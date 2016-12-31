Edition:
India

CITIC Securities Co Ltd (6030.HK)

6030.HK on Hong Kong Stock

17.94HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.14 (-0.77%)
Prev Close
HK$18.08
Open
HK$17.92
Day's High
HK$18.12
Day's Low
HK$17.80
Volume
11,234,605
Avg. Vol
16,537,154
52-wk High
HK$18.74
52-wk Low
HK$15.36

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Youjun Zhang

51 2016 Chairman of the Board, Executive Director

Xiaobo Ge

45 2017 Finance Director

Guoming Zhang

53 2012 Chief Compliance Officer

Jian Cai

58 2016 Chief Risk Officer

Minghui Yang

53 2016 General Manager, Executive Director

Jing Zheng

44 2011 Secretary of the Board

Zhong Chen

44 2016 Non-Executive Director

Shangwei Chen

63 2016 Independent Non-Executive Director

Jia He

62 2016 Independent Non-Executive Director

Ke Liu

58 2016 Independent Non-Executive Director
» Insider Trading

Biographies

Name Description

Youjun Zhang

Mr. Zhang Youjun has been serving as Chairman of the Board and Executive Director in CITIC Securities Company Limited since January 19, 2016. He is also serving as Chairman of the Board in CITIC Holdings Company Limited and CITIC Securities International Company Limited, as well as Director in a Hunan-based group. He used to serve as General Manager in the Company. He used to serve as Chairman of the Board, General Manager and Director in CITIC Construction Investment Securities Co., Ltd., as well as General Manager in an asset management company. He obtained a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Renmin University of China in 1987 and a Master's degree in Economics from Central University of Finance and Economics, China in 1990.

Xiaobo Ge

Guoming Zhang

Mr. Zhang Guoming has been serving as Chief Compliance Officer in CITIC Securities Co., Ltd. since December 19, 2012. He obtained a Master's degree and a Doctorate's degree in Law from Renmin University of China respectively in 1994 and 2008.

Jian Cai

Minghui Yang

Mr. Yang Minghui has been serving as General Manager and Executive Director in CITIC Securities Company Limited since June 28, 2016. He is also Chairman of the Board in China Asset Management Company Limited, China Asset Management (Hong Kong) Limited and The Chinese Capital Management Co., Ltd., as well as Director in E-Capital Transfer Co., Ltd. He obtained a Bachelor of Engineering in Mechanical Manufacturing Technology and Equipment from East China Institute of Textile Science and Technology with a new name called Donghua University in 1982, and a Master of Engineering in Textile Machinery from East China Institute of Textile Science and Technology with a new name called Donghua University in 1985.

Jing Zheng

Ms. Zheng Jing has been serving as Secretary of the Board in CITIC Securities Company Limited since April 14, 2011. She was Manager of Board's Office and Manager of General Office in the Company. She obtained a Bachelor's degree in Law from Peking University in 1996.

Zhong Chen

Shangwei Chen

Jia He

Ke Liu

Mr. Liu Ke has been serving as Independent Non-Executive Director in CITIC Securities Company Limited since January 2016. He obtained a Bachelor of Arts from Northwest Normal University in 1984, a Master of Business Administration from University of Georgia in 1993, and a Ph.D. in Economics from Renmin University of China in 2000.

Basic Compensation

Name Fiscal Year Total

Youjun Zhang

2,802,900

Xiaobo Ge

2,432,700

Guoming Zhang

2,769,000

Jian Cai

2,836,400

Minghui Yang

7,216,600

Jing Zheng

2,698,400

Zhong Chen

--

Shangwei Chen

100,000

Jia He

118,500

Ke Liu

165,000
As Of  31 Dec 2016

Options Compensation

Name Options Value

Youjun Zhang

0 0

Xiaobo Ge

0 0

Guoming Zhang

0 0

Jian Cai

0 0

Minghui Yang

0 0

Jing Zheng

0 0

Zhong Chen

0 0

Shangwei Chen

0 0

Jia He

0 0

Ke Liu

0 0

Insider Trading

» Full list on Insider Trading