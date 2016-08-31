Name Description

Xuebin Liu Mr. Liu Xuebin serves as Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. He is also a co-founder of our Group. He was appointed as a Director on 13 July 2010 and as an executive Director on 7 June 2016. He is primarily responsible for the overall formulation, supervision and guidance of business strategies, planning and development of our Group. Out of his commitment in social responsibilities, Mr. Liu founded our Group by establishing Guangdong Guangzheng in October 2002 and has acted as its director since then. Prior to joining our Group, since June 2002, Mr. Liu has acted as the chairman of Dongguan Cinese Real Estate, a property developer in the PRC, in overseeing its general management and operation. In addition to our Group, Mr. Liu also holds direct or indirect interests in other companies engaged in other business in the PRC including real estate, construction, hotel and tourism. Mr. Liu completed a graduate programme on project management from the Economics Department of Peking University in March 2004. Mr. Liu was awarded the World Outstanding Chinese Award by United World Chinese Association Limited in 2007. As at the Latest Practicable date, Mr. Liu was a director of Bright Education BVI, Bright Education HK, Dongguan Ruixing, Dongguan Yuexing, Shenzhen Youyue, Brighter Dewey Education Corporation and our Consolidated Affiliated Entities (except Dongguan Wenhui, Weifang Guangzheng and Yunfu Guangzheng).

Suwen Li Ms. Li Suwen serves as Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the Company. She is a co-founder of our Group. She was appointed as a Director on 13 July 2010 and as an executive Director on 7 June 2016. She is primarily responsible for the overall management and business development of our Group. Ms. Li founded our Group in establishing Guangdong Guangzheng in October 2002. Prior to founding our Group, from August 1997 to July 2001, she worked as an assistant to the general manager, the secretary to the board of directors and an office director in a paper manufacturer in the PRC. Ms. Li completed a graduate programme on project management from the Economics Department of Peking University in March 2004. Ms. Li has dedicated her career to the cause of education since the establishment in October 2002. She founded a number of educational institutions within our Group including Dongguan Guangming School, Dongguan Guangming Primary School, Dongguan Guangzheng Preparatory School, Huizhou Guangzheng Preparatory School and Panjin Guangzheng Preparatory School. As at the Latest Practicable date, Ms. Li was (i) a director of Bright Education BVI, Bright Education HK, Brighter Dewey Education Corporation, Guangdong Guangzheng, Dongguan Guangming School, Dongguan Guangming Primary School, Dongguan Guangzheng Preparatory School, Huizhou Guangzheng Preparatory School, Panjin Guangzheng Preparatory School and Weifang Guangzheng Preparatory School; (ii) a supervisor of Shenzhen Youyue and Panjin Guangzheng; and (iii) a general manager of Dongguan Ruixing and Dongguan Yuexing.

Cheuk Him Ng Mr. Ng Cheuk Him is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director, Company Secretary of the Company. He was appointed as an executive Director on 7 June 2016 and is primarily responsible for overall financial management and corporate governance of our Group. Mr. Ng has over 15 years of experience in accounting and auditing, corporate financial management, investment and mergers and acquisitions, and he worked with companies listed on the Main Board as well as an international investment bank. Mr. Ng joined our Group in September 2015. Prior to joining our Group, Mr. Ng worked served as the senior financial manager in China Ting Group Holding Limited, a company listed on the Main Board (stock code: 3398) principally engaged in manufacturing and retailing of garment from August 2005 to April 2007. From June 2007 to January 2009, he worked at BNP Paribas Capital (Asia Pacific) Limited, a corporate finance advisory firm, and he was mainly responsible for advising on investment and mergers and acquisitions. From April 2009 to August 2013, he acted as the chief financial officer and company secretary of China Sunshine Paper Holdings Company Limited, and principally engaged in the production and sale of white top linerboard, light-coated linerboard and core board, and he was primarily responsible for its overall financial management and company secretarial affairs. From August 2013 to September 2015, he acted as the chief financial officer and a joint company secretary of Miko International Holdings Limited, a company listed on the Main Board (stock code: 1247) principally engaged in the manufacture and sale of children’s apparel, and he was primarily responsible for its overall financial management and company secretarial affairs. Mr. Ng obtained a bachelor’s degree of arts in accountancy from the Hong Kong Polytechnic University in November 1997. He is an associate member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries.

