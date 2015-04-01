Name Description

Mitsuo Okamoto Mr. Mitsuo Okamoto has been serving as Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer and Representative Director of AMADA HOLDINGS CO., LTD. since April 1, 2015. He joined the Company in August 1972. His previous titles include Chief Director of Engineering Business and Chief Senior Director of Marketing in the Company. He used to join a company that merged with AMADA CO., LTD. in October 2003.

Tsutomu Isobe Mr. Tsutomu Isobe has been serving as President, Chief Director of Business Administration and Director in AMADA HOLDINGS CO., LTD. since October 2015. He joined the Company in April 2000. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer and Chief Director of Business Planning in the Company.

Hidekazu Kudo Mr. Hidekazu Kudo has been serving as Director and Chief Director of Finance in AMADA HOLDINGS CO., LTD. since June 2017. He joined the Company in November 2015. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Deputy Chief Director of Finance in the Company.

Atsushige Abe Mr. Atsushige Abe has been serving as Senior Managing Director in AMADA HOLDINGS CO., LTD. as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, AMADA CO., LTD. since April 2017. He joined the Company in April 2000. His previous titles include Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of General Affairs & Human Resources, Director of Global Human Resources and Manager of General Affairs and Human Resources in the Company.

Kotaro Shibata Mr. Kotaro Shibata has been serving as Senior Managing Director of AMADA CO., LTD., as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, since June 2017. He joined the Company in January 1980 and used to serve as Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Director of Engineering Business, Director of Punching Business, Deputy Chief Senior Director of Marketing and Senior Manager of Solution Marketing.

Toshitake Chino Mr. Toshitake Chino has been serving as Independent Director in AMADA HOLDINGS CO., LTD. since June 27, 2014. He is also serving as Director in Social Welfare Organization Saiseikai Imperial Gift Foundation, Inc. He is also a Professor in National University. He used to work for NIKKAN KOGYO SHIMBUN, LTD.

Michiyoshi Mazuka Mr. Michiyoshi Mazuka has been serving as Independent Director in AMADA HOLDINGS CO., LTD. since June 2016. He is also serving as Independent Director in NIPPON CONCRETE INDUSTRIES CO.,LTD. as well as working for Fujitsu Limited.