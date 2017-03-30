Edition:
India

Yokohama Rubber Co Ltd (5101.T)

5101.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

2,528JPY
7:15am IST
Change (% chg)

¥-28 (-1.10%)
Prev Close
¥2,556
Open
¥2,531
Day's High
¥2,532
Day's Low
¥2,511
Volume
140,200
Avg. Vol
617,897
52-wk High
¥2,569
52-wk Low
¥1,679

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Tadanobu Nagumo

70 2016 Chairman of the Board, Representative Director

Masataka Yamaishi

55 2017 President, Chief Director of Business Planning, Representative Director

Hikomitsu Noji

58 2017 Vice Chairman of the Board, Chairman of Subsidiary, Director

Osamu Mikami

55 2017 Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Sales, Director

Hideto Katsuragawa

57 2016 Senior Managing Executive Officer, President of Subsidiary, Director

Takao Ohishi

61 2014 Senior Managing Executive Officer, Director

Takaharu Fushimi

2016 Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Tire Overseas Sales

Hirohisa Hazama

2015 Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Tire Direct Demand Sales

Shigeo Komatsu

60 2017 Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Business Administration, Chief Director of Global Procurement, President of Subsidiary, Director

Shigeru Nakano

59 2017 Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Tire Production, Chief Director of Tire Production Technologies, Director

Masaki Noro

54 2017 Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Tire Consumer Development, Director

Atao Kishi

56 2017 Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Tire Commercial Business, Director of Production Goods Business Planning

Shigetoshi Kondo

2016 Managing Executive Officer, Chairman & General Manager of Subsidiaries

Tetsuya Kuze

56 2016 Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Tire North American Factory Temporary Construction, President of Subsidiary

Tadashi Suzuki

2015 Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of IT Planning, Chief Director of Tire Logistics

Kota Matsuo

2016 Executive Officer, Director of Accounting, President of Subsidiary

Hiroyuki Hosoda

2017 Executive Officer, President of Subsidiary

Hitoshi Ikeda

2017 Executive Officer, President of Subsidiary

Hitoshi Kobayashi

2017 Executive Officer, President of Subsidiary

Yasuhiro Kurokawa

Executive Officer, Chairman of Subsidiary

Kazuya Nakazawa

2017 Executive Officer, Manager of Hiratsuka Manufacturing Center

Jun Shimada

Executive Officer

Takashi Shirokawa

2016 Executive Officer, Chief Director of Tire Materials Development, Chief Director of Research

Shinichi Takimoto

Executive Officer, Chairman and President of Subsidiaries

Shuichi Tsukada

2016 Executive Officer, Chief Director of CSR

Tadaharu Yamamoto

2016 Executive Officer, Chief Director of Tire Planning

Naozumi Furukawa

72 2014 Independent Director

Hideichi Okada

65 2013 Independent Director

Nobuo Takenaka

68 2016 Independent Director
Biographies

Name Description

Tadanobu Nagumo

Mr. Tadanobu Nagumo has been serving as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director of The Yokohama Rubber Company, Limited since March 2016. He joined the Company in April 1969. His previous titles include President, Senior Managing Director, Chief Director of Tire Planning and Chief Director of Tire Production in the Company. He also used to serve as President and Representative Director in a Philippine-based subsidiary.

Masataka Yamaishi

Mr. Masataka Yamaishi has been serving as President, Chief Director of Business Planning and Representative Director in The Yokohama Rubber Company, Limited, effective March 30, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1986. His previous titles include Manager of MD Promotion Office and Manager of GD100 Promotion Office in the Company.

Hikomitsu Noji

Mr. Hikomitsu Noji has been serving as Vice Chairman of the Board and Director in The Yokohama Rubber Company, Limited as well as Chairman of the Subsidiary and Representative Director of a subsidiary since March 30, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1982. His previous titles include Chief Director of Tire Global Production, Mishima Plant Manager, Managing Executive Officer and Senior Managing Executive Officer in the Company. He used to serve as President and Representative Director in a Philippine-based subsidiary.

