Name Description

Changqing Wang Mr. Wang Changqing is Executive Chairman of the Board of the company. He joined our Company in November 2005, and has been serving as an executive Director since February 16, 2007, the Chairman of the Board and Chairman of the Executive Committee since September 2011, and the Party Committee Secretary since September 2011. Mr. Wang has been serving as a director of China Securities International since July 2012. Mr. Wang is currently the vice chairman of the investment banking committee of the SAC, the executive vice president of the Securities Association of Beijing, a member of the second session of the supervisory committee of the Shanghai Stock Exchange and a member of the strategic planning committee of the council of the Shenzhen Stock Exchange. Mr. Wang served as the deputy plant manager of the Copper Powder Plant in Beijing Smelting Factory from August 1984 to September 1986; the deputy director of production planning department in Beijing Non-Ferrous Metal Industry Corporation from October 1986 to November 1992; the director and deputy general manager of Beijing Kaibao Travel and Food Company from November 1992 to October 1993; the head of the equity underwriting department of the Beijing representative office of Daiwa Securities Group from October 1993 to September 1999; the general manager of investment banking department of the Shanghai branch, the deputy general manager of investment banking department, the administrative head and managing director of the investment banking business and vice-chairman of the corporate finance committee in CITIC Securities from October 1999 to November 2005; and the deputy general manager, general manager and member of the Executive Committee of the Company from November 2005 to September 2011. Mr. Wang obtained a Bachelor of Engineering degree from Northeastern Institute of Technology (currently known as Northeastern University) in the PRC in July 1984.

Zhongfu Yu Mr. YU Zhongfu is Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of the company. Mr. Yu has been serving as a Director of the Company since March 25, 2011, the Vice Chairman of the Board since August 2016, the deputy general manager of BSCOMC since May 2009. Mr. Yu has been serving as a director of Beijing Rural Commercial Bank Co., Ltd. since May 2010, a director of Wangfujing Group Co., Ltd. (a company listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, stock code: 600859) since June 2011, and a non-executive Director of Beijing Jingneng Clean Energy Co., Limited (a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, stock code: 00579) since December 2011. Mr. Yu served as a staff of Shijingshan District Political Consultative Conference, staff and deputy chief of industry section of Planned Economy Committee of Shijingshan District, Beijing from July 1992 to September 1996; a senior staff, principal staff, subsequently deputy director of department of small and medium enterprises of Beijing Municipality Commission of Economy from September 1996 to July 2003; the deputy director (in charge) of the division of enterprise reform of Beijing Municipality Commission of Economy from July 2003 to November 2003; the deputy director of division of reform and development (general office), deputy director then director of division of enterprise reform of SASAC of Beijing Municipality from November 2003 to May 2009; and a director of Beiqi Foton Motor Co., Ltd. (a company listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, stock code: 600166) from July 2013 to November 2015. Mr. Yu obtained a Bachelor of Engineering degree from North China University of Technology in the PRC in July 1992. He completed a post-graduate program in finance at Central University of Finance and Economics in the PRC and obtained a certificate of completion in July 2002. He also obtained a Master of Public Administration (MPA) degree from a joint program organized by Peking University and the National Institute of Administration in the PRC in July 2011.

Heng Peng Mr. Peng Heng is Member of the Executive Committee, Chief Financial Officer of the company. Mr. Peng joined our Company in November 2005 and has been serving as the Administrative Head of the Financial Planning Department since January 2008, a member of the Executive Committee and Chief Financial Officer since January 2009, and the Administrative Head of the Treasury Operation Department since November 2012. Mr. Peng has been a supervisor of China Securities Futures since November 2008 and a director of China Securities Capital since March 2013. Mr. Peng served as a senior staff member in the travel agency and hotel management department of the China National Tourism Administration from August 1996 to January 1998; the business manager of the asset management department, the executive manager of the financial planning department, the assistant to general manager and the deputy general manager of Huaxia Securities from February 1998 to November 2005; and the deputy general manager of the Financial Planning Department of our Company from November 2005 to December 2007. Mr. Peng obtained a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from Renmin University of China in July 1993 and a Master’s degree in Economics from Renmin University of China in July 1996. He was also qualified as a Chinese Certified Public Accountant in April 2000.

