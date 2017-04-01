Edition:
Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Mitsuyoshi Shibata

63 2017 Chairman of the Board

Keiichi Kobayashi

57 2017 President, Representative Director

Hiroyuki Ogiwara

56 2017 Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Finance & Procurement, Chief Director of Group & Global Business Promotion, Director

Takahide Kimura

58 2017 Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Strategy, Director

Takamitsu Kozuka

58 2016 Senior Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Automobile Parts Business, Representative Director

Osamu Kuroda

57 2017 Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Global Marketing Sales, Director

Nozomu Amano

60 2014 Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of General Affairs & CSR, Director

Tetsuro Ijichi

2017 Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Research & Development

Hiroshi Kawaguchi

59 2015 Managing Executive Officer, Senior Manager of Electric & Electronics Material, Manager of Copper Tube Business & General Strategy in Main Unit of Electric & Electronics Material Unit

Timothy Murray

64 2015 Managing Executive Officer, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Subsidiary

Shunichi Nakamura

57 2016 Managing Executive Officer, Senior Manager of Information Communication Solution

Foad Shaikhzadeh

60 2015 Managing Executive Officer, President of Subsidiary

Shingo Morita

56 2017 Executive Officer, Senior Director of Electrical & Electronic Materials Sales in Global Marketing Sales Unit, President of Chubu Office in Global Marketing Sales Unit

Shigenobu Abe

Executive Officer, Assistant Manager of Automotive Products Business

Gyula Besztercey

Executive Officer, President of Subsidiary

Akira Fukuchi

57 2017 Executive Officer, Manager of Broadband Solution Business in Supervisor Unit of Information & Communication Solution Unit

Jun Goto

Executive Officer, Assistant Manager of Global Marketing Sales Division

Hiroshi Irie

61 2017 Executive Officer

Shinichi Ishiwata

Executive Officer, Manager of AT & Functional Plastic Business, Manager of Project Team in AT & Functional Plastics Business Unit

Takahiro Kashiwagi

57 2017 Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Director of General Affairs & CSR

Ken Maki

Executive Officer, Senior Manager of Energy Infrastructure, Manager of Business Reform Team in Main Unit of Energy Infrastructure

Yoshiaki Mizota

57 2015 Executive Officer, Chief Director of Production Technology

Akira Mugino

57 2017 Executive Officer, Chairman & General Manager of Subsidiaries

Ryoji Ohno

Executive Officer, Manager of Thermal & Electronic Product Business

Jozsef Takacs

Executive Officer, Chief Executive Officer of Subsidiary

Masako Tanaka

58 2017 Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Director of Strategy, Manager of Work Reformation Project Team in Main General Affairs & CSR Unit

Masao Terauchi

55 2017 Executive Officer

Sumitaka Fujita

74 2008 Non-Executive Independent Director

Akira Nakamoto

71 2016 Non-Executive Independent Director

Nobuyoshi Soma

72 2013 Non-Executive Independent Director

Tatsuo Teratani

68 2015 Non-Executive Independent Director

Osamu Tsukamoto

63 2013 Non-Executive Independent Director

Koji Aoshima

2015 IR Contact Officer
Biographies

Name Description

Mitsuyoshi Shibata

Mr. Mitsuyoshi Shibata was named Chairman of the Board in Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. effective April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1977. His previous titles include Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Metal Company, Director of Light Device Development, Manager of Business Planning Office, Assistant Manager of Metal Company, Manager of Yokohama Business Center, Chief Director of Group & Global Business Promotion and Executive Officer in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Engineering from The University of Tokyo in March 1977.

Keiichi Kobayashi

Mr. Keiichi Kobayashi was named President and Representative Director in Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. effective April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1985. His previous titles include Senior Managing Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer and Executive Officer in the Company.

Hiroyuki Ogiwara

Mr. Hiroyuki Ogiwara was named Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Finance & Procurement, Chief Director of Group & Global Business Promotion and Director in Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. effective April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1983. His previous titles include Director of Accounting and Executive Officer in the Company.

Takahide Kimura

Mr. Takahide Kimura was named Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Strategy and Director in Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. effective April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Director of Operation in Fitel Product Unit of Information Communication Company, Executive Officer and Director of Fitel Product Business in Information Communication Company in the Company. He used to serve as Managing Director in a subsidiary, Furukawa FITEL (Thailand) Co., Ltd., as well as Executive Vice President and Director in another subsidiary, OFS Fitel, LLC.

Takamitsu Kozuka

Mr. Takamitsu Kozuka has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Automobile Parts Business and Representative Director in Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. since April 1, 2016. He joined the Company in April 1982. He obtained his Master's degree in Industrial Management from Osaka University in March 1982.

