Shiseido Co Ltd (4911.T)
4911.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
4,807JPY
7:16am IST
4,807JPY
7:16am IST
Change (% chg)
¥-42 (-0.87%)
¥-42 (-0.87%)
Prev Close
¥4,849
¥4,849
Open
¥4,810
¥4,810
Day's High
¥4,837
¥4,837
Day's Low
¥4,795
¥4,795
Volume
559,700
559,700
Avg. Vol
1,639,843
1,639,843
52-wk High
¥4,923
¥4,923
52-wk Low
¥2,508
¥2,508
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Masahiko Uotani
|62
|2015
|Executive President, Chief Executive Officer, Representative Director
|
Norio Tadakawa
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Officer
|
Tsunehiko Iwai
|64
|2017
|Executive Vice President, Chief Director of Technology Innovation, Representative Director
|
Jun Aoki
|60
|2017
|Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Creative, Chief Director of Human Resources, Director of Human Resources, Director
|
Yoichi Shimatani
|2015
|Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Research & Development
|
Shigekazu Sugiyama
|2017
|Managing Executive Officer, President of Subsidiaries
|
Jean-Philippe Charrier
|2017
|Executive Officer, President of Subsidiaries
|
Kentaro Fujiwara
|2017
|Executive Officer, Chairman & President & General Manager of Subsidiaries
|
Katharina Hohne
|2017
|Executive Officer, Chief Director of Global Professional Business, Director of Regional Business Promotion
|
Masaya Hosaka
|2017
|Executive Officer
|
Mitsuru Kameyama
|2017
|Executive Officer, Chief Director of Global Information Communication Technology
|
Yasushi Kushida
|2017
|Executive Officer
|
Yoshiaki Okabe
|Executive Officer, Director of SHISEIDO Brand in Main Global Prestige Brand Business Unit
|
Yoshihiro Shiojima
|2017
|Executive Officer
|
Mikiko Soejima
|Executive Officer, Chief Senior Director of Beauty
|
Yoko Ishikura
|68
|2015
|Independent Director
|
Shoichiro Iwata
|67
|2006
|Independent Director
|
Kanoko Ohishi
|56
|2016
|Independent Director
|
Tatsuo Uemura
|69
|2006
|Independent Director
|
Masaki Dozono
|2016
|Director of Finance
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Masahiko Uotani
|Mr. Masahiko Uotani has been serving as Executive President, Chief Executive Officer and Representative Director in Shiseido Company, Limited since February 1, 2015. He used to serve as President, Chairman of the Board and Representative Director in Coca-Cola (Japan) Company, Limited, as well as work for Lion Corporation and Mondelez Japan Limited.
|
Norio Tadakawa
|
Tsunehiko Iwai
|Mr. Tsunehiko Iwai will resign from the position of Director in Shiseido Company, Limited effective March 2018. He joined the Company in April 1979. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Director of Technology and Director of Quality Assurance in the Company.
|
Jun Aoki
|Mr. Jun Aoki was named Managing Executive Officer and Representative Director in Shiseido Company, Limited effective January 1, 2018. He used to work for Maki and Associates and McKinsey & Company, Inc.
|
Yoichi Shimatani
|
Shigekazu Sugiyama
|
Jean-Philippe Charrier
|
Kentaro Fujiwara
|
Katharina Hohne
|
Masaya Hosaka
|
Mitsuru Kameyama
|
Yasushi Kushida
|
Yoshiaki Okabe
|
Yoshihiro Shiojima
|
Mikiko Soejima
|
Yoko Ishikura
|Ms. Yoko Ishikura has been serving as Independent Director in Shiseido Company, Limited since June 2015. She is also serving as Independent Director in Nissin Food Holdings Co., Ltd. and Sojitz Corporation. She is also a Professor of Hitotsubashi University. She used to work for McKinsey & Company Inc. Japan Office, Aoyama Gakuin University, Avon Products Inc., Central Education Council, Vodafone Holdings K.K., Japan Post, Science Council of Japan, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd., Council for Science and Technology Policy, Fujitsu Limited and Keio University.
|
Shoichiro Iwata
|Mr. Shoichiro Iwata resigned from the position of Independent Director in Shiseido Company, Limited effective March 2018. He is also Chairman of Compensation Committee of the Company. He is also serving as President, Chief Executive Officer and Representative Director of ASKUL Corporation, as well as Independent Director in Minnano Wedding Co., Ltd. He used to work for a company that is under the new name Lion Corporation.
|
Kanoko Ohishi
|Ms. Kanoko Ohishi has been serving as Independent Director in Shiseido Company, Limited since January 1, 2016. She is also serving as Representative Director in Mediva Inc. and another company, as well as Independent Director in EZAKI GLICO CO., LTD., Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. and Suruga Bank Ltd. She used to work for Nippon Life Insurance Company and McKinsey & Company, Inc.
|
Tatsuo Uemura
|Mr. Tatsuo Uemura will resign from the position of Independent Director in Shiseido Company, Limited effective March 2018. He is also Chairman of Nominating Committee of the Company. He is also a Professor of Waseda University. He used to serve as Independent Director of Jasdaq Securities Exchange, and worked for The University of Kitakyushu, SENSHU UNIVERSITY and Rikkyo University.
|
Masaki Dozono
As Of
