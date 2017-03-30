Name Description

Tadanobu Nagumo Mr. Tadanobu Nagumo has been serving as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director of The Yokohama Rubber Company, Limited since March 2016. He joined the Company in April 1969. His previous titles include President, Senior Managing Director, Chief Director of Tire Planning and Chief Director of Tire Production in the Company. He also used to serve as President and Representative Director in a Philippine-based subsidiary.

Masataka Yamaishi Mr. Masataka Yamaishi has been serving as President, Chief Director of Business Planning and Representative Director in The Yokohama Rubber Company, Limited, effective March 30, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1986. His previous titles include Manager of MD Promotion Office and Manager of GD100 Promotion Office in the Company.

Hikomitsu Noji Mr. Hikomitsu Noji has been serving as Vice Chairman of the Board and Director in The Yokohama Rubber Company, Limited as well as Chairman of the Subsidiary and Representative Director of a subsidiary since March 30, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1982. His previous titles include Chief Director of Tire Global Production, Mishima Plant Manager, Managing Executive Officer and Senior Managing Executive Officer in the Company. He used to serve as President and Representative Director in a Philippine-based subsidiary.

Osamu Mikami Mr. Osamu Mikami has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Sales and Director in The Yokohama Rubber Company, Limited, since March 30, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1985. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Director of Planning, Manager of Business Planning Office, Director of Tire Marketing Promotion, Director of Tire Marketing Logistics and Chief Director of Tire Overseas Sales in the Company.

Hideto Katsuragawa Mr. Hideto Katsuragawa has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Director in The Yokohama Rubber Company, Limited, as well as President and Representative Director of another subsidiary, Yokohama Corporation of North America, since March 2016. He joined the Company in April 1983. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Chief Director of Tire Global Direct Sales in the Company. He used to serve as President and Representative Director in a subsidiary.

Takao Ohishi Mr. Takao Ohishi has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Director of The Yokohama Rubber Company, Limited since March 2014. He joined the Company in April 1979. He used to serve as Chief Director of Industrial Goods Business, Director of Aviation Parts Business, Chief Director of Industrial Goods Sales, Director of 2nd Tire Direct Supply, Executive Officer and Director of 1st Tire Overseas Sales in the Company, as well as President and Representative Director in two subsidiaries.

Shigeo Komatsu Mr. Shigeo Komatsu has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Business Administration, Chief Director of Global Procurement and Director in The Yokohama Rubber Company, Limited, as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, Yokohama Rubber Singapore Pte. Ltd., since March 30, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1980. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Director of Tire Overseas 1st Sales and Chief Director of Tire Global Product Planning in the Company.

Shigeru Nakano Mr. Shigeru Nakano has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Tire Production, Chief Director of Tire Production Technologies and Director in The Yokohama Rubber Company, Limited since March 30, 2017. He joined the Company in May 1992. He used to serve as Chairman of the Board and General Manager in a China-based subsidiary, President and Representative Director in other two subsidiaries, as well as Vice President and Director in another subsidiary.

Masaki Noro Mr. Masaki Noro has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Tire Consumer Development and Director in The Yokohama Rubber Company, Limited since March 30, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1986.

Tetsuya Kuze Mr. Tetsuya Kuze has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Chief Director of Tire North American Factory Temporary Construction in The Yokohama Rubber Company, Limited, as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, Yokohama Tire Manufacturing Mississippi, LLC, since March 2016. He is also serving as Vice President and Director in another subsidiary, Yokohama Corporation of North America. He joined the Company in April 1984. His previous titles include Director of 1st PC Design and Director of 1st Tire Design in the Company. He used to serve as President and Representative Director in another subsidiary.

Naozumi Furukawa Mr. Naozumi Furukawa has been serving as Independent Director in The Yokohama Rubber Company, Limited March 2014. He is also serving as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director in Zeon Corporation, as well as Chairman of TOHPE CORPORATION. He is also working for Kanto Denka Kogyo Co.,Ltd.

Hideichi Okada Mr. Hideichi Okada has been serving as Independent Director in The Yokohama Rubber Company, Limited since March 2013. He is also serving as President and Representative Director in Japex Offshore Ltd., Japan Petroleum Exploration Co., Ltd. and other company. He used to work for NTT DATA INSTITUTE OF MANAGEMENT CONSULTING, Inc. and Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, Japan.