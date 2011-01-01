Edition:
Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Eiji Hayashida

67 2015 President, Chief Executive Officer, Representative Director

Shinichi Okada

64 2012 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President, Representative Director

Koji Kakigi

64 2015 President of Subsidiary, Representative Director

Naosuke Oda

64 2017 President of Subsidiary, Director

Hajime Ohshita

59 2017 President of Subsidiary, Director

Masashi Terahata

57 2015 Senior Managing Executive Officer

Tetsuo Ohki

2015 Managing Executive Officer

Masafumi Maeda

64 2011 Independent Director

Masami Yamamoto

63 2017 Independent Director

Masao Yoshida

68 2015 Independent Director
Biographies

Name Description

Eiji Hayashida

Mr. Eiji Hayashida has been serving as President, Chief Executive Officer and Representative Director of JFE Holdings, Inc. since April 2015. He is also working for JFE 21st Century Foundation. He previously served as Managing Executive Officer and Senior Managing Executive Officer of the Company.

Shinichi Okada

Mr. Shinichi Okada has been serving as Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President and Representative Director in JFE Holdings, Inc. since June 2012. He is also serving as Director in a subsidiary, JFE Steel Corporation and working for JFE 21st Century Foundation. He used to serve as Managing Executive Officer and Senior Managing Executive Officer in the Company, and work for other companies. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Economics from Tohoku University in March 1975.

Koji Kakigi

Mr. Koji Kakigi has been serving as Representative Director of JFE Holdings, Inc., as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, JFE Steel Corporation, since June 2015. He used to work for another company.

Naosuke Oda

Mr. Naosuke Oda has been serving as Director of JFE Holdings, Inc. as well as President and Representative Director in a subsidiary, JFE Shoji Trade Corporation since June 2017. He used to work for another subsidiary.

Hajime Ohshita

Mr. Hajime Ohshita has been serving as Director of JFE Holdings, Inc. as well as President and Representative Director in a subsidiary, JFE ENGINEERING Corporation since June 2017. He used to work for another subsidiary.

Masafumi Maeda

Mr. Masafumi Maeda has been serving as Independent Director of JFE Holdings, Inc. since June 2011. He is also a Professor in The University of Tokyo.

Masami Yamamoto

Mr. Masami Yamamoto has been serving as Independent Director in JFE Holdings, Inc. since June 2017. He is also serving as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director in FUJITSU LIMITED.

Masao Yoshida

Mr. Masao Yoshida has been serving as Independent Director in JFE Holdings, Inc. since June 2015. He is also serving as Independent Director in Furukawa Co., Ltd. and Tokyo Century Corporation. as well as working for Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.

