Name Description

Masayoshi Matsumoto Mr. Masayoshi Matsumoto has been serving as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director in Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1967. His previous titles include Managing Director, Senior Managing Director and President in the Company.

Osamu Inoue Mr. Osamu Inoue has been serving as President and Representative Director in Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1975. His previous titles include Director of Automobile, Director of Operation in Main Automobile Business Unit, Deputy Chief Director of Automobile Business, Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Planning, Chief Director of Affiliated Companies, Senior Managing Executive Officer, Managing Director and Chief Director of Automobile Business in the Company.

Mitsuo Nishida Mr. Mitsuo Nishida has been serving as Vice President, Chief Director of Production Technology, Chief Director of Automobile Business and Representative Director in Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. since April 2017. He joined the Company in April 1972. His previous titles include President of Chubu Office, Managing Executive Officer, Managing Director and Senior Director of Western Sales in the Company. He used to work for a subsidiary, Sumitomo Wiring Systems, Ltd.

Fumikiyo Uchioke Mr. Fumikiyo Uchioke has been serving as Vice President, Chief Director of New Business Development and Representative Director in Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. since June 2015. He joined the Company in April 1971. His previous titles include Deputy Chief Director of Automobile Business, Director of Light-wave Communication Business, Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Information Communication Solution Sales and Chief Director of Information Communication Sales in the Company. He used to serve as President in a subsidiary, Sumitomo Wiring Systems, Ltd.

Makoto Tani Mr. Makoto Tani has been serving as Senior Managing Director and Representative Director in Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1980. His previous titles include Managing Director, Executive Officer and Director of Accounting in the Company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Economics from Yamaguchi University in March 1980.

Nozomi Ushijima Mr. Nozomi Ushijima has been serving as Senior Managing Director, Chief Director of Advanced Material Business and Representative Director in Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1980. His previous titles include Managing Director, Director of Operation in Main Advanced Material Business Unit, Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Director of Industrial Material Business, Director of Hard Metal Business and Managing Executive Officer in the Company.

Masaki Shirayama Mr. Masaki Shirayama has been serving as Managing Director and Chief Director of Social System Sales in Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1985. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Director of New Business Development, Director of New Business Marketing, Director of Sales Promotion in Main New Business Development Unit and Deputy Chief Director of Network Sales in the Company.

Hideo Hato Mr. Hideo Hato has been serving as Managing Director in Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. since June 2017. He joined the Company in June 2016. He previously served as Managing Executive Officer in the Company. He used to work for New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization and Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, Japan.

Junji Ito Mr. Junji Ito has been serving as Managing Director, Chief Director of Research & Development and Director of New Territory Technology Research Institute in Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 2010. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer and Director of Power System Research Institute in the Company. He used to work for National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology.

Yoshitomo Kasui Mr. Yoshitomo Kasui has been serving as Managing Director and Deputy Chief Director of Production Technology in Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. since October 2015. He joined the Company in April 1983. His previous titles include Director of Human Resources & General Affairs, Executive Officer and Managing Executive Officer in the Company.

Takahiro Nakano Mr. Takahiro Nakano has been serving as Managing Director and Chief Director of Electric Wire & Energy Business in Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1979. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Electric Wire & Machine Parts & Energy Business, Director of Electrical Power Business, Director of Industrial Electric Wire Business and Director of Energy Business Planning in the Company.

Akira Nishimura Mr. Akira Nishimura has been serving as Managing Director and Chief Director of Information Communication Business in Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. since June 2016. He joined the Company in April 1974. His previous positions include Director of Electronics & Material Research Institute, Director of Printed Board Business, Deputy Chief Director of Information Communication Business, Managing Executive Officer and Chief Director of Material Technology Research & Development in the Company. He used to serve as President in a subsidiary, Sumitomo Electric Printed Circuits, Co., Ltd.

Kazuo Hiramatsu Mr. Kazuo Hiramatsu has been serving as Independent Director in Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. since June 26, 2008. He is also working for Kansai Gakuin University. He obtained his Ph.D. in Commerce from Kansai Gakuin University in March 1975.