Osamu Kuroda

Mr. Osamu Kuroda was named Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Global Marketing Sales and Director in Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. effective June 22, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1983 and previously served as Director of Sales Planning in Sales & Marketing Division in the Company.

Nozomu Amano

Mr. Nozomu Amano has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of General Affairs & CSR and Director in Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. since April 2014. He joined the Company in April 1980. His previous titles include Director of Human Resource & General Affairs, Director of Legal Affairs, Director of Business Research Institute and Executive Officer in the Company.

Tetsuro Ijichi

Hiroshi Kawaguchi

Mr. Hiroshi Kawaguchi has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Senior Manager of Electric & Electronics Material and Manager of Copper Tube Business & General Strategy in Main Unit of Electric & Electronics Material Unit in Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. since 2015. He joined the Company in April 1982.

Timothy Murray

Mr. Timothy Murray has been serving as Managing Executive Officer in Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd., as well as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of a subsidiary, OFS Fitel, LLC., since 2015. He holds Ph.D. from Princeton University in 1978.

Shunichi Nakamura

Mr. Shunichi Nakamura has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Senior Manager of Information Communication Solution in Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. since 2016. He joined the Company in April 1984. He obtained his Master's degree in Electronics Engineering from Nihon University in March 1982.

Foad Shaikhzadeh

Mr. Foad Shaikhzadeh has been serving as Managing Executive Officer in Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd., as well as President of a subsidiary, Furukawa Industrial S.A. Produtos Eletricos, since 2015. He graduated from Escola Politencnica da Universidede, majoring in Electrical Engineering in 1978.

Shingo Morita

Shigenobu Abe

Gyula Besztercey

Akira Fukuchi

Mr. Akira Fukuchi was named Executive Officer and Manager of Broadband Solution Business in Supervisor Unit of Information & Communication Solution Unit in Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. effective April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in March 1982 and previously served as Director of Planning Administration in Information Communication Company in the Company.

Jun Goto

Hiroshi Irie

Shinichi Ishiwata

Takahiro Kashiwagi

Mr. Takahiro Kashiwagi was named Executive Officer and Deputy Chief Director of General Affairs & CSR in Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. effective April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1983 and previously served as Director of Legal Affairs in the Company.

Ken Maki

Yoshiaki Mizota

Mr. Yoshiaki Mizota has been serving as Executive Officer and Chief Director of Production Technology of Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. since April 2015. He joined the Company in April 1984. He used to serve as Director of Chiba Communication Manufacturing in OPTCOM Business, Director of Mie Communication Manufacturing in OPTCOM Business, Director of Mie Communication Manufacturing of Information and Communication Company, Director of Technology Development of Information and Communication Company and Director of Fiber Cable Products in Information and Communication Company. He obtained his Master's Degree from University of Tsukuba in March 1983.

Akira Mugino

Mr. Akira Mugino was named Executive Officer in Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. as well as Chairman of the Board in two subsidiaries and Chairman & General Manager of another subsidiary effective April 1, 2017. He used to work for FITEL Technologies Inc.

Ryoji Ohno

Jozsef Takacs

Masako Tanaka

Ms. Masako Tanaka was named Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Director of Strategy and Manager of Work Reformation Project Team in Main General Affairs & CSR Unit of Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. effective April 1, 2017. She joined the Company in April 1981 and previously served as Director of Administration in Main CSR Promotion Unit in the Company.

Masao Terauchi

Sumitaka Fujita

Mr. Sumitaka Fujita has been serving as Non-Executive Independent Director of Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. since June 2008. He is also working for ITOCHU Corporation where he served as Managing Director, Senior Managing Director, Vice President and Vice Chairman of the Board.

Akira Nakamoto

Mr. Akira Nakamoto has been serving as Non-Executive Independent Director of Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. since June 2016. He is also serving as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director in Shimadzu Corporation. He graduated from Osaka Prefecture University with Bachelor in Electrical Engineering in March 1969.

Nobuyoshi Soma

Mr. Nobuyoshi Soma has been serving as Non-Executive Independent Director of Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. since June 25, 2013. He is also serving as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director in Furukawa Co., Ltd. He graduated from of Keio University with a bachelor's degree in Economics in March 1967.

Tatsuo Teratani

Mr. Tatsuo Teratani has been serving as Non-Executive Independent Director of Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. since June 2015. He is also working for Toyota Motor Corporation.

Osamu Tsukamoto

Mr. Osamu Tsukamoto has been serving as Non-Executive Independent Director of Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. since June 25, 2013. He is also working for Japan Coal Energy Center. He graduated from Kyushu University with Bachelor of Engineering in March 1977.

Koji Aoshima

