JXTG Holdings Inc (5020.T)

5020.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

579JPY
7:16am IST
Change (% chg)

¥3 (+0.59%)
Prev Close
¥575
Open
¥573
Day's High
¥579
Day's Low
¥570
Volume
4,616,000
Avg. Vol
13,537,077
52-wk High
¥592
52-wk Low
¥383

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Yasushi Kimura

69 2015 Chairman of the Board, Representative Director

Yukio Uchida

66 2015 Executive President, President, Representative Director

Yoshiaki Ohuchi

Executive Officer, Director of Finance & Investor Relations

Shunsaku Miyake

65 2014 President & Executive President of Subsidiary, Non-Executive Director

Shigeru Ohi

63 2015 President & Executive President of Subsidiary, Non-Executive Director

Tsutomu Sugimori

61 2014 President & Executive President of Subsidiary, Non-Executive Director

Junichi Kawada

61 2015 Executive Vice President, Director

Jun Muto

57 2017 Executive Vice President, Representative Director

Hiroji Adachi

60 2015 Managing Executive Officer, Director

Katsuyuki Ohta

59 2017 Managing Executive Officer, Director

Yasushi Onoda

54 2017 Managing Executive Officer, Director

Satoshi Taguchi

59 2017 Managing Executive Officer, Director

Masahiro Kawaji

Executive Officer, Director of Business Planning

Takahiko Miura

Executive Officer, Director of Audit

Itsuo Niwa

Executive Officer, Director of General Affairs

Yasunori Yazaki

Executive Officer, Director of Reform Promotion

Takashi Hirose

56 2017 Non-Executive Director

Seiichi Kondo

71 2014 Independent Director

Yoshiiku Miyata

64 2017 Independent Director

Hiroko Ohta

63 2012 Independent Director

Mutsutake Ohtsuka

74 2013 Independent Director

Tatsuya Higure

2017 Manager of IR Group in Finance & IR Unit
Biographies

Name Description

Yasushi Kimura

Mr. Yasushi Kimura has been serving as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director in JXTG Holdings, Inc. since June 2015. He used to serve as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director in a subsidiary, JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation, He also used to work for Nippon Oil Corporation.

Yukio Uchida

Mr. Yukio Uchida has been serving as Executive President, President and Representative Director in JXTG Holdings, Inc. since June 2015. He previously served as Executive Vice President in the Company. He used to work for three subsidiaries.

Yoshiaki Ohuchi

Shunsaku Miyake

Mr. Shunsaku Miyake has been serving as Non-Executive Director in JXTG Holdings, Inc., as well as President, Executive President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, Nippon Oil & Gas Exploration Corporation, since June 2014. He used to work for other companies and another subsidiary, JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation.

Shigeru Ohi

Mr. Shigeru Ohi has been serving as Non-Executive Director in JXTG Holdings, Inc., as well as President, Executive President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation, since April 1, 2015. He used to work for other companies.

Tsutomu Sugimori

Mr. Tsutomu Sugimori has been serving as Non-Executive Director in JXTG Holdings, Inc., as well as President, Executive President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation, since June 2014. He used to work for Nippon Oil Corporation.

Junichi Kawada

Mr. Junichi Kawada has been serving as Executive Vice President and Director in JXTG Holdings, Inc. since June 2015. He previously served as Managing Executive Officer in the Company. He used to work for NIPPON OIL CORPORATION.

Jun Muto

Mr. Jun Muto has been serving as Executive Vice President and Representative Director in JXTG Holdings, Inc. since April 2017. He used to work for TonenGeneral Sekiyu K.K. and another company.

Hiroji Adachi

Mr. Hiroji Adachi has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Director in JXTG Holdings, Inc. since June 2015. He previously served as Director of 1st Planning in the Company.

Katsuyuki Ohta

Mr. Katsuyuki Ohta has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Director in JXTG Holdings, Inc. since June 2017. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Director of Accounting in the Company.

Yasushi Onoda

Mr. Yasushi Onoda has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Director in JXTG Holdings, Inc. since April 2017. He used to work for other four companies, including TonenGeneral Sekiyu K.K. and NUC Corporation.

Satoshi Taguchi

Mr. Satoshi Taguchi has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Director in JXTG Holdings, Inc. since June 2017. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Director of Legal Affairs in the Company.

Masahiro Kawaji

Takahiko Miura

Itsuo Niwa

Yasunori Yazaki

Takashi Hirose

Mr. Takashi Hirose has been serving as Non-Executive Director in JXTG Holdings, Inc. since April 2017. He is also serving as Executive Vice President and Representative Director in a subsidiary, JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation. He used to work for other four companies, including TonenGeneral Sekiyu K.K.

Seiichi Kondo

Mr. Seiichi Kondo has been serving as Independent Director in JXTG Holdings, Inc. since June 2014. He used to work for Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Japan.

Yoshiiku Miyata

Mr. Yoshiiku Miyata has been serving as Independent Director in JXTG Holdings, Inc. since April 2017. He used to work for TonenGeneral Sekiyu K.K. and Panasonic Corporation.

Hiroko Ohta

Ms. Hiroko Ohta has been serving as Independent Director in JXTG Holdings, Inc. since June 2012. She is also a Professor of National Graduate Institute for Policy Studies. She used to work for JILI, Osaka University and Saitama University.

Mutsutake Ohtsuka

Mr. Mutsutake Ohtsuka has been serving as Independent Director in JXTG Holdings, Inc. since June 2013. He is also working for East Japan Railway Company. He used to work for Japanese National Railways.

Tatsuya Higure