Zhigang Zhou Mr. Zhou Zhigang is Member of the Executive Committee, Chief Compliance Officer and Chief Risk Officer of the company. He joined our Company in November 2005. He has been serving as a member of the Executive Committee since February 2009, the Chief Compliance Officer and Chief Risk Officer since April 2016, and a member of Party Committee since December 2005. Mr. Zhou has been serving as a director of China Securities Futures since August 2006. Mr. Zhou served as the assistant director of the application software chamber of Institute of Computer Technology of East China from September 1988 to May 1992; the deputy director of computer center, deputy director and director of the research and development center of Shanghai Wanguo Holdings Ltd. from May 1992 to May 1996; the chief engineer and the general manager of the E-commerce department of Huaxia Securities from May 1996 to November 2005; and deputy general manager and chairman of Brokerage Business Management Committee of the Company from November 2005 to April 2014. Mr. Zhou obtained a Bachelor of Science degree from Fudan University in the PRC in July 1985 and obtained a Master of Science degree from Fudan University in the PRC in July 1988. He obtained a certificate of senior engineer in September 1999.

Liang Qi Mr. QI Liang is General Manager, Executive Director and Member of the Executive Committee of the company. He joined our Company and has been serving as an executive Director, the General Manager and a member of the Executive Committee since March 20, 2012, and the Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee since July 2013. Mr. Qi has been serving as the chairman of the board of China Securities International since January 2013 and the director of Zhongguancun Equity Exchange Services Group Limited since January 2013. Mr. Qi is also the vice chairman of the brokerage committee of the SAC, a member of the bond market committee of the NAFMII, a council member of the green finance committee of the China Society for Finance and a standing committee member of the National Financial System Youth Federation. Mr. Qi served as a staff of the Beijing branch of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China from August 1992 to June 1993; the deputy business manager of the trading department, the assistant general manager of the Beijing Dongsi branch, the deputy general manager of the Hunan branch, the deputy general manager of the Harbin branch, the deputy general manager of the clients asset management center, the deputy general manager then the general manager of the research and development department, the director of the research institute and the assistant to president of Huaxia Securities from June 1993 to November 2005; the deputy manager of the Company from September 2005 to August 2007; and the vice president of China Galaxy Securities Co., Ltd from September 2007 to February 2012. Mr. Qi obtained a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from China Institute of Finance in June 1992, a Master’s degree in Economics from the Central University of Finance and Economics in the PRC in June 1999 and an Executive Master of Business Administration (“EMBA”) degree from Peking University in the PRC in April 2001.

Bin Hu Mr. Hu Bin is Member of the Executive Committee of the company. He is the Administrative Head of the International Business Department. Mr. Hu joined our Company in June 2014 and has been serving as a member of the Executive Committee and the Administrative Head of the International Business Department since January 2016, and an executive director and the general manager of China Securities International since January 2016. Mr. Hu served as a trader in the treasury operation department of Huaxia Bank Co., Ltd. from September 2004 to November 2006; the vice president of the capital markets department of CITIC Securities from November 2006 to January 2010; secretary of the general office of China CITIC Group Limited from January 2010 to June 2014; and the secretary of the disciplinary committee of the Company from June 2014 to January 2016. Mr. Hu obtained a Bachelor’s degree in Economics majoring in Business Management and Economics, and Finance from the Business School of Edinburgh Napier University in United Kingdom and Shandong University of Finance and Economics in the PRC in July 2003, respectively. He obtained a Master’s degree in Investment from Business School, University of Birmingham in December 2004. He obtained a Ph.D. in Finance from School of Finance, Renmin University of China in June 2012. He completed the postdoctoral research in Applied Economics in Tehua Investment Holding Co., Ltd. in February 2015. Mr. Hu obtained a certificate of associate research fellow of finance in November 2015.