Jiuchang Li Mr. Li Jiuchang is Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director of the Company. He was appointed as an executive Director on 7 June 2016 and is primarily responsible for the overall management of the operation of our schools. Mr. Li has more than 12 years of experience in the educational sector. He joined Guangdong Guangzheng in September 2003 as a high school teacher. He has acted as the deputy general manager of Guangdong Guangzheng since September 2012, primarily responsible for the daily operation of the school, and the principal of Dongguan Guangzheng Preparatory School since September 2013. As at the Latest Practicable Date, Mr. Li was also (i) a director of Dongguan Wenhui, Dongguan Guangming School, Dongguan Guangming Primary School, Dongguan Guangzheng Preparatory School, Panjin Guangzheng Preparatory School and Weifang Guangzheng Preparatory School; and (ii) a supervisor of Dongguan Yuexing. Mr. Li’s dedication in education has been well recognised. He was awarded the Dongguan Outstanding Youth Volunteer by the Communist Youth League, Dongguan branch and Dongguan Young Volunteers Association in April 2006. He was also appointed a core member of the Research Team for Project Studies under the Eleventh Five-Year Plan of the National Educational Science Programme of the MOE in October 2007 and an Advanced Practitioner in Project Studies of the MOE in November 2010. Mr. Li obtained a bachelor’s degree in history from the Shaanxi Normal University, China in July 2003.

Xi Chen Ms. Chen Xi is Member of Senior Management of the Company. She is the principal of the middle school section of each of Dongguan Guangming School and Dongguan Guangzheng Preparatory School and she was appointed to such positions in August 2012 and July 2015 respectively. She is primarily responsible for overseeing the daily operations of the middle school section of each of Dongguan Guangming School and Dongguan Guangzheng Preparatory School. Ms. Chen joined our Group in August 2007. Ms. Chen has received various awards relating to education, including the Green School Gardener Award jointly granted by the MOE and the Ministry of Environmental Protection of the PRC, previously known as the State Environmental Protection Administration of China in February 2003 and the first prize of a dissertation competition held by the Chinese Society of Education with her dissertation on educational management in May 2008. Ms. Chen obtained a bachelor’s degree of arts in education management from Guangdong University of Education (previously known as Guangdong Institute of Education in July 2005. She also holds a degree in education from South China Normal University, awarded in June 2000. Ms. Chen obtained the qualification of Primary School Senior Teacher in Language Education issued by the Dongguan Municipal Bureau of Personnel in 2002.

Guoqing Deng Mr. Deng Guoqing is Deputy Financial Officer of the Company. He was appointed to such position in July 2014 and is primarily responsible for assisting the chief financial officer in the financial management and corporate governance of our Group. Mr. Deng has over 20 years of experience in accounting and financial management. He joined our Group in July 2014 as the deputy financial officer of our Company. Before joining our Group, Mr. Deng was the finance manager of the Cinese Group, a company controlled by Mr. Liu and principally engaged in the manufacture and sale of furniture, hotel management, real estate and tourism, between August 2007 and July 2014, mainly in charge of accounts management and financial operations. Mr. Deng obtained a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the Guangzhou Open University, China in July 1999. He obtained the professional qualification of accountancy issued by the Ministry of Finance of the PRC in October 1994.

