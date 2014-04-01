Konica Minolta Inc (4902.T)
4902.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
986JPY
7:16am IST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Masatoshi Matsuzaki
|67
|2014
|Chairman of the Board of Directors, Director
|
Shoei Yamana
|62
|2014
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Representative Executive Officer, Director
|
Seiji Hatano
|57
|2016
|Managing Executive Officer, Director
|
Kunihiro Koshizuka
|61
|2015
|Managing Executive Officer, Director
|
Shingo Asai
|60
|2017
|Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Production
|
Kiyotaka Fujii
|60
|2017
|Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Healthcare Business
|
Jun Haraguchi
|62
|2016
|Managing Executive Officer, President of Subsidiary
|
Toyotsugu Ito
|61
|2017
|Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Business Quality Promotion
|
Noriyasu Kuzuhara
|51
|2017
|Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Materials & Component Business
|
Ken Ohsuga
|54
|2017
|Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Office Business
|
Tsukasa Wakashima
|59
|2016
|Managing Executive Officer
|
Toshiya Eguchi
|55
|2017
|Executive Officer, Senior Director of IoT Service PF Development
|
Kazuyoshi Hata
|58
|2016
|Executive Officer
|
Yuji Ichimura
|56
|2017
|Executive Officer, Chief Director of Industrial Optical System Business
|
Takaji Ito
|55
|2017
|Executive Officer, Director of Business Planning
|
Tetsuya Matsueda
|54
|2017
|Executive Officer, Director of Legal Affairs
|
Ikuo Nakagawa
|59
|2014
|Executive Officer, President of Subsidiary
|
Koji Sugie
|53
|2017
|Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Director of Professional Print Business, Director of Industrial Printing Business
|
Hiroyuki Suzuki
|60
|2012
|Executive Officer, Manager of Business Audit Office
|
Akira Tai
|60
|2016
|Executive Officer, Director of IT Planning
|
Toshimitsu Taiko
|54
|2017
|Executive Officer, Chief Director of Professional Print Business
|
Hajime Takei
|54
|2016
|Executive Officer, Chief Director of Information Equipment Business Development
|
Atsuo Takemoto
|57
|2017
|Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Director of Production
|
Richard Taylor
|60
|2016
|Executive Officer, Chief Executive Officer of Subsidiary
|
Masafumi Uchida
|58
|2016
|Executive Officer, Director of Environment Business & Quality Promotion
|
Yoshiaki Ando
|65
|2014
|Director
|
Ken Shiomi
|62
|2015
|Director
|
Takashi Hacchoji
|70
|2017
|Independent Director
|
Kazuaki Kama
|68
|2014
|Independent Director
|
Kimikazu Nomi
|71
|2016
|Independent Director
|
Hiroshi Tomono
|72
|2015
|Independent Director
|
Koichi Miyashita
|2017
|Leader of Accounting Group in Accounting Unit
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Masatoshi Matsuzaki
|Mr. Masatoshi Matsuzaki has been serving as Chairman of the Board of Directors and Director in KONICA MINOLTA, INC. since April 1, 2014. He is also a member of Nominating Committee of the Company. He joined the Company in April 1976. His previous titles include President, Manager of 1st Development Center in System Development Supervision Unit of Main Information Equipment Business Unit and Managing Executive Officer in the Company. He previously used to serve as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, Konica Minolta Technology Center, Inc., and worked for another subsidiary, Konica Minolta Business Technologies, Inc. He obtained his Master's degree in Electron Chemistry from Tokyo Institute of Technology in March 1976.
|
Shoei Yamana
|Mr. Shoei Yamana has been serving as President, Chief Executive Officer, Representative Executive Officer and Director in KONICA MINOLTA, INC. since April 1, 2014. His previous titles include Managing Executive Officer and Senior Managing Executive Officer in the Company. He used to work for Minolta Co., Ltd., which later merged to become the Company, and Minolta Camera Co., Ltd., which is a former entity of Minolta Co., Ltd.
|
Seiji Hatano
|Mr. Seiji Hatano has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Director in KONICA MINOLTA, INC. since April 2016. He joined the Company in July 2011. His previous titles include Director of Business Planning, Executive Officer and Director of Business Strategy in the Company. He used to serve for Tokyo Mitsubishi UFJ Bank.
|
Kunihiro Koshizuka
|Mr. Kunihiro Koshizuka has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Director in KONICA MINOLTA, INC. since June 2015. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Chief Director of Business Development and Director of Technology Strategy in Main Development Supervision Unit in the Company. He also used to serve as Director in a subsidiary, Konica Minolta Medical & Graphic, Inc.
