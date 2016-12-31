CITIC Securities Co Ltd (6030.HK)
6030.HK on Hong Kong Stock
17.94HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.14 (-0.77%)
Prev Close
HK$18.08
Open
HK$17.92
Day's High
HK$18.12
Day's Low
HK$17.80
Volume
11,234,605
Avg. Vol
16,537,154
52-wk High
HK$18.74
52-wk Low
HK$15.36
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
Youjun Zhang
|51
|2016
|Chairman of the Board, Executive Director
Xiaobo Ge
|45
|2017
|Finance Director
Guoming Zhang
|53
|2012
|Chief Compliance Officer
Jian Cai
|58
|2016
|Chief Risk Officer
Minghui Yang
|53
|2016
|General Manager, Executive Director
Jing Zheng
|44
|2011
|Secretary of the Board
Zhong Chen
|44
|2016
|Non-Executive Director
Shangwei Chen
|63
|2016
|Independent Non-Executive Director
Jia He
|62
|2016
|Independent Non-Executive Director
Ke Liu
|58
|2016
|Independent Non-Executive Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
Youjun Zhang
|Mr. Zhang Youjun has been serving as Chairman of the Board and Executive Director in CITIC Securities Company Limited since January 19, 2016. He is also serving as Chairman of the Board in CITIC Holdings Company Limited and CITIC Securities International Company Limited, as well as Director in a Hunan-based group. He used to serve as General Manager in the Company. He used to serve as Chairman of the Board, General Manager and Director in CITIC Construction Investment Securities Co., Ltd., as well as General Manager in an asset management company. He obtained a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Renmin University of China in 1987 and a Master's degree in Economics from Central University of Finance and Economics, China in 1990.
Xiaobo Ge
Guoming Zhang
|Mr. Zhang Guoming has been serving as Chief Compliance Officer in CITIC Securities Co., Ltd. since December 19, 2012. He obtained a Master's degree and a Doctorate's degree in Law from Renmin University of China respectively in 1994 and 2008.
Jian Cai
Minghui Yang
|Mr. Yang Minghui has been serving as General Manager and Executive Director in CITIC Securities Company Limited since June 28, 2016. He is also Chairman of the Board in China Asset Management Company Limited, China Asset Management (Hong Kong) Limited and The Chinese Capital Management Co., Ltd., as well as Director in E-Capital Transfer Co., Ltd. He obtained a Bachelor of Engineering in Mechanical Manufacturing Technology and Equipment from East China Institute of Textile Science and Technology with a new name called Donghua University in 1982, and a Master of Engineering in Textile Machinery from East China Institute of Textile Science and Technology with a new name called Donghua University in 1985.
Jing Zheng
|Ms. Zheng Jing has been serving as Secretary of the Board in CITIC Securities Company Limited since April 14, 2011. She was Manager of Board's Office and Manager of General Office in the Company. She obtained a Bachelor's degree in Law from Peking University in 1996.
Zhong Chen
Shangwei Chen
Jia He
Ke Liu
|Mr. Liu Ke has been serving as Independent Non-Executive Director in CITIC Securities Company Limited since January 2016. He obtained a Bachelor of Arts from Northwest Normal University in 1984, a Master of Business Administration from University of Georgia in 1993, and a Ph.D. in Economics from Renmin University of China in 2000.
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
Youjun Zhang
|2,802,900
Xiaobo Ge
|2,432,700
Guoming Zhang
|2,769,000
Jian Cai
|2,836,400
Minghui Yang
|7,216,600
Jing Zheng
|2,698,400
Zhong Chen
|--
Shangwei Chen
|100,000
Jia He
|118,500
Ke Liu
|165,000
As Of 31 Dec 2016
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
Youjun Zhang
|0
|0
Xiaobo Ge
|0
|0
Guoming Zhang
|0
|0
Jian Cai
|0
|0
Minghui Yang
|0
|0
Jing Zheng
|0
|0
Zhong Chen
|0
|0
Shangwei Chen
|0
|0
Jia He
|0
|0
Ke Liu
|0
|0