DOWA Holdings Co Ltd (5714.T)

5714.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

4,645JPY
7:28am IST
Change (% chg)

¥-5 (-0.11%)
Prev Close
¥4,650
Open
¥4,610
Day's High
¥4,650
Day's Low
¥4,575
Volume
49,700
Avg. Vol
349,855
52-wk High
¥5,045
52-wk Low
¥3,425

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Masao Yamada

63 2009 President, Representative Director

Katsuji Matsushita

61 2013 President of Subsidiary, Director

Kenichi Sasaki

2016 Senior Executive Officer, President of Subsidiary

Toshiro Sumida

2016 Senior Executive Officer, President of Subsidiary

Yasusumu Kaga

61 2016 Executive Officer, Director

Yutaka Mitsune

61 2016 Executive Officer, Director

Akira Ohtsuka

Executive Officer, President of Subsidiary

Akira Sekiguchi

Executive Officer, President of Subsidiary

Akira Sugawara

Executive Officer, President of Subsidiary

Kiyoshi Yamada

Executive Officer, President of Subsidiary

Hiroshi Nakashio

61 2009 Director

Eiji Hosoda

64 2010 Independent Director

Yoshiko Koizumi

73 2015 Independent Director

Hiroshi Kanaya

2016 Manager of Accounting & Finance
Masao Yamada

Mr. Masao Yamada has been serving as President and Representative Director of DOWA HOLDINGS CO., LTD. since June 2009. He joined the Company in April 1978. His previous positions include Senior Executive Vice President, Executive Officer, Manager of Planning Office and Vice President in Eco Business & Recycle Company. He used to work in other three companies. He obtained his Bachelor's degree from Shinshu University.

Katsuji Matsushita

Mr. Katsuji Matsushita has been serving as Director in DOWA HOLDINGS CO., LTD., as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, Dowa Management Services Co., Ltd., since July 2013. He is also serving as Director in another subsidiary and working for Konoshima Chemical Co., Ltd. He joined the Company in April 1980. He used to work for MODERN ASIA ENVIRONMENTAL HOLDINGS INC. and Akita Zinc Co., Ltd.

Mr. Yasusumu Kaga has been serving as Executive Officer and Director of DOWA HOLDINGS CO., LTD. since June 2016. He is also serving as Director in two subsidiaries of the company including DOWA Electronics Materials Co.,Ltd. He joined the Company in December 1985.

Yutaka Mitsune

Mr. Yutaka Mitsune has been serving as Executive Officer and Director of DOWA HOLDINGS CO., LTD. since June 2016. He is also serving as Director in three subsidiaries including DOWA METALTECH Co.,Ltd. He joined the Company in April 1980.

Mr. Hiroshi Nakashio has been serving as Director of DOWA HOLDINGS CO., LTD. since June 2009. He joined the Company in April 2008 and previously served as Executive Officer in the Company. He used to serve as President and Representative Director in a subsidiary, Dowa Management Services Co., Ltd., and worked for Konoshima Chemical Co., Ltd., Mizuho Corporate Bank, Ltd. and Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd.

Eiji Hosoda

Mr. Eiji Hosoda has been serving as Independent Director of DOWA HOLDINGS CO., LTD. since June 2010. He is also working for Ministry of the Environment and Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry. He is a professor of Keio University.

Yoshiko Koizumi

Ms. Yoshiko Koizumi has been serving as Independent Director in DOWA HOLDINGS CO., LTD. since June June 2015. She is also serving as Director in Taiheiyo Cement Corporation as well as working for Japan Bar Association, International Civil and Commercial Law Centre Foundation and City-Yuwa Partners and Sumitomo Bakelite Co., Ltd. She used to work for other companies, including Nishimura & Asahi and Bosch Corporation.

