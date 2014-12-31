Name Description

Juanxian Zhao Mr. Zhao Juanxian (alias, Zhao Junxian) is the Executive Chairman of the Board of Kangda International Environmental Company Limited. He is responsible for strategic development and planning, overall operational management, market development and major decision making. He was appointed as a Director on 22 August 2011. He has acted as a director and the chief executive officer of Chongqing Kangda since the beginning of the establishment of Chongqing Kangda and ceased to be the chief executive officer of Chongqing Kangda from September 2012. He has also served as a director of Jilin Kangda Environmental Protection Co., Ltd. (“Jilin Kangda”) and Hebi Kangda Water Co., Ltd. (“Hebi Kangda”) since September 2011 and February 2012, respectively. He graduated from the political administration at elementary level from Sichuan University located in Chengdu City, Sichuan Province, and Sichuan Higher Vocational and Examination Committee in June 1988, and attended a one-month education programme of Sichuan foreign-related business from Shenzhen University located in Shenzhen City, Guangdong Province, in July 1988. Mr. Zhao Juanxian served as the vice president of the 3rd and 4th Session of Chongqing Municipal Environmental Protection Industry Association in 2005 and 2012, respectively, and the vice president of the 3rd and 4th Session of China Association of Environmental Protection Industry in 2005 and 2009, respectively. In January 2015, he served as the vice chairman of the board of directors of China State-owned Industry Innovation Alliance and the vice chairman of the board of directors of Hong Kong-Mainland International Investment Society, respectively. Mr. Zhao has served as the chairman of the board of directors and general manager of Chongqing Kangte Environmental Protection Industry Holdings Co., Ltd. since November 1994.

Weizhong Zhang Mr. Zhang Weizhong is the Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Kangda International Environmental Company Limited. He was appointed as the president of Chongqing Kangda on 25 September 2012. He completed a nine-month training programme of financial accounting in Sichuan Institute of Finance and Economics (currently known as Southwestern University of Finance and Economics) located in Chengdu City, Sichuan Province, from October 1980 to July 1981 and graduated from Sichuan Radio and TV University located in Chengdu City, Sichuan Province, with a college degree in industrial accounting in July 1986. Mr. Zhang Weizhong has over 30 years of experience of management and has obtained the qualification of senior accountant in the PRC granted by the People’s Government of Chongqing Municipal in December 1988. He was granted the title of Outstanding Accountant by the People’s Government of Chongqing Municipal in November 1982, Outstanding Accountant by Shizhong District Government of Chongqing in December 1982 and Senior Accounting Worker by Sichuan Province Government in December 1986. Mr. Zhang Weizhong has served as an executive director of the Painting Branch of China Chemical Accounting Association since November 1991 and an executive director of Hainan Association of Chief Accountant since December 2004. Mr. Zhang held directorships in China Huandao (Group) Limited Company, Sea Master Finance Limited and Cheer Harvest Industries Limited. In addition, he was also the general manager and chairman of Huandao South Development Limited Company, as well as the general manager and legal representative of Haikou Haidian Island Real Estate Development Limited Company. In January 2015, he served as the deputy secretary-general of China State-owned Industry Innovation Alliance.

Zhaoliang Li Mr. Li Zhaoliang is Chief Financial Officer of the Company. He graduated from the Renmin University of China with a master’s degree in accounting in 2007 and graduated from China University of Petroleum - Beijing with a bachelor’s degree in foreign-related enterprise financial management in 2000. Mr. Li has been accredited as a senior accountant by the CNPC Evaluation Committee of Senior Technical Positions in December 2013. Mr. Li has concurrently served as the head of training management center in CNPC South East Asia pipeline Company Limited, and the manager of training department in South East Asia Natural Gas Pipeline Co., Ltd. and South East Asia Crude Oil Pipeline Co., Ltd. since July 2014. Mr. Li served as the financial executive in the Venezuela operation area of CNPC Logging Co., Ltd. from September 2001 to August 2003, the deputy manager of the financial operation department in CNPC Logging Co., Ltd. from November 2005 to May 2009 and the deputy head of the financial assets department in CNPC Greatwall Drilling Company from May 2009 to April 2010. Mr. Li also served as the financial manager in South East Asia Natural Gas Pipeline Co., Ltd. and the deputy head of the financial department in CNPC South East Asia Pipeline Company Limited from April 2010 to May 2014, and the deputy head of the human resources department in CNPC South East Asia Pipeline Company Limited from May 2014 to July 2014.