Ling Huang Mr. Huang Ling is Member of the Executive Committee of the company, He is the Administrative Head of the Debt Underwriting Department. Mr. Huang joined our Company in November 2005 and has been serving as the Administrative Head of the Debt Underwriting Department since May 2008. He has been serving as a member of the Executive Committee from January 2014. Mr. Huang served as a senior business director of the administration department of Huaxia Securities from July 2000 to November 2005; and the senior business director and the assistant to general manager of the debt business department of our Company from November 2005 to May 2008. Mr. Huang obtained a Bachelor’s degree in Economics, majoring in International Finance, from China Institute of Finance in June 1998 and a Master’s degree in Economics, majoring in Finance from the Graduate School of the PBOC in October 2000. He obtained a Ph.D. in Economics majoring in Finance from Hunan University in the PRC in June 2005. He obtained a certificate of senior economist in November 2007.

Yueqin Jiang Mr. Jiang Yueqin is Member of the Executive Committee of the company. He joined our Company in January 2007 and has been serving as a member of the Executive Committee since May 2009 and a member of Party Committee since December 2007. He has been serving as the chairman of the board of directors of China Securities Funds since September 2013. Currently, Mr. Jiang also serves as a member of the asset management committee of the AMAC. Mr. Jiang served as a programmer of Shenzhen Shekou Xinxin Software Company from May 1992 to March 1993; the deputy general manager of Shenzhen branch, general manager of trading department and chief dealer of CITIC Securities from March 1993 to December 2001; the general manager of Changsheng Fund Management Co., Ltd. from 2001 to 2006; the assistant to general manager, administrative head of Institutional Business Department and administrative head of Asset Management Department of our Company from January 2007 to January 2016. Mr. Jiang obtained a Bachelor of Engineering degree from University of Electronic Science and Technology in the PRC in July 1989 and a Master of Engineering degree from University of Electronic Science and Technology in the PRC in March 1992.

Tiesheng Li Mr. Li Tiesheng is Member of the Executive Committee of the company. He joined our Company in June 2013 and has been serving as a member of the Executive Committee since June 2013. Mr. Li served as the business manager of the securities department and the futures department as well as the deputy general manager and general manager of Shenzhen Zhongbaoxin Financial Consultant Co. Ltd in China People’s Insurance Trust and Investment Company from August 1993 to March 2000; the deputy manager of Hong Kong Jiangnan Finance Company Limited, deputy director of Great Wall Securities Co., Ltd., general manager of New Jiangnan Investment Company Limited, a member of party committee and the vice-president of Beijing Branch of China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. from March 2000 to July 2013. Mr. Li obtained a Bachelor of Engineering degree from Beijing Institute of Technology in the PRC in July 1993 and completed the postgraduate course in Renmin University of China in October 1997.

Naisheng Liu Mr. Liu Naisheng is Member of the Executive Committee of the company. He has been responsible for Administrative Head of the Investment Banking Department. Mr. Liu joined our Company in March 2006 and has been serving as the Administrative Head of the Investment Banking Department since April 2011. He has been serving as a member of the Executive Committee since January 2014. Mr. Liu is currently a member of the sixth session of the audit committee for mergers and acquisitions of the CSRC. Mr. Liu worked in China Xinxing Corporation (Group) from July 1995 to October 1997. He worked in China Science and Technology International Trust and Investment Co., Ltd. from October 1997 to October 2002. He was engaged in investment banking business in China Science and Technology Securities Co., Ltd. from October 2002 to March 2006. He served as the deputy general manager of the Investment Banking Department of our Company from March 2006 to April 2011. Mr. Liu obtained a Bachelor of Engineering degree from the Beijing Institute of Machinery (currently known as Beijing Information Science & Technology University) in the PRC in July 1995 and an MBA degree (in-service study) from School of Economics and Management, Tsinghua University in the PRC in July 2007. He obtained a certificate of sponsor representative of A Shares in February 2005. He was awarded as the “Best Investment Banker of the Year 2012” by Securities Times in May 2013, and the “Best Investment Banker of the Year 2014” by New Fortune in March 2015.

