Name Description

Minoru Takeda Mr. Minoru Takeda has been serving as Independent Chairman of the Board of Directors of SHOWA SHELL SEKIYU K.K. since June 2015. He used to serve as President and Representative Director in Shell Gas & Power Japan and Deloitte Tohmatsu Corporate Finance, Vice President in Shell Gas & Power Asia and worked for Mobil Sekiyu K.K.

Tsuyoshi Kameoka Mr. Tsuyoshi Kameoka has been serving as President, Group Chief Executive Officer and Representative Director of SHOWA SHELL SEKIYU K.K. since March 26, 2015. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Chief Operating Officer of Oil Business, Managing Executive Officer and Executive Vice President in the Company. He used to work for another company.

Tomonori Okada Mr. Tomonori Okada has been serving as Vice President and Representative Director of SHOWA SHELL SEKIYU K.K. since March 2016. His previous titles include Managing Executive Officer and Senior Managing Executive Officer in the Company. He used to work for Toa Oil Company, Limited and Seibu Oil Company Limited.

Nabil Al-Nuaim Mr. Nabil A. Al-Nuaim has been serving as Independent Director of SHOWA SHELL SEKIYU K.K. since March 27, 2014. He is also serving as President and Chief Executive Officer in Aramco Asia China. He used to work Saudi Aramco (Saudi Arabia).

Anwar Hejazi Mr. Anwar Hejazi has been serving as Independent Director in SHOWA SHELL SEKIYU K.K. since March 30, 2017. He is also serving as President and Representative Director in ARAMCO Japan.

Takashi Nakamura Mr. Takashi Nakamura has been serving as Independent Director of SHOWA SHELL SEKIYU K.K. since March 27, 2014. He used to work for other four companies, including RICOH CO., LTD. and Ricoh Elemex Corporation.

Norio Ohtsuka Mr. Norio Ohtsuka has been serving as Independent Director in SHOWA SHELL SEKIYU K.K. since March 30, 2017. He is also serving as Chairman of the Board in NSK Ltd. as well as working for an association.