Weiping Gu Mr. Gu Weiping is the Vice President, Executive Director of Kangda International Environmental Company Limited. He joined our Group in 1996 and has served various positions, including general manager assistant, vice president and deputy chairman. He is currently responsible for the management of administrative and human resource affairs of our Group. He has also served as a director of Hebi Kangda and Kangda (Dongying) Environmental Protection Water Co., Ltd. since February 2012 and November 2012, respectively. He completed the training course on administration and management for two years and graduated in political management and administration at elementary level from Sichuan Radio and TV University located in Chongqing Municipal, in July 1986. He obtained the qualification of environmental engineer in the PRC granted by the People’s Government of Chongqing Municipal in September 1993. Mr. Gu Weiping has over 35 years of experience in the environmental protection industry. The research project he participated, namely the Research on the National Environmental Monitoring Standardisation of Analytical Methods, won the Second Prize of Environmental Protection Science and Technology Progress Award granted by the National Environmental Protection Bureau in October 1987. He was awarded by the People’s Government of Chongqing Municipal for his outstanding contribution to the development of engineering technology and projects on wastewater treatment in 1998 and 2011.

Zhiwei Liu Ms. Liu Zhiwei is the Vice President, Executive Director of Kangda International Environmental Company Limited. She joined our Group in 1996 and has served various positions, including chief accountant, chief officer of asset management department, deputy chief financial officer, audit director, executive director and vice president, and is currently responsible for the investor relationship and risk control matters of our Group. Ms. Liu has approximately 20 years of experience in the field of accounting. She obtained the qualification of senior accountant in the PRC granted by the People’s Government of Chongqing Municipal in November 2000.

Litong Wang Mr. Wang Litong is the Vice President, Executive Director of Kangda International Environmental Company Limited. He was appointed as the vice president of Chongqing Kangda in charge of marketing department, technology management department and water projects management department on 28 July 2011. He is currently in charge of the marketing and business development of our Group. He has also served as a director of Jilin Kangda and Hebi Kangda since September 2011 and February 2012, respectively, and a director of Nanchang Qingshanhu Sewage Treatment Co., Ltd. since its 20% equity interest was indirectly acquired by Chongqing Kangda in May 2013. He graduated from Tianjin Institute of Technology (currently known as Tianjin University of Technology ) located in Tianjin, with major in mechanical design in July 1991. He has more than 20 years of experience in relation to municipal environmental protection and was involved in a number of projects in municipal environmental design engineering, sewage treatment, solid waste disposal and research work on environmental protection facilities. Mr. Wang obtained the qualification of senior engineer in the PRC granted by the Tianjin Human Resource and Social Security Bureau in December 2010, and he has served as a member of the Committee for Drainage of Civil Engineering since November 2012. He has participated in the compilation of 10 sets of national standards in technology of construction and has been recognised by the Ministry of Housing and Urban – Rural Development of the PRC for his outstanding consultancy, project design and development of technology.