Shuangxi Du Mr. Du Shuangxi serves as Member of Senior Management of the Company. He is the principal of each of Dongguan Guangming Primary School and the primary school section of Dongguan Guangzheng Preparatory School. He was appointed to such position in July 2015 and is primarily responsible for overseeing the daily operations of Dongguan Guangming Primary School. Mr. Du joined our Group in August 2006. In recognition of his contributions in education, Mr. Du was recognised as a Core Teacher in Chinese Language Education in Primary Schools of Hunan Province by the Department of Education of Hunan in December 2002, an Outstanding Individual in the Project Study for the Tenth Five-Year Plan of Educational Technology Development of Hunan Province by the E-education Centre of Hunan and Hunan Education Technology Association in April 2006 and one of the Top 100 Leading Scholars of Primary and Middle Schools in China by the Chinese Society of Primary and Middle School Education in November 2010. Mr. Du also received various awards for his dissertations, including the first prize in a dissertation competition held by the National Education Association of Primary and Middle Schools in December 2010 for his case study on life education. Mr. Du obtained a bachelor’s degree in public administration from the Central China Normal University through distance learning in July 2003. Mr. Du obtained the qualification of Primary School Senior Teacher issued by the Education Office of Baizhi County in September 1999.

Shan He Mr. He Shan is a Member of Senior Management of the Company. He is the executive vice principal of Panjin Guangzheng Preparatory School. He was appointed to such position in September 2014 and is primarily responsible for overseeing the daily operations of Panjin Guangzheng Preparatory School. Mr. He joined our Group in July 2003. Prior to the appointment to his present position in our Group, he served on various positions in Dongguan Guangming School between July 2003 and August 2014, including class teacher, grade leader, human resources officer and assistant to the principal. From March to August 2014, he acted as an assistant to the general management of our Group, primarily responsible for the establishment of Panjin Guangzheng Preparatory School. Mr. He received various awards for his achievements in education, including the third prize for Guangdong Primary and Middle School Innovative Education Achievement Award awarded by Guangdong Education Promotion Association (in December 2011. His study on reading education was also published on a university journal in the PRC in November 2012. Mr. He obtained a bachelor’s degree of arts in Chinese Language and Literature from Guangxi Normal University, China in 2003. He obtained the qualification of First Grade Middle School Teacher issued by the MOE in June 2003 and the qualification of Primary and Middle School Principals issued by the Panjin Bureau of Education in September 2014.

Yongchun Wang Mr. Wang Yongchun is Member of Senior Management of the Company. He is the principal of the high school section of each of Dongguan Guangming School and Dongguan Guangzheng Preparatory School and he was appointed to both positions in September 2015. He is primarily responsible for overseeing the daily operations of the high school section of each of Dongguan Guangming School and Dongguan Guangzheng Preparatory School. Mr. Wang joined our Group in August 2003. Prior to the appointment to his present position in our Group, Mr. Wang served on various positions in our schools between August 2003 and August 2015, including the class teacher, grade leader, director of moral education and administrative officer. In particular, from September 2012 to August 2015, he acted as the vice principal of Dongguan Guangzheng Preparatory School. In recognition of his contributions in education, Mr. Wang was recognised as an Outstanding Practitioner of Dongguan in the Middle School Education of Geography by the Geography Teaching Research Society of Dongguan in June 2012 and an Outstanding Individual of Dongguan Schools for Communist Youth League Work for year 2009-2010 by the Dongguan Committee of the Communist Youth League and the Dongguan Education Bureau in March 2011. Mr. Wang also received various awards for his dissertations, including the First Prize in Dissertations on Geography Education in Middle Schools of Guangdong Province issued by the Geographical Society of Guangdong and the Middle School Geography Teaching Committee of the Guangdong Society of Education in June 2010. Mr. Wang holds a bachelor’s degree of science in 2003 from the Tourism and Environment College of Shaanxi Normal University, China. He obtained various professional qualifications, including the qualification of First Grade Middle School Teacher in Geography Education, Senior High School Teacher and Guangdong Province Primary and Middle School Principal.

