Name Description

Keiji Nishida Mr. Keiji Nishida has been serving as President and Representative Director in Mitsui Mining and Smelting Company, Limited since April 1, 2016. He joined the Company in April 1980. His previous titles include Chief Financial Officer, Senior Managing Director, Director of Planning Management, Director of Finance, Senior Managing Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer and Executive Officer in the Company.

Takeshi No Mr. Takeshi No has been serving as Managing Director, Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Engineered Materials Business and Representative Director in Mitsui Mining and Smelting Company, Limited since April 1, 2016. He joined the Company in April 1986. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Senior Director of Technology in Metal Business Unit in Main Metal Business Unit, Director of Recycle Promotion and Director of Recycle Sales in Sales Supervisor Unit in the Company. He used to serve as President in a subsidiary, Mitsui Copper Foil (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd.

Isshi Hisaoka Mr. Isshi Hisaoka has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Metals Business and Director in Mitsui Mining and Smelting Company, Limited since April 1, 2016. He joined the Company in April 1980. His previous titles include Chief Director of Engineered Materials Business, Deputy Chief Director of Metal Business, Chief Director of Copper Foil Business, Deputy Chief Director of Copper Foil Business, Director of Copper Foil Business, Executive Officer, Senior Executive Officer and Director of Special Copper Foil Business in the Company.

Takashi Ohshima Mr. Takashi Ohshima has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Business Planning, Director of Business Planning and Director in Mitsui Mining and Smelting Company, Limited since April 1, 2016. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Chief Risk Officer, Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Director of Materials Related Business and Director of Related Business in the Company.

Morio Matsunaga Mr. Morio Matsunaga has been serving as Independent Director in Mitsui Mining and Smelting Company, Limited since June 2016. He is also working for Kitakyushu Foundation for the Advancement of Industry, Science and Technology, Human Media Creation Center/KYUSHU and The University of Kitakyushu. He used to work for Kyushu Institute of Technology.