Furukawa Electric Co Ltd (5801.T)
5801.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
6,540JPY
7:20am IST
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Mitsuyoshi Shibata
|63
|2017
|Chairman of the Board
|
Keiichi Kobayashi
|57
|2017
|President, Representative Director
|
Hiroyuki Ogiwara
|56
|2017
|Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Finance & Procurement, Chief Director of Group & Global Business Promotion, Director
|
Takahide Kimura
|58
|2017
|Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Strategy, Director
|
Takamitsu Kozuka
|58
|2016
|Senior Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Automobile Parts Business, Representative Director
|
Osamu Kuroda
|57
|2017
|Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Global Marketing Sales, Director
|
Nozomu Amano
|60
|2014
|Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of General Affairs & CSR, Director
|
Tetsuro Ijichi
|2017
|Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Research & Development
|
Hiroshi Kawaguchi
|59
|2015
|Managing Executive Officer, Senior Manager of Electric & Electronics Material, Manager of Copper Tube Business & General Strategy in Main Unit of Electric & Electronics Material Unit
|
Timothy Murray
|64
|2015
|Managing Executive Officer, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Subsidiary
|
Shunichi Nakamura
|57
|2016
|Managing Executive Officer, Senior Manager of Information Communication Solution
|
Foad Shaikhzadeh
|60
|2015
|Managing Executive Officer, President of Subsidiary
|
Shingo Morita
|56
|2017
|Executive Officer, Senior Director of Electrical & Electronic Materials Sales in Global Marketing Sales Unit, President of Chubu Office in Global Marketing Sales Unit
|
Shigenobu Abe
|Executive Officer, Assistant Manager of Automotive Products Business
|
Gyula Besztercey
|Executive Officer, President of Subsidiary
|
Akira Fukuchi
|57
|2017
|Executive Officer, Manager of Broadband Solution Business in Supervisor Unit of Information & Communication Solution Unit
|
Jun Goto
|Executive Officer, Assistant Manager of Global Marketing Sales Division
|
Hiroshi Irie
|61
|2017
|Executive Officer
|
Shinichi Ishiwata
|Executive Officer, Manager of AT & Functional Plastic Business, Manager of Project Team in AT & Functional Plastics Business Unit
|
Takahiro Kashiwagi
|57
|2017
|Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Director of General Affairs & CSR
|
Ken Maki
|Executive Officer, Senior Manager of Energy Infrastructure, Manager of Business Reform Team in Main Unit of Energy Infrastructure
|
Yoshiaki Mizota
|57
|2015
|Executive Officer, Chief Director of Production Technology
|
Akira Mugino
|57
|2017
|Executive Officer, Chairman & General Manager of Subsidiaries
|
Ryoji Ohno
|Executive Officer, Manager of Thermal & Electronic Product Business
|
Jozsef Takacs
|Executive Officer, Chief Executive Officer of Subsidiary
|
Masako Tanaka
|58
|2017
|Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Director of Strategy, Manager of Work Reformation Project Team in Main General Affairs & CSR Unit
|
Masao Terauchi
|55
|2017
|Executive Officer
|
Sumitaka Fujita
|74
|2008
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Akira Nakamoto
|71
|2016
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Nobuyoshi Soma
|72
|2013
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Tatsuo Teratani
|68
|2015
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Osamu Tsukamoto
|63
|2013
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Koji Aoshima
|2015
|IR Contact Officer
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Mitsuyoshi Shibata
|Mr. Mitsuyoshi Shibata was named Chairman of the Board in Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. effective April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1977. His previous titles include Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Metal Company, Director of Light Device Development, Manager of Business Planning Office, Assistant Manager of Metal Company, Manager of Yokohama Business Center, Chief Director of Group & Global Business Promotion and Executive Officer in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Engineering from The University of Tokyo in March 1977.
|
Keiichi Kobayashi
|Mr. Keiichi Kobayashi was named President and Representative Director in Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. effective April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1985. His previous titles include Senior Managing Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer and Executive Officer in the Company.
|
Hiroyuki Ogiwara
|Mr. Hiroyuki Ogiwara was named Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Finance & Procurement, Chief Director of Group & Global Business Promotion and Director in Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. effective April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1983. His previous titles include Director of Accounting and Executive Officer in the Company.
|
Takahide Kimura
|Mr. Takahide Kimura was named Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Strategy and Director in Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. effective April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Director of Operation in Fitel Product Unit of Information Communication Company, Executive Officer and Director of Fitel Product Business in Information Communication Company in the Company. He used to serve as Managing Director in a subsidiary, Furukawa FITEL (Thailand) Co., Ltd., as well as Executive Vice President and Director in another subsidiary, OFS Fitel, LLC.
|
Takamitsu Kozuka
|Mr. Takamitsu Kozuka has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Automobile Parts Business and Representative Director in Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. since April 1, 2016. He joined the Company in April 1982. He obtained his Master's degree in Industrial Management from Osaka University in March 1982.