|
Shingo Asai
|Mr. Shingo Asai has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Chief Director of Production in KONICA MINOLTA, INC. since April 2017. He used to work for Minolta Camera Co., Ltd. and a subsidiary, Konica Minolta Business Technologies, Inc.
|
Kiyotaka Fujii
|Mr. Kiyotaka Fujii has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Chief Director of Healthcare Business in KONICA MINOLTA, INC. since April 2017. He joined the Company in January 2016. He previously served as Executive Officer in the Company. He used to work for The First Boston Corporation.
|
Jun Haraguchi
|Mr. Jun Haraguchi has been serving as Managing Executive Officer in KONICA MINOLTA, INC., as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, KONICA MINOLTA JAPAN, INC., since April 1, 2016. He joined the Company in April 1979. He used to serve as President in another subsidiary, Konica Minolta Business Solutions U. S. A., Inc.
|
Toyotsugu Ito
|Mr. Toyotsugu Ito has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Chief Director of Business Quality Promotion in KONICA MINOLTA, INC. since April 2017. He joined the Company in April 1979. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Senior Director of Production in the Company. He used to work for a subsidiary and another company.
|
Noriyasu Kuzuhara
|Mr. Noriyasu Kuzuhara has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Chief Director of Materials & Component Business in KONICA MINOLTA, INC. since April 2017. He joined the Company in April 1990. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Chief Director of Functional Materials Business in the Company. He used to work for two subsidiaries and another company.
|
Ken Ohsuga
|Mr. Ken Ohsuga has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Chief Director of Office Business in KONICA MINOLTA, INC. since April 2017. He joined the Company in April 1985. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Director of Business Administration and Chief Director of Information Equipment Business Management in the Company. He used to work for two subsidiaries, including Konica Minolta Business Solutions Europe GmbH.
|
Tsukasa Wakashima
|Mr. Tsukasa Wakashima has been serving as Managing Executive Officer in KONICA MINOLTA, INC. since April 1, 2016. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Director of Human Resources, Senior Director of Human Resources and Leader of Labor Group in Human Resources Unit in the Company. He used to work for KONICA MINOLTA HOLDINGS INC.
|
Toshiya Eguchi
|Mr. Toshiya Eguchi has been serving as Executive Officer and Senior Director of IoT Service PF Development in KONICA MINOLTA, INC. since April 2017. He joined the Company in November 1989. His previous titles include Manager of System Technology Development Center in Main Development Supervisor Unit and Director of System Technology Development in Main Business Development Unit in the Company. He used to work for another company.
|
Kazuyoshi Hata
|Mr. Kazuyoshi Hata has been serving as Executive Officer in KONICA MINOLTA, INC. since April 1, 2016. His previous titles include Director of Business Strategy, Leader of 2nd Business Planning Group and Manager of Business Strategy Office in the Company. He used to work for Minolta Co., Ltd., which later merged to become the Company, and Minolta Camera Co., Ltd., which is a former entity of Minolta Co., Ltd., as well as another company.
|
Yuji Ichimura
|Mr. Yuji Ichimura has been serving as Executive Officer and Chief Director of Industrial Optical System Business in KONICA MINOLTA, INC. since April 2017. He used to work for NEC Corporation and a subsidiary.
|
Takaji Ito
|Mr. Takaji Ito has been serving as Executive Officer and Director of Business Planning in KONICA MINOLTA, INC. since April 2017. His previous titles include Director of Business Quality Promotion and Senior Director of Operation Reform in the Company. He used to work for another company and two subsidiaries, including Konica Minolta Consulting (SHENZHEN) Co., Ltd.
|
Tetsuya Matsueda
|Mr. Tetsuya Matsueda has been serving as Executive Officer and Director of Legal Affairs in KONICA MINOLTA, INC. since April 2017. He joined the Company in April 1985. He used to work for another company.
|
Ikuo Nakagawa
|Mr. Ikuo Nakagawa has been serving as Executive Officer of KONICA MINOLTA, INC., as well as President of a subsidiary, Konica Minolta Business Solutions Europe GmbH, since April 2014. He used to work for another company, Minolta Corporation and other five subsidiaries, including Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc., Konica Minolta Danka Imaging Company, Konica Minolta Holdings U.S.A., Inc., Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. and Konica Minolta Business Solutions (China) Co., Ltd.