Jianmin Yuan Mr. Yuan Jianmin is Member of the Executive Committee of the company. He joined our Company in November 2005 and has been serving as a member of the Executive Committee since February 2009 and a member of Party Committee since February 2007. Mr. Yuan has been serving as a director of China Securities Futures since August 2006. Mr. Yuan also serves as a member of the margin financing and securities lending committee of the SAC. Mr. Yuan served as the deputy director of the real estate credit department under the construction and economy department of the head office, the deputy director of computer management department of the computing center, a director of the planning and finance division of science department, the senior manager of the finance and business department of Beijing development center of information technology department of China Construction Bank from August 1982 to January 2005; the deputy general manager of Jianyin Science Development Center of China Jianyin from February 2005 to October 2005; and the deputy general manager, administrative head of the Treasury Operation Department and administrative head of the Securities and Financing Department of our Company from November 2005 to January 2016. Mr. Yuan obtained a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from Liaoning Institute of Finance and Economics in the PRC in August 1982 and a Master’s degree in Economics from Dongbei University of Finance and Economics in the PRC in November 1999. He obtained a certificate of senior economist in December 1993.

Xinfan Zhang Mr. Zhang Xinfan is Member of the Executive Committee of the company. He joined our Company in November 2005 and has been serving as a member of the Executive Committee since January 2014 and the Chairman of the Brokerage Business Management Committee since April 2014. Mr. Zhang has been serving as a director of China Securities International since June 2014. Mr. Zhang served as a loan officer, the director of the securities branch of Dalian branch of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China from August 1991 to October 1994; the manager of Dalian securities branch, the deputy general manager of Shenyang branch and the deputy general manager of the corporate brokerage business management head office of Huaxia Securities from November 1994 to November 2005; and the deputy general manager of the Brokerage Business Management Department, the manager of the securities branch of Beijing Dongzhimen South Street, administrative head of the Wealth Management Department of the Brokerage Business Management committee and the vice-chairman of the Brokerage Business Management Committee of our Company from November 2005 to September 2016. Mr. Zhang obtained a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from Dongbei University of Finance and Economics in the PRC in July 1991 and an EMBA degree from Guanghua School of Management Peking University in the PRC in April 2001. He obtained a certificate of senior economist in August 1999.

Xiaoyu Zhou Mr. Zhou Xiaoyu is Member of the Executive Committee of the company. He joined our Company in November 2005 and has been serving as the Administrative Head of the Human Resources Department since November 2011, a member of the Executive Committee since January 2016, and a member of Party Committee since July 2013. Mr. Zhou has been a director of China Securities Futures since August 2012. Mr. Zhou served as an assistant engineer and engineer in Guangzhou Design Institute of Ministry of Light Industry from August 1985 to August 1988 and from August 1991 to February 1993, respectively; the executive deputy general manager in Shenzhen branch, the general manager of the business department in Dalian branch, the general manager of Shenyang Branch and the general manager of the brokerage business management of Huaxia Securities from February 1993 to November 2005; and the general manager of the Brokerage Business Management Department, the administrative head of the Treasury Operation Department and the administrative head of the Margin Financing and Securities Lending Department of our Company from November 2005 to November 2011. Mr. Zhou obtained a Bachelor of Engineering degree from Tianjin Institute of Light Industry in the PRC in July 1985 and Master of Engineering degree from South China University of Technology in the PRC in July 1991.

Yingguang Zou Mr. Zou Yingguang is Member of the Executive Committee of the company, He has been responsible for administrative Head of the Fixed Income Department. Mr. Zou joined our Company in November 2005 and has been serving as the Administrative Head of the Fixed Income Department since March 2007. He has been serving as a member of the Executive Committee since January 2014. Mr. Zou served as a physician in Beijing Xuanwu Hospital from August 1994 to October 1996; a staff in Hainan Huayin International Trust Company from January 1997 to August 1998; manager of the institutional client division of securities branch located at Beijing Haidian South Road and senior business director of corporate bond business department of Huaxia Securities from July 1998 to November 2005; and a senior business director of the Securities Sales Department and assistant to general manager of our Company from November 2005 to March 2007. Mr. Zou obtained a Bachelor’s degree in Clinical Medicine from Capital Medical University in the PRC in July 1994 and a Master’s degree in Economics from Central University of Finance and Economics in the PRC in June 2000. He also obtained an MBA degree from China Europe International Business School in September 2012.

