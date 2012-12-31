Name Description

Yan Wang Mr. Wang Yan has been Chief Executive Officer, President and Director of China Merchants Securities Co., Ltd. since January 2012. He used to be Chief Executive Officer, President and Chief Operating Officer in BOC International Holdings Limited, Deputy General Manager, Alternate Administrative President and Director in Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (Asia) Limited, as well as Deputy General Manager and Alternate Administrative President in Hong Kong Branch of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in International Law in 1986, Master's degree in International Law in 1989, as well as Ph.D. of Economics in 2005 from Peking University.

Xiaoli Deng Ms. Deng Xiaoli has been serving as Chief Risk Officer and Vice President in China Merchants Securities Co., Ltd. since August 2014. She is also Vice Chairman of the Board in China Merchants Fund Management Co., Ltd., as well as Director in another company. She used to serve as General Manager of Risk Management in the Company. She graduated in 1989 with a Bachelor's degree from Shandong University, and obtained a Master's degree and a Ph.D. both in Economics from State University of New York in 1992 and 1996, respectively.

Zongjun Li Mr. Li Zongjun has been serving as Vice President in China Merchants Securities Co., Ltd. since July 2015. He is also Chairman of the Board in China Merchants Zhiyuan Capital Investment Co., Ltd. He obtained a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Nankai University in June 1987, and a Master's degree in Economics from Nankai University in April 1990.

Yizheng Sun Mr. Sun Yizheng has been serving as Vice President in China Merchants Securities Co., Ltd. since September 1, 2009. He was Assistant President, General Manager and Director of Investment Banking Business in the Company. He was Vice President and Manager of Securities in two other companies. He graduated from Xi'an Jiaotong University with a Bachelor of Engineering in Industrial Management in 1989 and a Master of Engineering in Industrial Management in 1992, and obtained a Ph.D. in Technology Economics from Tsinghua University,, China in 2001.

Jiantao Xiong Mr. Xiong Jiantao has been serving as Vice President in China Merchants Securities Co., Ltd. since December 2005. He is also Chairman of the Board in CHINA MERCHANTS FUTURES Co., Ltd. and China Merchants Securities Asset Management Co., Ltd., as well as Director in Bosera Asset Management Co., Ltd. and another company. He used to serve as Chief Technology Officer, General Manager of Technology Center, General Manager of Computers, Deputy Manager and Manager of Computers in the Company. He graduated from Nanjing University of Posts & Telecommunications in 1989 with a Bachelor of Engineering, and obtained a Master of Engineering from Huazhong University of Science and Technology, China in 1992.

Huifeng Wu Mr. Wu Huifeng has been serving as Secretary of the Board in China Merchants Securities Co., Ltd. since December 2014. He obtained a Bachelor's degree in Accounting from Shanghai University of Finance and Economics in July 1996, and a Master's degree in Economics from Peking University in January 2012.

Dong Cao Mr. Cao Dong has been serving as Director in China Merchants Securities Co., Ltd. since May 2014. He obtained a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Hebei University in July 1991, and a Master's degree in Engineering from University of Electronic Science and Technology of China in December 2011.

Jian Guo Mr. Guo Jian has been serving as Director in China Merchants Securities Co., Ltd. since May 2014. He is also General Manager in China Merchants Kunlun Capital Co., Ltd. and Zhongxinjian Merchant Equity Investment Co., Ltd., Deputy General Manager in China Merchants Capital Management Co., Ltd., Director in two Shenzhen-based companies, as well as Chairman of the Board in other two Shenzhen-based companies. He was General Manager-International Business, Assistant to the President, Director-Investment Bank and General Manager-Investment Bank in the Company. He used to be Finance Manager and Chief Financial Officer in a Shenzhen-based investment management company, as well as Finance Manager in a Shekou-based fashionable dress company. He obtained his Bachelor's degree from Shanghai Maritime University, China in 1985.

Li Hua Mr. Hua Li has been serving as Director in China Merchants Securities Co., Ltd. since July 2014. He is also Director in China Merchants Energy Shipping Co., Ltd. He obtained a Bachelor of Arts in Accounting from Shanghai Maritime University in July 1993, and a Master's degree in Accounting from Chinese University of Hong Kong in December 2005. He is a Certified Public Accountant (Inactive).

Jian Huang Mr. Huang Jian has been serving as Director in China Merchants Securities Co., Ltd. since August 2012. He currently also serves as Deputy General Manager-Finance Department of China Ocean Shipping(Group) Company. He used to be Chief Financial Officer and General Manager-Finance Department of another company. He received a Bachelor's degree from a university that now under the name Capital University of Economics and Business, and a Master of Business Administration from Beijing Institute of Technology, China.

Lei Peng Ms. Peng Lei has been serving as Director in China Merchants Securities Co., Ltd. since May 2007. She is also Director in GREAT WALL SECURITIES INC. and Stanley Huaxin Fund Management Company Limited, as well as Assistant General Manager in China Merchants Finance Holdings Co., Ltd. where she used to be General Manager-Securities. She was Executive Director and Deputy General Manager of General Management in China Merchants Finance Holdings Co., Ltd. She graduated in 1994 from Southwestern University of Finance and Economics, China with a Bachelor's degree in Economics in 1994 and received a Master's degree in Economics from Peking University, China.

Xianliang Xiong Mr. Xiong Xianliang has been serving as Director in China Merchants Securities Co., Ltd. since December 2014. He obtained a Master's degree in Economics from Nankai University in June 1991, and a Ph.D. in Economics from Nankai University in December 1993.

Huiping Ding Mr. Ding Huiping has been serving as Independent Director in China Merchants Securities Co., Ltd. since July 2014. He is also Independent Director in Huadian Power International Corporation Limited and Jingtou Yintai Co., Ltd. He is also a professor.

Jialin Liu Mr. Liu Jialing has been serving as Independent Director in China Merchants Securities Co., Ltd. since January 31, 2011. He is also General Manager and Director in Cinda International Holdings Limited. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering from Peking University in 1982 and Master's degree in Theoretical Physics from Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1989.

Jun Yang Mr. Yang Jun has been serving as Independent Director in China Merchants Securities Co., Ltd. since June 9, 2011. He is also Assistant President, General Manager-Beijing Branch and Head-Financial Transactions of Property Right Center of Shanghai United Assets and Equity Exchange. He used to be Guest Professor in Fudan University, Shanghai Jiao Tong University, Shanghai University and East China University of Political science and Law. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Law from East China University of Political science and Law in 1983 and Master's degree in Law from Peking University in 1991.