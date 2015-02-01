Name Description

Masahiko Uotani Mr. Masahiko Uotani has been serving as Executive President, Chief Executive Officer and Representative Director in Shiseido Company, Limited since February 1, 2015. He used to serve as President, Chairman of the Board and Representative Director in Coca-Cola (Japan) Company, Limited, as well as work for Lion Corporation and Mondelez Japan Limited.

Tsunehiko Iwai Mr. Tsunehiko Iwai will resign from the position of Director in Shiseido Company, Limited effective March 2018. He joined the Company in April 1979. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Director of Technology and Director of Quality Assurance in the Company.

Jun Aoki Mr. Jun Aoki was named Managing Executive Officer and Representative Director in Shiseido Company, Limited effective January 1, 2018. He used to work for Maki and Associates and McKinsey & Company, Inc.

Yoko Ishikura Ms. Yoko Ishikura has been serving as Independent Director in Shiseido Company, Limited since June 2015. She is also serving as Independent Director in Nissin Food Holdings Co., Ltd. and Sojitz Corporation. She is also a Professor of Hitotsubashi University. She used to work for McKinsey & Company Inc. Japan Office, Aoyama Gakuin University, Avon Products Inc., Central Education Council, Vodafone Holdings K.K., Japan Post, Science Council of Japan, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd., Council for Science and Technology Policy, Fujitsu Limited and Keio University.

Shoichiro Iwata Mr. Shoichiro Iwata resigned from the position of Independent Director in Shiseido Company, Limited effective March 2018. He is also Chairman of Compensation Committee of the Company. He is also serving as President, Chief Executive Officer and Representative Director of ASKUL Corporation, as well as Independent Director in Minnano Wedding Co., Ltd. He used to work for a company that is under the new name Lion Corporation.

Kanoko Ohishi Ms. Kanoko Ohishi has been serving as Independent Director in Shiseido Company, Limited since January 1, 2016. She is also serving as Representative Director in Mediva Inc. and another company, as well as Independent Director in EZAKI GLICO CO., LTD., Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. and Suruga Bank Ltd. She used to work for Nippon Life Insurance Company and McKinsey & Company, Inc.