Jingfeng Zhang Mr. Zhang Jingfeng is Member of Senior Management of the Company. He is the executive vice principal of Huizhou Guangzheng Preparatory School. He was appointed to such position in July 2013 and is primarily responsible for overseeing the daily operations of the Huizhou Guangzheng Preparatory School. He joined our Group in March 2006 as a language teacher at Dongguan Guangming School until March 2011. From March 2011 to August 2012, he served as the officer-in-charge of the supervision and guidance office of Guangdong Guangzheng. Between August 2012 and July 2013, he served as the vice principal of Dongguan Guangming School. Mr. Zhang was awarded the second prize for Guangdong Innovative Education Achievement Award jointly by, among others, the Guangdong Education Promotion Association, the Guangdong Society of Education and Guangdong Television Station in December 2014, and the first prize for the same award in December 2013. Mr. Zhang obtained a bachelor’s degree of arts in Chinese Language and Literature from Hubei University in 2001.

Kai Lit Sun Mr. Sun Kai Lit Cliff serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He was appointed as an independent non-executive Director on 3 January 2017. Since August 2002, he has served as a co-founder and a non-executive director of China South City Holdings Limited, a company listed on the Main Board (stock code: 1668). Mr. Sun is an associate of the Institute of Industrial Engineers, Ohio and has over 30 years experience in the household products manufacturing industry. Since 1980, Mr. Sun has been the executive director of Kinox Enterprises Limited and Kin Hip Metal and Plastic Factory Ltd., both of which are principally engaged in the manufacturing of kitchenware and other metal and plastic products. Since June 2007, he has also acted as an independent non-executive director of Ka Shui International Holdings Ltd., a company listed on the Main Board principally engaged in the manufacture of zinc, magnesium and aluminium alloy die casting, plastic injection products and components and lighting products. From July 2007 to March 2016, he also acted as an independent non-executive director of Ming Fai International Holdings Ltd., in the PRC. He was appointed as Justice of the Peace by the Government of Hong Kong in July 2003, and was awarded a Bronze Bauhinia Star (BBS) by the Government of Hong Kong Special Administration Region in July 2006. Mr. Sun holds a number of honorary posts due to his past services in the respective organizations which include Honorary President of the Federation of Hong Kong industries, Honorary Chairman of the Hong Kong Exporter’s Association, Honorary Chairman of the Hong Kong Q Mark Council, and Hong Kong Plastics Manufacturers Association Ltd. Mr. Sun also involves himself in educational institutions and served in the Vocational Training Council as council member for 6 years until end of 2015 and is currently a board governor of Australian International School.

King Ching Tam Mr. Tam King Ching serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company, since 3 January 2017. Mr. Tam has served as an independent non-executive director of each of the following eight companies listed on the Main Board: (i) Kingmaker Footwear Holdings Limited (stock code: 1170), a company principally engaged in the manufacture, trading and retailing of footwear, since May 1994; (ii) CCT Fortis Holdings Limited (stock code: 0138), a company principally engaged in property development and trading in Hong Kong and property investment, securities business, manufacture and sale of plastic components; investment in classic cars and provision of services for classic cars and sale and trading of classic cars, since December 1999; (iii) Shougang Concord Grand (Group) Limited (stock code: 0730), a company principally engaged in finance leasing and other financial services, property leasing and provision of building management services and assets management, since February 1996; (iv) Starlite Holdings Limited (stock code: 0403), environmental friendly paper products, since July 2004; (v) Hong Kong Shanghai Alliance Holdings Limited (stock code: 1001), since September 2004; (vi) West China Cement Limited (stock code: 2233), since July 2010; (vii) BeijingWest Industries International Limited (stock code: 2339), since January 2014; (viii) CCT Land Holdings Limited (stock code: 261), Mr. Tam is a practising Certified Public Accountant in Hong Kong. He is a fellow member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and a member of the Chartered Professional Accountants of Ontario, Canada. Mr. Tam is a member of the Small and Medium Practitioners Committee and the Insolvency SD Vetting Committee in the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. He was also a president of The Society of Chinese Accountants and Auditors. Mr. Tam received a bachelor’s degree in commerce from the Concordia University Canada in November 1975.