Guangxue Wang Mr. Wang Guangxue is Member of the Executive Committee and Secretary of the Company. Mr. Wang joined our Company in November 2005 and has been serving as the Administrative Head of the Executive Office of our Company since November 2011. He has been serving as a member of the Executive Committee and the Secretary of the Board since January 2014. Currently, Mr. Wang also serves as a member of the self-discipline inspection committee of the SAC. Mr. Wang served as a staff of the foreign economic relations department of planning committee of Liyang City, Jiangsu Province (now known as the development and reform commission of Liyang City) from August 1992 to September 1995; the business manager, senior business director and assistant to general manager of the investment banking department of Huaxia Securities from July 1998 to November 2005; and the assistant to general manager and deputy general manager of the Investment Banking Department of our Company from November 2005 to November 2011. Mr. Wang obtained a Bachelor of Science degree from Qingdao Ocean University (currently known as Ocean University of China) in the PRC in July 1992 and a Master’s degree in Economics from Fudan University in the PRC in June 1998. He also obtained a Ph.D. in Economics (in-service study) from Fudan University in the PRC in July 2002. He obtained a certificate of sponsor representative of A Shares in April 2004.

Dingping Liu Mr. Liu Dingping is Non-Executive Director of the company. He has been serving as a Director of the Company since March 25, 2011. He served as a designated director appointed by Central Huijin since November 2010. Mr. Liu served as a cadre of Anhui provincial branch of China Construction Bank from July 1984 to February 1992; a cadre and deputy general manager of Hainan Trust Investment Company of China Construction Bank from February 1992 to July 1998; an assistant to general manager and the general manager of Shenzhen head office of Hong Yuan Trust and Investment Company Limited from July 1998 to June 2000; an executive director and the general manager of Hong Yuan Securities Company Limited from June 2000 to January 2005; and the deputy general manager of the securities department of China Cinda Asset Management Corporation and the head of clearance division of Han Tang Securities Co., Ltd. respectively from January 2005 to June 2007. Mr. Liu obtained a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from the School of Infrastructure and Economics of the Liaoning Institute of Finance and Economics in the PRC in July 1984, a Master of Business Administration (“MBA”) degree from the School of Economics and Management in Tsinghua University in the PRC in July 2006 and obtained a certificate of senior economist in December 1997.

Chenyang Wang Mr. Wang Chenyang is Non-Executive Director of the company since April 25, 2015. He is the deputy general manager of BSCOMC since November 2014; a director of AVIC Aviation High-Technology Co., Ltd. (a company listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, stock code: 600862) since January 2016; and a non-executive director of China Resources Pharmaceutical Group Limited (a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, stock code: 03320) since June 2015. Mr. Wang served as a staff member, the deputy section chief and the section chief of the component department of the Beijing Municipal Government from August 1992 to April 2000; the principal staff member and the assistant consultant for management of officials of publicity, education, and political-legal affairs of the organization department of Beijing Municipal Committee of the Party of China from April 2000 to August 2007; the division-level cadre of the general office of the Beijing Municipal Committee of the Party of China from August 2007 to November 2012; and the deputy bureau-level cadre of the general office of the Beijing Municipal Government from November 2012 to November 2014. Mr. Wang obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree from University of International Relations in the PRC in August 1992 and a Master of Arts degree from Renmin University of China in July 2003. He has also obtained a certificate of senior political officer. Mr. WANG Shouye, aged 45, is a non-executive Director. Mr. Wang has been serving as a Director of the Company since August 20, 2016; and the chief financial officer of BSCOMC since June 2010.