|
Koji Sugie
|Mr. Koji Sugie has been serving as Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Director of Professional Print Business and Director of Industrial Printing Business in KONICA MINOLTA, INC. since April 2017. His previous titles include Director of Service Business Promotion in ICT & Service Supervisor Unit in Main Marketing Unit and Director of Business Administration in the Company. He used to work for another company and a subsidiary.
|
Hiroyuki Suzuki
|Mr. Hiroyuki Suzuki has been serving as Executive Officer and Manager of Business Audit Office in KONICA MINOLTA, INC. since April 2012. He used to work for Minolta Camera Co., Ltd. and a subsidiary.
|
Akira Tai
|Mr. Akira Tai has been serving as Executive Officer and Director of IT Planning in KONICA MINOLTA, INC. since April 1, 2016. He used to work for another Japan-based company and two subsidiaries, including Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.
|
Toshimitsu Taiko
|Mr. Toshimitsu Taiko has been serving as Executive Officer and Chief Director of Professional Print Business in KONICA MINOLTA, INC. since April 2017. He used to work for Minolta QMS Printing Solutions USA Inc., a subsidiary and another company.
|
Hajime Takei
|Mr. Hajime Takei has been serving as Executive Officer and Chief Director of Information Equipment Business Development in KONICA MINOLTA, INC. since April 1, 2016. His previous titles include Director of Marketing Planning in Marketing Supervision Unit and Manager of Development Innovation Center in Main Development Unit in the Company. He used to work for another company.
|
Atsuo Takemoto
|Mr. Atsuo Takemoto has been serving as Executive Officer and Deputy Chief Director of Production in KONICA MINOLTA, INC. since April 2017. He used to work for a subsidiary and another company.
|
Richard Taylor
|Mr. Richard K. Taylor has been serving as Executive Officer in KONICA MINOLTA, INC., as well as Chief Executive Officer of a subsidiary, Konica Minolta Business Solutions, U.S.A., Inc., since April 1, 2016. He used to work for Xerox Corporation, Better Office Systems and Toshiba America Business Solutions Inc.
|
Masafumi Uchida
|Mr. Masafumi Uchida has been serving as Executive Officer and Director of Environment Business & Quality Promotion in KONICA MINOLTA, INC. since April 1, 2016. He joined the Company in April 1983. His previous titles include Director of Social Environment and Deputy Chief Director of Production in the Company. He also used to work for a subsidiary.
|
Yoshiaki Ando
|Mr. Yoshiaki Ando has been serving as Director in KONICA MINOLTA, INC. since April 2014. He is also a member of Audit Committee, Nominating Committee and Compensation Committee of the Company. He joined the Company in April 1975. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer and Director of Accounting in the Company. He used to work for three subsidiaries, including Konica Minolta Business Solutions Japan Co., Ltd. and Konica Business Machines U.S.A., Inc.
|
Ken Shiomi
|Mr. Ken Shiomi has been serving as Director in KONICA MINOLTA, INC. since June 2015. He is also a member of Audit Committee and Compensation Committee of the Company. He used to serve as Director in a subsidiary, Konica Minolta Optics, Inc. He also used to work for Minolta Camera Co., Ltd.
|
Takashi Hacchoji
|Mr. Takashi Hacchoji has been serving as Independent Director in KONICA MINOLTA, INC. since June 2017. He is also a member of Audit Committee, Nominating Committee and Compensation Committee of the Company. He used to work for Hitachi, Ltd., Hitachi Research Institute and Hitachi America, Ltd.
|
Kazuaki Kama
|Mr. Kazuaki Kama has been serving as Independent Director in KONICA MINOLTA, INC. since June 2014. He is also a member of Nominating Committee, and Chairman of Audi Committee of the Company. He is also working for IHI Corporation.
|
Kimikazu Nomi
|Mr. Kimikazu Nomi has been serving as Independent Director in KONICA MINOLTA, INC. since June 2016. He is also a member of Audit Committee, and Chairman of Compensation Committee of the Company. He is also working for J-WILL CORPORATION. He used to work for Norinchukin Zenkyoren Asset Management Co., Ltd., Aozora Bank, Ltd. and Innovation Network Corporation of Japan.
|
Hiroshi Tomono
|Mr. Hiroshi Tomono has been serving as Independent Director in KONICA MINOLTA, INC. since June 2015. He is also Chairman of Nominating Committee, and a member of Compensation Committee of the Company. He is also working for NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO METAL CORPORATION. He used to work for Sumitomo Metal Industries, Ltd.
|