Osamu Mikami

Mr. Osamu Mikami has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Sales and Director in The Yokohama Rubber Company, Limited, since March 30, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1985. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Director of Planning, Manager of Business Planning Office, Director of Tire Marketing Promotion, Director of Tire Marketing Logistics and Chief Director of Tire Overseas Sales in the Company.

Hideto Katsuragawa

Mr. Hideto Katsuragawa has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Director in The Yokohama Rubber Company, Limited, as well as President and Representative Director of another subsidiary, Yokohama Corporation of North America, since March 2016. He joined the Company in April 1983. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Chief Director of Tire Global Direct Sales in the Company. He used to serve as President and Representative Director in a subsidiary.

Takao Ohishi

Mr. Takao Ohishi has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Director of The Yokohama Rubber Company, Limited since March 2014. He joined the Company in April 1979. He used to serve as Chief Director of Industrial Goods Business, Director of Aviation Parts Business, Chief Director of Industrial Goods Sales, Director of 2nd Tire Direct Supply, Executive Officer and Director of 1st Tire Overseas Sales in the Company, as well as President and Representative Director in two subsidiaries.

Takaharu Fushimi

Hirohisa Hazama

Shigeo Komatsu

Mr. Shigeo Komatsu has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Business Administration, Chief Director of Global Procurement and Director in The Yokohama Rubber Company, Limited, as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, Yokohama Rubber Singapore Pte. Ltd., since March 30, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1980. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Director of Tire Overseas 1st Sales and Chief Director of Tire Global Product Planning in the Company.

Shigeru Nakano

Mr. Shigeru Nakano has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Tire Production, Chief Director of Tire Production Technologies and Director in The Yokohama Rubber Company, Limited since March 30, 2017. He joined the Company in May 1992. He used to serve as Chairman of the Board and General Manager in a China-based subsidiary, President and Representative Director in other two subsidiaries, as well as Vice President and Director in another subsidiary.

Masaki Noro

Mr. Masaki Noro has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Tire Consumer Development and Director in The Yokohama Rubber Company, Limited since March 30, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1986.

Atao Kishi

Shigetoshi Kondo

Tetsuya Kuze

Mr. Tetsuya Kuze has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Chief Director of Tire North American Factory Temporary Construction in The Yokohama Rubber Company, Limited, as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, Yokohama Tire Manufacturing Mississippi, LLC, since March 2016. He is also serving as Vice President and Director in another subsidiary, Yokohama Corporation of North America. He joined the Company in April 1984. His previous titles include Director of 1st PC Design and Director of 1st Tire Design in the Company. He used to serve as President and Representative Director in another subsidiary.

Tadashi Suzuki

Kota Matsuo

Hiroyuki Hosoda

Hitoshi Ikeda

Hitoshi Kobayashi

Yasuhiro Kurokawa

Kazuya Nakazawa

Jun Shimada

Takashi Shirokawa

Shinichi Takimoto

Shuichi Tsukada

Tadaharu Yamamoto

Naozumi Furukawa

Mr. Naozumi Furukawa has been serving as Independent Director in The Yokohama Rubber Company, Limited March 2014. He is also serving as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director in Zeon Corporation, as well as Chairman of TOHPE CORPORATION. He is also working for Kanto Denka Kogyo Co.,Ltd.

Hideichi Okada

Mr. Hideichi Okada has been serving as Independent Director in The Yokohama Rubber Company, Limited since March 2013. He is also serving as President and Representative Director in Japex Offshore Ltd., Japan Petroleum Exploration Co., Ltd. and other company. He used to work for NTT DATA INSTITUTE OF MANAGEMENT CONSULTING, Inc. and Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, Japan.

Nobuo Takenaka

Mr. Nobuo Takenaka has been serving as Independent Director in The Yokohama Rubber Company, Limited since March 2016. He is also serving as President and Representative Director in MISAWA HOMES CO., LTD. as well as Director in two other companies. He used to work for other three companies.

