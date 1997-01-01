Name Description

Yoshimaro Hanaki Mr. Yoshimaro Hanaki has been serving as President and Representative Director of OKUMA Corporation since June 2006. He is also serving as Director in an associated company, Asahi-Seiki Manufacturing Co., Ltd. He joined the Company in April 1965. His previous titles include Director of Electrical Installation Business and Director of the Company. He previously served as President for a subsidiary, Okuma America Corporation, as well as Director for another Japan-based company.

Katsuyoshi Kitagawa Mr. Katsuyoshi Kitagawa has been serving as Director in OKUMA Corporation, as well as Vice Chairman of the Board and General Manager of a Beijing-based subsidiary, since July 2014. He joined the Company in April 1975 and used to serve as Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Director of Procurement, Director of Materials and Director of Outside Company Production in the Company. He used to sever as Chairman of the Board in a subsidiary.

Chikashi Horie Mr. Chikashi Horie has been serving as Senior Managing Director, Chief Director of Administration and Director of Human Resources in OKUMA Corporation since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1983 and used to serve as Manager of Business Planning Officer, Director of Production Reform, Manager of Business Planning Office, Director of Planning, Director of Accounting and Executive Officer in the Company.

Jun Ieki Mr. Jun Ieki has been serving as Senior Managing Director, Chief Director of FA System and Director of Materials in OKUMA Corporation, as well as President and Director of a subsidiary, since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1985 and used to serve as Director of Research & Development, Manager of Technology Planning Office, Director of Product Development and Executive Officer in the Company.

Masato Ryoki Mr. Masato Ryoki has been serving as Senior Managing Director in OKUMA Corporation since October 2015. He joined the Company in April 1974. His previous title includes Managing Director, Chief Director of FA System, Chief Director of Manufacturing, Director of Production Technology and Executive Officer of the Company.

Osamu Ishimaru Mr. Osamu Ishimaru has been serving as Managing Director and Chief Director of Sales in OKUMA Corporation since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1981 and used to serve as Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Director of Sales and Osaka Branch Manager in the Company.

Takeshi Yamamoto Mr. Takeshi Yamamoto has been serving as Managing Director and Chief Director of Overseas of OKUMA Corporation, as well as Chairman of the Board of two subsidiaries, Okuma America Corporation and Okuma Europe GmbH, since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1982 and used to serve as Director of Accounting, Director of Kanishi Manufacturing, Manager of Kanishi Plant, Deputy Chief Director of Overseas and Executive Officer in the Company.

Kinya Komura Mr. Kinya Komura has been serving as Director of Outside Production and Director in OKUMA Corporation since June 2017. He joined the Company in November 1990. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Director of Materials in the Company.

Harumitsu Senda Mr. Harumitsu Senda has been serving as Chief Director of Technology, Director of Research & Development and Director in OKUMA Corporation since June 2017. He joined the Company in April 1987. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Director of Technology and Director of Child Technology in the Company.

Tokuichi Okaya Mr. Tokuichi Okaya has been serving as Independent Director in OKUMA Corporation since June 1997. He is also serving as President and Representative Director in Okaya & Co., Ltd., as well as Director in Chubu-Nippon Broadcasting Co., Ltd. He is also working for Nagoya Railroad Co., Ltd.