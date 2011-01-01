Edition:
India

Sumitomo Osaka Cement Co Ltd (5232.T)

5232.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

516JPY
7:20am IST
Change (% chg)

¥3 (+0.58%)
Prev Close
¥513
Open
¥514
Day's High
¥522
Day's Low
¥514
Volume
1,060,000
Avg. Vol
2,415,943
52-wk High
¥559
52-wk Low
¥367

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Fukuichi Sekine

66 2011 President, Representative Director

Yushi Suga

65 2016 Executive Vice President, Representative Director

Katsuji Mukai

62 2017 Senior Managing Executive Officer, Director

Shigemi Yamamoto

62 2017 Senior Managing Executive Officer, Director

Isao Yoshitomi

62 2017 Senior Managing Executive Officer, Director

Toshihiko Ohnishi

59 2016 Managing Executive Officer, Director

Ryoji Doi

2016 Managing Executive Officer, Tochigi Plant Manager

Yasuo Fujiwara

2015 Managing Executive Officer

Hirotsune Morohashi

2016 Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Tokyo Office

Shintaro Ohshima

2016 Managing Executive Officer, Kochi Plant Manager

Ryoji Ogi

Executive Officer, Director of Human Resources

Hideki Aoki

Executive Officer, Ako Plant Manager

Toshio Imai

Executive Officer, Director of Construction Material Business

Mikio Konishi

Executive Officer, Director of New Technology Research Institute

Tomonori Nonomura

Executive Officer, Director of Planning

Hiroyuki Sakakibara

Executive Officer, Director of Cement & Concrete Research Institute

Toru Shimada

Executive Officer, Director of New Materials Business

Masashi Shimo

Executive Officer, Director of Photoelectron Business

Norifumi Uchimura

Executive Officer, Director of Cement Sales Management

Kunitaro Saida

74 2008 Independent Director

Akira Watanabe

86 2015 Independent Director

Kenichi Nagae

2017 Leader of Accounting Group in Administration Unit
Biographies

Name Description

Fukuichi Sekine

Mr. Fukuichi Sekine has been serving as President and Representative Director in Sumitomo Osaka Cement Co., Ltd. since January 1, 2011. He joined the Company in April 1975. His previous titles include Managing Executive Officer, Director of Administration, Director of Planning and Director of Human Resources in the Company.

Yushi Suga

Mr. Yushi Suga has been serving as Executive Vice President and Representative Director in Sumitomo Osaka Cement Co., Ltd. since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1976. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer, Director of Planning and Director of Administration in the Company.

Katsuji Mukai

Mr. Katsuji Mukai has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Director in Sumitomo Osaka Cement Co., Ltd. since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1978. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer and Director of New Technology Research Institute in the Company.

Shigemi Yamamoto

Mr. Shigemi Yamamoto has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Director in Sumitomo Osaka Cement Co., Ltd. since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1977. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Director of Environment, Gifu Plant Manager, Kochi Plant Manager and Director of Production Technology in the Company.

Isao Yoshitomi

Mr. Isao Yoshitomi has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Director in Sumitomo Osaka Cement Co., Ltd. since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1979. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Director of Mineral Product Business and Director of Battery Material Business in the Company.

Toshihiko Ohnishi

Mr. Toshihiko Ohnishi has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Director in Sumitomo Osaka Cement Co., Ltd. since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Manager of Tokyo Office and Director of Cement Sales Management in the Company.

Ryoji Doi

Yasuo Fujiwara

Hirotsune Morohashi

Shintaro Ohshima

Ryoji Ogi

Hideki Aoki

Toshio Imai

Mikio Konishi

Tomonori Nonomura

Hiroyuki Sakakibara

Toru Shimada

Masashi Shimo

Norifumi Uchimura

Kunitaro Saida

Mr. Kunitaro Saida has been serving as Independent Director in Sumitomo Osaka Cement Co., Ltd. since June 2008. He used to work for Takamatsu High Public Prosecutors' Office, Hiroshima High Public Prosecutors' Office and Osaka High Public Prosecutors' Office. He is a lawyer.

Akira Watanabe

Mr. Akira Watanabe has been serving as Independent Director in Sumitomo Osaka Cement Co., Ltd. since June 2015. He used to work for Kyushu Institute of Technology, Kyushu Kyoritsu University and Kyushu University.

Kenichi Nagae