Shouye Wang Mr. Wang Shouye is Non-Executive Director of the company. He has been serving as a Director of the Company since August 20, 2016; and the chief financial officer of BSCOMC since June 2010. Mr. Wang served as a staff of labor and human resources division, a staff and deputy director of financial planning division and deputy manager of labor and human resources department of the 4th Factory of Beijing Coal Corporation from July 1992 to April 2001; the director of finance and audit department of Beijing Coal Corporation from April 2001 to January 2002; the director of finance and audit department, director of finance and price department and director of finance department of Beijing Jintai Hengye Co., Ltd. from January 2002 to March 2009; the assistant to chairman (temporary post) of the Beijing Municipal State-owned Enterprises Supervisory Board from March 2009 to August 2009; the director of audit department (temporary post) of SASAC of Beijing from August 2009 to June 2010; and a supervisor of the Company from March 2011 to August 2016. Mr. Wang graduated from the School of Continuing Education of Renmin University of China in July 1997, obtained a Master’s degree in Economics from Liaoning Technical University in the PRC in June 2006, and obtained a certificate of senior accountant in January 2006.

Shumin Wang Ms. Wang Shumin is Non-Executive Director of the company. She has been serving as a Director of the Company since March 25, 2011. She served as a designated director appointed by Central Huijin since September 2004. Ms. Wang served as the deputy director and director of the regulation and law department of the MOF from January 1982 to October 1991, the director and deputy department chief of the policy and law department, deputy department chief of balance of payments department and administration and inspection department of the SAFE, as well as the inspector and press secretary of the SAFE from November 1991 to September 2004; a director of China Construction Bank Corporation (a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, stock code: 00939 and on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, stock code: 601939) from September 2004 to June 2011; a director of China Everbright Bank Company Limited (a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, stock code: 06818 and the Shanghai Stock Exchange, stock code: 601818) from February 2012 to June 2016; and a director of China Everbright Group Ltd. from December 2014 to June 2016. Ms. Wang obtained a Bachelor’s degree in Law from Hubei School of Finance and Economics (currently known as Zhongnan University of Economics and Law) in the PRC in 1982. Ms. Wang was qualified as a PRC lawyer in January 1987 and obtained a certificate of senior economist in June 1993. Ms. Wang is currently an arbitrator of China International Economic and Trade Arbitration Commission.

Gang Xu Mr. Xu Gang is the Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Xu served as a cadre of corporate management department of China Geological Machinery and Instrument Industry Corporation* from July 1991 to December 1995; a deputy project manager of Hainan Haihua High-tech Engineering Company* from January 1996 to July 1997; a project manager of investment banking department of Huaxia Securities Co., Ltd. from September 1997 to December 1997; a research manager of research consultation department, senior manager of asset management department, deputy head and head of financial product development team, deputy general manager of research consultation department, head and general manager of finance team, executive head of research department, executive head of stock sales and trading department, director of economic development management committee, member of executive committee and other positions of CITIC Securities Co., Ltd. (a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, stock code: 6030 and on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, stock code: 600030) from February 1998 to January 2016. Mr. Xu obtained a master’s degree and a Ph.D. degree in economics from Nankai University in July 1996 and July 2000, respectively.

Jianjun Bai Mr. Bai Jianjun is Non-Executive Independent Director of the company. Mr. Bai has been serving as an independent Director of the Company since August 20, 2016; an external supervisor of China Construction Bank Corporation since June 2013. Mr. Bai has been teaching in Peking University since July 1987 and serves as a professor and doctoral supervisor at the Law School, director of the Research Institute of Empirical Legal Affairs, deputy director of the Criminal Law Theoretical Research Center and deputy director of the Financial Law Research Center. Mr. Bai has been serving as an independent director of Beijing Boya Yingjie Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (a company listed on the NEEQ, stock code: 430082) since November 2010. Mr. Bai pursued his visiting research at New York University in United States from September 1991 to October 1992 and had been a visiting professor at Niigata University in Japan from October 1996 to October 1997. Mr. Bai obtained a Master’s degree in Law from Peking University in the PRC in July 1987 and the Juris Doctor degree from Peking University in the PRC in June 2003. The doctoral dissertation written by Mr. Bai, was granted the National Excellence Doctoral Dissertation Award in 2005. Mr. Bai’s monograph was granted the Outstand Achievement Award by China Society for Criminology Research in 2007.

