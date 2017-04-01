Nippon Sheet Glass Co Ltd (5202.T)
5202.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
913JPY
7:22am IST
913JPY
7:22am IST
Change (% chg)
¥-2 (-0.22%)
¥-2 (-0.22%)
Prev Close
¥915
¥915
Open
¥909
¥909
Day's High
¥914
¥914
Day's Low
¥902
¥902
Volume
275,700
275,700
Avg. Vol
978,417
978,417
52-wk High
¥997
¥997
52-wk Low
¥720
¥720
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Gunter Zorn
|63
|2014
|Chairman of the Executive Board, Independent Director
|
Shigeki Mori
|58
|2015
|President, Representative Executive Officer, Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Kenichi Morooka
|59
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer, Representative Executive Officer, Vice President, Director
|
Iain Smith
|Executive Officer, Director in charge of Group Finance in Accounting Unit in Group Function Division
|
Clemens Miller
|57
|2012
|Chief Operating Officer, Vice President, Representative Executive Officer, Director
|
Ichiro Fujiki
|Senior Executive Officer, Director Asia Business in Auto OE Business Division
|
Minoru Imanishi
|Senior Executive Officer, Director of Asia Business in Architectural Glass Business Division
|
Phil Ramsey
|Senior Executive Officer, Senior Director of Research & Development in Group Function Division
|
Milena Stanisci
|Senior Executive Officer, Senior Director of Manufacturing Excellence in Group Function Division
|
Phil Wilkinson
|Senior Executive Officer, Senior Director of Information System in Group Function Division, Senior Director of Purchasing
|
Shirley Anderson
|56
|2016
|Executive Officer, Senior Director of Human Resources in Group Function Division
|
Kazumitsu Fujii
|Executive Officer, Director of Public Relations & IR in Group Function Division
|
Tim Bolas
|Executive Officer, Director in charge of Group Accounting Operation in Accounting Unit Group Function Division
|
Tony Fradgley
|48
|2016
|Executive Officer, Manager of Auto AGR Business, Manager of Auto OE Business
|
Kazuhiko Fujimaki
|62
|2016
|Executive Officer, Manager of Technical Glass Business
|
Naoto Hirayama
|Executive Officer, Senior Director of Japan in Research & Development Unit in Group Function Division
|
Koichi Hiyoshi
|57
|2016
|Executive Officer, Senior Director of General Affairs & Legal Affairs in Group Function Division
|
Keita Kakehashi
|Executive Officer, Senior Director of Human Resources Development & Compensation in Human Resources Unit in Group Function Division, Senior Director of Asia
|
Masaya Kato
|Executive Officer, Director of Business Strategy
|
Hiroshi Kishimoto
|57
|2016
|Executive Officer, Senior Director of Business Planning in Group Function Division
|
Shiro Kobayashi
|Executive Officer, Senior Director of Environmental & Safety & Health in Group Function Division
|
Paul Ravenscroft
|Executive Officer, Senior Director of Business Development in Group Function Division
|
Jochen Settelmayer
|59
|2016
|Executive Officer, Manager of Architectural Glass Business
|
Takashi Suzuki
|Executive Officer, Senior Director of Japan in Asia Business Unit in Architectural Glass Business Division
|
Shinji Tsuchie
|Executive Officer, Director of Information Communication Device Business in Technical Glass Business Division
|
Yasuyuki Kimoto
|67
|2016
|Independent Director
|
Masatoshi Matsuzaki
|66
|2016
|Independent Director
|
Yuji Takei
|52
|2017
|Independent Director
|
Toshikuni Yamazaki
|70
|2015
|Independent Director
|
Atsushi Muramoto
|IR Contact Officer
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Gunter Zorn
|Mr. Gunter Zorn has been serving as Chairman of the Executive Board and Independent Director in Nippon Sheet Glass Company, Limited since June 2014. He is also a member of Compensation Committee, Audit and Nominating Committees of the Company. He is also serving as President and Representative Director in z-anshin K.K. He used work for other companies, including Polaroid Corporation, Linotype Aktiengesellschaft, Heidelberg France S.A., Linotype-Hell AG and DHL Japan, Inc.
