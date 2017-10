Name Description

Shuji Fukuda Mr. Shuji Fukuda has been serving as President and Representative Director in TAIHEIYO CEMENT CORPORATION since April 1, 2012. His previous titles include Director of Accounting, Manager of Hokuriku Office, Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer and Director of Human Resources in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Economics from Fukushima University in March 1974.

Ken Kikuchi Mr. Ken Kikuchi has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Overseas Business and Director in TAIHEIYO CEMENT CORPORATION since April 1, 2016. His previous titles include Managing Executive Officer, Executive Officer and Director of Business Planning in the Company. He used to work for another Japan-based company.

Yuichi Kitabayashi Mr. Yuichi Kitabayashi has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Representative Director in TAIHEIYO CEMENT CORPORATION since April 1, 2016. His previous titles include Managing Executive Officer, Executive Officer and Director of Production in the Company. He used to work for another Japan-based company.

Kunihiro Ando Mr. Kunihiro Ando has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Director in TAIHEIYO CEMENT CORPORATION since June 2016. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Director of Resource Business in the Company. He used to work for another Japan-based company.

Ichiro Egami Mr. Ichiro Egami has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Director of Overseas Business and Director in TAIHEIYO CEMENT CORPORATION since June 2016. He is also serving as Senior Managing Director in a Korea-based associated company, SSANGYONG CEMENT INDUSTRY CO., LTD. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Director of Secretary in the Company. He used to work for another Japan-based company.

Yoichi Funakubo Mr. Yoichi Funakubo has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Director in TAIHEIYO CEMENT CORPORATION since June 2016. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Director of Human Resources in the Company. He used to work for another Japan-based company.

Masafumi Fushihara Mr. Masafumi Fushihara has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Cement Business and Director in TAIHEIYO CEMENT CORPORATION since April 1, 2016. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Director of Environment Business in the Company. He used to work for another company.

Masahiro Karino Mr. Masahiro Karino has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Director in TAIHEIYO CEMENT CORPORATION since June 2016. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Director of Legal Affairs in the Company. He used to work for another Japan-based company.

Shigeru Matsushima Mr. Shigeru Matsushima has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Director in TAIHEIYO CEMENT CORPORATION since June 2013. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Director of Cement and Director of Administration in Main Cement Business Unit in the Company. He used to work for another Japan-based company.

Keiichi Miura Mr. Keiichi Miura has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Director in TAIHEIYO CEMENT CORPORATION since June 2016. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Director of Central Research Institute in the Company. He used to work for another Japan-based company.

Toshihide Nishimura Mr. Toshihide Nishimura has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Director in TAIHEIYO CEMENT CORPORATION since June 2015. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Director of Related Business in the Company. He used to work for another company.

Yuzo Arima Mr. Yuzo Arima has been serving as Independent Director in TAIHEIYO CEMENT CORPORATION since June 2016. He used to work for TOSOH CORPORATION and TAIYO VINYL CORPORATION.