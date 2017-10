Name Description

Masayuki Arioka Mr. Masayuki Arioka has been serving as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director of Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. since March 27, 2015. He joined the Company in April 1978. His previous titles include Managing Executive Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer and Director of Liquid Crystal Sheet Glass in the Company. He obtained his Doctor's degree in Engineering from Kyoto University in March 1978.

Motoharu Matsumoto Mr. Motoharu Matsumoto has been serving as President, Executive President and Representative Director of Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. since March 27, 2015. He joined the Company in April 1982. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Director of Accounting in the Company.

Hirokazu Takeuchi Mr. Hirokazu Takeuchi has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Glass Fiber Business and Director in Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. since January 2017. He joined the Company in April 1982. He used to serve as Executive Officer in the Company.

Akihisa Saeki Mr. Akihisa Saeki has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Display Business and Director in Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd., as well as Chairman of the Board of two China-based subsidiaries, since March 2015. He is also serving as Representative Director of Toyo Electric Glass Co., Ltd. He joined the Company in April 1982. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Director of Display Business in Main Director of Display Business Unit in the Company.

Masahiro Tomamoto Mr. Masahiro Tomamoto has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Chief Senior Director of Manufacturing Technology and Director of Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. since April 2014. He joined the Company in April 1978. His previous titles include Executive Office and Deputy Chief Director of Liquid Crystal Sheet Glass in the Company.

Koichi Tsuda Mr. Koichi Tsuda has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Director of Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. since March 27, 2015. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Director of General Affairs in the Company.

Hiroki Yamazaki Mr. Hiroki Yamazaki has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Technology and Director of Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. since March 2016. He joined the Company in April 1984. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Senior Director of Technology in the Company.

Shuichi Mori Mr. Shuichi Mori has been serving as Independent Director of Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. since March 2016. He used to work for Sumitomo Corporation and Jupiter Telecommunications Co., Ltd.