|
Shigeki Mori
|Mr. Shigeki Mori has been serving as President, Representative Executive Officer, Chief Executive Officer and Director in Nippon Sheet Glass Company, Limited since June 2015. He is also a member of Compensation and Nominating Committees of the Company. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Senior Executive Officer and Manager of Technical Glass Business in the Company.
|
Kenichi Morooka
|Mr. Kenichi Morooka has been serving as Chief Financial Officer, Representative Executive Officer, Vice President and Director in Nippon Sheet Glass Company, Limited since April 2016. His previous titles include Senior Executive Officer, Vice Chief Financial Officer and Director of SG Management in the Company. He used to be President of SMBC Securities, Inc. and Vice President of SMBC Capital Markets, Inc.
|
Iain Smith
|
Clemens Miller
|Mr. Clemens Miller has been serving as Chief Operating Officer, Vice President, Representative Executive Officer and Director in Nippon Sheet Glass Company, Limited since June 2012. His previous titles include Director of Europe Business in Main BP Business Unit, Manager of Construction Glass Business, Manager of High-Functional Glass Business, Assistant Manager of Sale Supervision in BP Business Division, Assistant Manager of Solar Energy Products and Chief Director of BP Business in the Company. He used to work for a subsidiary, Pilkington Deutschland AG and Pilkington Group. He obtained his Doctor's degree in Metal Engineering from Aachen University.
|
Ichiro Fujiki
|
Minoru Imanishi
|
Phil Ramsey
|
Milena Stanisci
|
Phil Wilkinson
|
Shirley Anderson
|Shirley Anderson has been serving as Executive Officer and Senior Director of Human Resources in Group Function Division in Nippon Sheet Glass Company, Limited since April 2016. Shirley Anderson used to work for Pilkington Group Ltd.
|
Kazumitsu Fujii
|
Tim Bolas
|
Tony Fradgley
|Mr. Tony Fradgley has been serving as Executive Officer, Manager of Auto AGR Business and Manager of Auto OE Business in Nippon Sheet Glass Company, Limited since April 2016. He previously served as Senior Executive Officer in the Company. He used to work for Tata Steel Ltd., RAC Motoring Services Ltd., TIP Trailer Rental Ltd. and Pilkington Group Ltd.
|
Kazuhiko Fujimaki
|Mr. Kazuhiko Fujimaki has been serving as Executive Officer and Manager of Technical Glass Business in Nippon Sheet Glass Company, Limited since April 2016. He joined the Company in April 1977. His previous titles include Senior Executive Officer and Director of Display Business in Technical Glass Material Business Division in the Company. He used to work for other three companies.
|
Naoto Hirayama
|
Koichi Hiyoshi
|Mr. Koichi Hiyoshi has been serving as Executive Officer and Senior Director of General Affairs & Legal Affairs in Group Function Division in Nippon Sheet Glass Company, Limited since April 2016. He joined the Company in April 1982. His previous titles include Director of Legal Affairs and Senior Executive Officer in the Company.
|
Keita Kakehashi
|
Masaya Kato
|
Hiroshi Kishimoto
|Mr. Hiroshi Kishimoto has been serving as Executive Officer and Senior Director of Business Planning in Group Function Division Nippon Sheet Glass Company, Limited since April 2016. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Director of Accounting (Japan) and Senior Executive Officer in the Company.
|
Shiro Kobayashi
|
Paul Ravenscroft
|
Jochen Settelmayer
|Mr. Jochen Settelmayer has been serving as Executive Officer and Manager of Architectural Glass Business in Nippon Sheet Glass Company, Limited since April 2016. He previously served as Senior Executive Officer in the Company. He used to work for Pilkington Deutschland AG and Pilkington Group.
