Name Description

Fukuichi Sekine Mr. Fukuichi Sekine has been serving as President and Representative Director in Sumitomo Osaka Cement Co., Ltd. since January 1, 2011. He joined the Company in April 1975. His previous titles include Managing Executive Officer, Director of Administration, Director of Planning and Director of Human Resources in the Company.

Yushi Suga Mr. Yushi Suga has been serving as Executive Vice President and Representative Director in Sumitomo Osaka Cement Co., Ltd. since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1976. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer, Director of Planning and Director of Administration in the Company.

Katsuji Mukai Mr. Katsuji Mukai has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Director in Sumitomo Osaka Cement Co., Ltd. since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1978. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer and Director of New Technology Research Institute in the Company.

Shigemi Yamamoto Mr. Shigemi Yamamoto has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Director in Sumitomo Osaka Cement Co., Ltd. since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1977. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Director of Environment, Gifu Plant Manager, Kochi Plant Manager and Director of Production Technology in the Company.

Isao Yoshitomi Mr. Isao Yoshitomi has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Director in Sumitomo Osaka Cement Co., Ltd. since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1979. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Director of Mineral Product Business and Director of Battery Material Business in the Company.

Toshihiko Ohnishi Mr. Toshihiko Ohnishi has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Director in Sumitomo Osaka Cement Co., Ltd. since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Manager of Tokyo Office and Director of Cement Sales Management in the Company.

Kunitaro Saida Mr. Kunitaro Saida has been serving as Independent Director in Sumitomo Osaka Cement Co., Ltd. since June 2008. He used to work for Takamatsu High Public Prosecutors' Office, Hiroshima High Public Prosecutors' Office and Osaka High Public Prosecutors' Office. He is a lawyer.