|
Osamu Kuroda
|Mr. Osamu Kuroda was named Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Global Marketing Sales and Director in Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. effective June 22, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1983 and previously served as Director of Sales Planning in Sales & Marketing Division in the Company.
|
Nozomu Amano
|Mr. Nozomu Amano has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of General Affairs & CSR and Director in Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. since April 2014. He joined the Company in April 1980. His previous titles include Director of Human Resource & General Affairs, Director of Legal Affairs, Director of Business Research Institute and Executive Officer in the Company.
|
Tetsuro Ijichi
|
Hiroshi Kawaguchi
|Mr. Hiroshi Kawaguchi has been serving as Managing Executive Officer, Senior Manager of Electric & Electronics Material and Manager of Copper Tube Business & General Strategy in Main Unit of Electric & Electronics Material Unit in Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. since 2015. He joined the Company in April 1982.
|
Timothy Murray
|Mr. Timothy Murray has been serving as Managing Executive Officer in Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd., as well as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of a subsidiary, OFS Fitel, LLC., since 2015. He holds Ph.D. from Princeton University in 1978.
|
Shunichi Nakamura
|Mr. Shunichi Nakamura has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Senior Manager of Information Communication Solution in Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. since 2016. He joined the Company in April 1984. He obtained his Master's degree in Electronics Engineering from Nihon University in March 1982.
|
Foad Shaikhzadeh
|Mr. Foad Shaikhzadeh has been serving as Managing Executive Officer in Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd., as well as President of a subsidiary, Furukawa Industrial S.A. Produtos Eletricos, since 2015. He graduated from Escola Politencnica da Universidede, majoring in Electrical Engineering in 1978.
|
Shingo Morita
|
Shigenobu Abe
|
Gyula Besztercey
|
Akira Fukuchi
|Mr. Akira Fukuchi was named Executive Officer and Manager of Broadband Solution Business in Supervisor Unit of Information & Communication Solution Unit in Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. effective April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in March 1982 and previously served as Director of Planning Administration in Information Communication Company in the Company.
|
Jun Goto
|
Hiroshi Irie
|
Shinichi Ishiwata
|
Takahiro Kashiwagi
|Mr. Takahiro Kashiwagi was named Executive Officer and Deputy Chief Director of General Affairs & CSR in Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. effective April 1, 2017. He joined the Company in April 1983 and previously served as Director of Legal Affairs in the Company.
|
Ken Maki
|
Yoshiaki Mizota
|Mr. Yoshiaki Mizota has been serving as Executive Officer and Chief Director of Production Technology of Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. since April 2015. He joined the Company in April 1984. He used to serve as Director of Chiba Communication Manufacturing in OPTCOM Business, Director of Mie Communication Manufacturing in OPTCOM Business, Director of Mie Communication Manufacturing of Information and Communication Company, Director of Technology Development of Information and Communication Company and Director of Fiber Cable Products in Information and Communication Company. He obtained his Master's Degree from University of Tsukuba in March 1983.
|
Akira Mugino
|Mr. Akira Mugino was named Executive Officer in Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. as well as Chairman of the Board in two subsidiaries and Chairman & General Manager of another subsidiary effective April 1, 2017. He used to work for FITEL Technologies Inc.
|
Ryoji Ohno
|
Jozsef Takacs
|
Masako Tanaka
|Ms. Masako Tanaka was named Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Director of Strategy and Manager of Work Reformation Project Team in Main General Affairs & CSR Unit of Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. effective April 1, 2017. She joined the Company in April 1981 and previously served as Director of Administration in Main CSR Promotion Unit in the Company.
|
Masao Terauchi
|
Sumitaka Fujita
|Mr. Sumitaka Fujita has been serving as Non-Executive Independent Director of Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. since June 2008. He is also working for ITOCHU Corporation where he served as Managing Director, Senior Managing Director, Vice President and Vice Chairman of the Board.
|
Akira Nakamoto
|Mr. Akira Nakamoto has been serving as Non-Executive Independent Director of Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. since June 2016. He is also serving as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director in Shimadzu Corporation. He graduated from Osaka Prefecture University with Bachelor in Electrical Engineering in March 1969.
|
Nobuyoshi Soma
|Mr. Nobuyoshi Soma has been serving as Non-Executive Independent Director of Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. since June 25, 2013. He is also serving as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director in Furukawa Co., Ltd. He graduated from of Keio University with a bachelor's degree in Economics in March 1967.
|
Tatsuo Teratani
|Mr. Tatsuo Teratani has been serving as Non-Executive Independent Director of Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. since June 2015. He is also working for Toyota Motor Corporation.
|
Osamu Tsukamoto
|Mr. Osamu Tsukamoto has been serving as Non-Executive Independent Director of Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. since June 25, 2013. He is also working for Japan Coal Energy Center. He graduated from Kyushu University with Bachelor of Engineering in March 1977.
|
Koji Aoshima
As Of
