in the Company.

Takatoshi Ishikawa Mr. Takatoshi Ishikawa has been serving as Director of FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation since June 2012. He is also serving as Managing Executive Officer and Director in a subsidiary, FUJIFILM Corporation. He joined the Company in April 1978.

Toru Takahashi Mr. Toru Takahashi has been serving as Director of FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation since June 2014. He is also serving as Managing Executive Officer and Director in a subsidiary, FUJIFILM Corporation. He joined the Company in April 1975.

Hiroshi Inoue Mr. Hiroshi Inoue has been serving as Independent Director in FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation since June 2014. He is also serving as Non Executive Chairman of the Board and Director in Tokyo Broadcasting System Holdings, Inc.