Zuping Liang Mr. Liang Zuping is the Head - Auditing Department of Chongqing Kangda, a subsidiary of Kangda International Environmental Company Limited. He is mainly responsible for the internal auditing and risk control matters of our Group. He joined our Group in July 1996 and has served various positions, including finance manager, deputy head of finance department, head and vice manager of finance department of construction management centre, manager of audit and supervision department, chief of tender committee, head of company supervision department and head of the auditing department. He has also served as a director of Chongqing Zhongya Technology Co., Ltd., Tianjin Kangda Environmental Protection Water Co., Ltd, Harbin Kangda Environmental Protection Investment Co., Ltd., Kangda Environmental Protection (Suzhou) Water Co., Ltd, Suzhou Kangda Environmental Protection Sewage Treatment Co., Ltd. and Huadian Kangda Environmental Protection Water Co., Ltd since October 2007, December 2010, February 2011, February 2011, March 2013 and August 2013, respectively. Mr. Liang completed the education programmes on senior industrial accounting in Chongqing Staff Accountant Training College located in Chongqing Municipal, in autumn 1981, spring 1983 and autumn 1983. He has also completed a two-year long-distance programme on economics and management in Beijing Economic Correspondence University ( currently known as Beijing Institute of Economic Management Correspondence College ) located in Beijing, in January 1989. He passed the examination of college level accounting in Sichuan Province in September 1988. He has over 20 years experience over accounting, financing and auditing affairs and was qualified as an accountant in the PRC granted by the Ministry of Finance of the PRC in November 1993.

Wing Hong Cheng Mr. Cheng Wing Hong is Company Secretary of the Company. Mr. Cheng is a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Mr. Cheng holds a master degree in Practising Accounting from the Monash University. Mr. Cheng has over 16 years of experience in company secretarial, accounting and financial management work in various listed companies in Hong Kong and over three years of experience in the field of auditing.

Qing Chang Mr. Chang Qing is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He graduated from the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences with a doctorate degree in agricultural economics and management in 2001, graduated from Jilin University with both a master’s degree in national economics in 1985 and a bachelor’s degree in economics in 1982. Mr. Chang had successively served as a research assistant, a deputy research fellow and a research fellow of Development Research Center of the State Council from 1985 to 2005 and the vice chairman of China Futures Association from 1999 to 2006. Mr. Chang has worked in the College of Economics and Management of China Agriculture University since 2005. He has also served as the chairman of the board of Jinpeng International Futures Co., Ltd., since 1993. Mr. Chang has served as an independent non-executive director of China Chengtong Development Group Limited which is listed on the Stock Exchange (stock code: 00217), and as an independent director of Tibet Summit Industry Co., Ltd., which is listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (stock code: 600338), and Tebian Electric Apparodus Stock Co., Ltd., which is listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (stock code: 600089), since January 2013, June 2011 and September 2015, respectively. He served as an independent director of Shenwu Environmental Technology Co., Ltd, which is listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (stock code: 300156), from September 2008 to August 2015, and as an independent director of Rongfeng Holding Group Co., Ltd., which is listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (stock code: 000668), from August 2007 to September 2013.

Yongzhen Peng Mr. Peng Yongzhen is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Kangda International Environmental Company Limited. Mr. Peng graduated from Harbin Institute of Technology (formerly known as Harbin University of Architecture and Engineering, the same below) in June 1995 with a doctor degree in environmental engineering and was a senior visiting scholar in Gunma University from October 1996 to April 1997. Mr. Peng previously held various positions in water supply and sewerage engineering major in the urban construction department of Harbin Institute of Technology, including the teaching assistant position from September 1976 to October 1978, the teaching assistant, lecturer and associate professor positions from December 1981 to September 1993, and the professor position from September 1993 to February 2000. Since 2000, he has been a professor, a tutor of doctoral candidates and the chief of the environmental engineering department and water pollution control research laboratory in Beijing University of Technology, and the chief of Beijing Engineering Technology Research Center of Sewage Nitrogen and Phosphorus Removal of Beijing University of Technology, concurrently. He has long been engaged in the research of urban sewage disposal measures, of which some technological achievements have been massively applied into practice. Mr. Peng has earned diverse national-level titles and awards for his academic achievements, including without limitations National Role Model Lecturer in 2007, National Outstanding Faculty in 2009 and National Excellent Technical Personnel in 2012. He was selected to be one of the first talents sponsored by National Special Support Plan for High-level Personnel in 2013. He was granted the Second Prize of National Prize for Progress in Science and Technology in 2004, 2009 and 2012, respectively, and the First Prize of Beijing Municipal Prize for Progress in Science and Technology in 2012. Mr. Peng received a special allowance from China’s State Council in 2000.