Deming Dai Mr. Dai Deming is Non-Executive Independent Director of the company. He has been serving as an independent Director of the Company since August 20, 2016; a professor and doctoral supervisor of the department of accounting of Renmin University of China since July 1996 and January 1997, respectively; an independent director of China Zheshang Bank Co., Ltd. (a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, stock code: 02016) since February 2015; a director of Qingdao Haier Co., Ltd. (a company listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, stock code: 600690) since June 2015; an independent director of Beijing Capital Development Co., Ltd. (a company listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, stock code: 600376) since September 2015; and an independent director of BOC Aviation Limited (a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, stock code: 02588) since May 2016. He is also the vice chairman of the Accounting Society of China. Mr. Dai served as an external supervisor of China Construction Bank Corporation (a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, stock code: 939, and the Shanghai Stock Exchange, stock code: 601939) from June 2007 to June 2013; and an independent director of CSR Corporation Limited (a company listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, stock code: 601766, and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, stock code: 01766, which merged with China CNR Corporation Limited and subsequently renamed CRRC Corporation Limited in 2015) from December 2007 to June 2014; an independent director of Shanxi Taigang Stainless Steel Co., Ltd. (a company listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, stock code: 000825) from May 2011 to October 2016; and an independent director of Beijing Xinwei Telecom Technology Group Co., Ltd. (a company listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, stock code: 600485) from September 2014 to August 2016.

Genfu Feng Mr. Feng Genfu is Non-Executive Independent Director of the company. He has been serving as an independent Director of the Company since April 25, 2015; a professor and doctoral supervisor of the School of Finance and Economics of Xi’an Jiaotong University since May 2000; an independent non-executive director of Datang International Power Generation Co., Ltd. (a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, stock code: 00991 and the Shanghai Stock Exchange, stock code: 601991) since August 2014; an independent director of Bode Energy Equipment Co., Ltd. (a company listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, stock code: 300023) since August 2015; and an independent director of Hubei Biocause Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (a company listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, stock code: 000627) since May 2016. Mr. Feng served as the director and chief editor of the editorial department of university journal as well as the dean of the Business School and the doctoral supervisor of Shaanxi Institute of Finance and Economics from July 1982 to April 2000; the dean of the School of Finance and Economics of Xi’an Jiaotong University from May 2000 to February 2016; an independent director of China Kejian Corporation Limited (a company listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, stock code: 000035) from May 2002 to May 2004; an independent director of Shaanxi Jinye Science Technology and Education Group Co., Ltd. (a company listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, stock code: 000812) from April 2002 to April 2006; an independent director of Shaanxi Fenghuo Electronics Co., Ltd. (a company listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, stock code: 000561) from March 2010 to June 2015; an independent director of AVIC Aircraft Co., Ltd. (a company listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, stock code: 000768) from April 2008 to April 2014; an independent director of China Non-ferrous Metal Industry’s Foreign Engineering and Construction Co., Ltd.

Qiao Liu Mr. Liu Qiao is Non-Executive Independent Director of the company. Mr. Liu has been serving as an independent Director of the Company since August 20, 2016; a member of the expert panel of the Shenzhen Stock Exchange since March 2006; a supervisor of the post-doctoral station of Shenzhen Stock Exchange since September 2007; the professor of finance and economics, doctoral supervisor, associate dean and director of EMBA Center at the Guanghua School of Management of Peking University since December 2010; a supervisor of the post-doctoral station of CSRC since September 2011; a supervisor of the post-doctoral station of China Minsheng Bank Corp., Ltd since September 2011; a supervisor of the post-doctoral station of China Financial Futures Exchange since September 2012; an independent director of Hexie Health Insurance Co., Ltd. since October 2014; and an independent director of ZH International Holdings Limited (a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, stock code: 00185) since July 2015. Mr. Liu served as an assistant professor at School of Economics and Finance of the University of Hong Kong from September 2000 to November 2001; a consultant of the Asia-Pacific Corporate Finance & Strategy Practice of McKinsey & Company from December 2001 to July 2003; and an assistant professor and associate professor (with tenure) at the Faculty of Business and Economics of the University of Hong Kong from August 2003 to December 2010.