|
Takashi Suzuki
|
Shinji Tsuchie
|
Yasuyuki Kimoto
|Mr. Yasuyuki Kimoto has been serving as Independent Director in Nippon Sheet Glass Company, Limited since June 2016. He is also Chairman of Compensation Committee, as well as a member of Audit Committee and Nominating Committee of the Company. He is also working for DMG MORI Co., Ltd. and The Japan Research Institute, Limited. He used to work for Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and Olympus Corporation.
|
Masatoshi Matsuzaki
|Mr. Masatoshi Matsuzaki has been serving as Independent Director in Nippon Sheet Glass Company, Limited since June 2016. He is also Chairman of Nominating Committee, as well as a member of Audit Committee and Compensation Committee of the Company. He is also serving as Chairman of the Executive Board and Director in KONICA MINOLTA, INC., and is working for Japan Business Machine and Information System Industries Association. He used to work for other two companies.
|
Yuji Takei
|Mr. Yuji Takei was named Independent Director in Nippon Sheet Glass Company, Limited effective April 1, 2017. He is also serving as Director and Chief Operating Officer in Japan Industrial Solutions Co., Ltd. He used to work for other Companies.
|
Toshikuni Yamazaki
|Mr. Toshikuni Yamazaki has been serving as Independent Director in Nippon Sheet Glass Company, Limited since June 2015. He is also Chairman of Audit Committee, as well as a member of Compensation and Nominating Committees of the Company. He is also serving as President and Representative Director in another company. He used to work for other companies, including JFE Holdings, Inc. and Universal Shipbuilding Corporation.
|
Atsushi Muramoto
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Gunter Zorn
|--
|
Shigeki Mori
|--
|
Kenichi Morooka
|--
|
Iain Smith
|--
|
Clemens Miller
|--
|
Ichiro Fujiki
|--
|
Minoru Imanishi
|--
|
Phil Ramsey
|--
|
Milena Stanisci
|--
|
Phil Wilkinson
|--
|
Shirley Anderson
|--
|
Kazumitsu Fujii
|--
|
Tim Bolas
|--
|
Tony Fradgley
|--
|
Kazuhiko Fujimaki
|--
|
Naoto Hirayama
|--
|
Koichi Hiyoshi
|--
|
Keita Kakehashi
|--
|
Masaya Kato
|--
|
Hiroshi Kishimoto
|--
|
Shiro Kobayashi
|--
|
Paul Ravenscroft
|--
|
Jochen Settelmayer
|--
|
Takashi Suzuki
|--
|
Shinji Tsuchie
|--
|
Yasuyuki Kimoto
|--
|
Masatoshi Matsuzaki
|--
|
Yuji Takei
|--
|
Toshikuni Yamazaki
|--
|
Atsushi Muramoto
|--
As Of
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Gunter Zorn
|0
|0
|
Shigeki Mori
|0
|0
|
Kenichi Morooka
|0
|0
|
Iain Smith
|0
|0
|
Clemens Miller
|0
|0
|
Ichiro Fujiki
|0
|0
|
Minoru Imanishi
|0
|0
|
Phil Ramsey
|0
|0
|
Milena Stanisci
|0
|0
|
Phil Wilkinson
|0
|0
|
Shirley Anderson
|0
|0
|
Kazumitsu Fujii
|0
|0
|
Tim Bolas
|0
|0
|
Tony Fradgley
|0
|0
|
Kazuhiko Fujimaki
|0
|0
|
Naoto Hirayama
|0
|0
|
Koichi Hiyoshi
|0
|0
|
Keita Kakehashi
|0
|0
|
Masaya Kato
|0
|0
|
Hiroshi Kishimoto
|0
|0
|
Shiro Kobayashi
|0
|0
|
Paul Ravenscroft
|0
|0
|
Jochen Settelmayer
|0
|0
|
Takashi Suzuki
|0
|0
|
Shinji Tsuchie
|0
|0
|
Yasuyuki Kimoto
|0
|0
|
Masatoshi Matsuzaki
|0
|0
|
Yuji Takei
|0
|0
|
Toshikuni Yamazaki
|0
|0
|
Atsushi Muramoto
|0
|0