Name Description

Youjun Zhang Mr. Zhang Youjun has been serving as Chairman of the Board and Executive Director in CITIC Securities Company Limited since January 19, 2016. He is also serving as Chairman of the Board in CITIC Holdings Company Limited and CITIC Securities International Company Limited, as well as Director in a Hunan-based group. He used to serve as General Manager in the Company. He used to serve as Chairman of the Board, General Manager and Director in CITIC Construction Investment Securities Co., Ltd., as well as General Manager in an asset management company. He obtained a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Renmin University of China in 1987 and a Master's degree in Economics from Central University of Finance and Economics, China in 1990.

Guoming Zhang Mr. Zhang Guoming has been serving as Chief Compliance Officer in CITIC Securities Co., Ltd. since December 19, 2012. He obtained a Master's degree and a Doctorate's degree in Law from Renmin University of China respectively in 1994 and 2008.

Minghui Yang Mr. Yang Minghui has been serving as General Manager and Executive Director in CITIC Securities Company Limited since June 28, 2016. He is also Chairman of the Board in China Asset Management Company Limited, China Asset Management (Hong Kong) Limited and The Chinese Capital Management Co., Ltd., as well as Director in E-Capital Transfer Co., Ltd. He obtained a Bachelor of Engineering in Mechanical Manufacturing Technology and Equipment from East China Institute of Textile Science and Technology with a new name called Donghua University in 1982, and a Master of Engineering in Textile Machinery from East China Institute of Textile Science and Technology with a new name called Donghua University in 1985.

Jing Zheng Ms. Zheng Jing has been serving as Secretary of the Board in CITIC Securities Company Limited since April 14, 2011. She was Manager of Board's Office and Manager of General Office in the Company. She obtained a Bachelor's degree in Law from Peking University in 1996.