Name Description

Zhiwen Guo Mr. Guo Zhiwen serves as Chairman of the Board of Harbin Bank Co., Ltd. He has been an Executive Director of the Bank since May 2004 and Chairman of our Board of Directors since October 2008. Mr. Guo has been the Legal Representative of the Bank since October 2008 and Secretary of the Party Committee of the Bank since December 2003. He is also currently a Deputy to the 12th People’s Congress of Heilongjiang Province. From July 1997 to October 2008, he worked as President of the Longqing Sub-branch of the Bank, Assistant to the President, Vice President and the President of the Bank. Prior to joining the Bank, from August 1994 to July 1997, Mr. Guo worked at Heilongjiang Longqing Urban Credit Cooperatives as Deputy General Manager and General Manager. Between August 1994 and December 1995, Mr. Guo also concurrently served as General Manager of the Exploitation Division of the Youth Development Foundation of Heilongjiang. Prior to that, from July 1988 to August 1994, Mr. Guo was Deputy General Manager of the Operational Department of Heilongjiang Youth Social Service Centre and Deputy General Manager of the Exploitation Division of the Youth Development Foundation of Heilongjiang. Mr. Guo received an EMBA degree from Peking University in July 2008. He is a Senior Economist as accredited by the Personnel Department of Heilongjiang Province.

Qiguang Zhang Mr. Zhang Qiguang serves as President, Executive Director of Harbin Bank Co., Ltd. Mr. Zhang is also currently a member of Harbin Municipal Committee of the 12th Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, Deputy General Manager of its Economics Committee, and a Deputy to the 15th People’s Congress of Nangang District of Harbin. From June 2001 to September 2012, Mr. Zhang held a number of positions in the Bank, including General Manager of the Business Department at the Headquarters, Executive Deputy General Manager of the Harbin Management Department and General Manager of the Financial Planning Department of the Bank. Prior to joining the Bank, from November 1993 to June 2001, Mr. Zhang worked at the PBOC Harbin Central Sub-branch. From July 1993 to November 1993, Mr. Zhang worked at Harbin Securities Company. Mr. Zhang received a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from Renmin University of China in January 1998 and received a Master’s degree in Professional Accounting from the Chinese University of Hong Kong in December 2008. He is a Registered Accountant as accredited by the MOF.

Zhuo Liu Mr. Liu Zhuo serves as Executive Vice Chairman of Harbin Bank Co., Ltd. He has been an Executive Director of the Bank since September 2007 and vice Chairman of the Bank since April 2012. From October 2000 to April 2012, he held a number of positions in the Bank, including Office General Manager, Deputy Chairman of the Labor Union, General Manager of the Business Department and Assistant to the President of the Bank. Mr. Liu has also been Secretary to the Board of the Bank from September 2008 to December 2014. Prior to joining the Bank, from May 1990 to October 2000, Mr. Liu held various positions in the Harbin Municipal Committee of the Communist Youth League, including Section Officer of the Industrial Office, Deputy Head of the Urban Areas Department. From August 1986 to May 1990, Mr. Liu worked at the Technological Section of Harbin Municipal Shipyard. Mr. Liu received a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering from Wuhan Water Transportation Engineering Institute in July 1986.

Weidong Lu Mr. Lu Weidong serves as Chief Information Officer, Vice President of Harbin Bank Co., Ltd. Prior to joining the Bank, from April 2005 to August 2013, Mr. Lu held various positions in Deloitte Consulting (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. including being a Partner. From May 2002 to March 2005, he worked at Bearing Point (Shanghai) Management Consulting Co., Ltd. From March 2001 to April 2002, he was Senior Consultant of Andersen Management Consulting (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. From November 2000 to February 2001, he worked at the Shanghai Branch of China Star Corporation. From December 1999 to October 2000, he worked at Shanghai International Enterprises Cooperative Corp. and from August 1996 to December 1999, he worked at Shanghai Institute of Telecommunication Technology Research. Mr. Lu received a Master’s degree in Science from Fudan University in July 1996.

Tianjun Lv Mr. Lv Tianjun serves as Chief Risk Officer, Vice President of Harbin Bank Co., Ltd. He has been a Vice President of the Bank since April 2012 and Chief Risk Officer of the Bank since May 2011. From June 2001 to April 2012, Mr. Lv held a number of positions in the Bank, including General Manager of the Human Resources Department, General Manager of the Risk Management Department and Deputy Secretary-General of the Discipline Committee of the Bank. Prior to joining the Bank, from January 1999 to June 2001, Mr. Lv worked at the PBOC Harbin Central Sub-branch as Reporter and Editor at Editorial Office, and from July 1988 to December 1998, Mr. Lv worked at the Heilongjiang Branch of the PBOC successively as staff at its Treasury Division and Reporter and Editor at its Research Institute. Mr. Lv graduated from Nankai University in July 1997 majoring in Monetary Banking (correspondence course). He is an Economist accredited by the PBOC.

Jiawei Sun Ms. Sun Jiawei serves as Vice President of Harbin Bank Co., Ltd. Previously she served as Assistant to the President of Harbin Bank Co., Ltd. Ms. Sun joined the Bank in July 1997. From July 1997 to December 2013, Ms. Sun held various positions in the Bank, including Vice President of company's Dongli Sub-branch, General Manager of the Personal Wealth Management Department, General Manager of the Microcredit R&D Centre, General Manager of Small Enterprises Banking Department and General Manager of Rural Banking Department. From November 1989 to July 1997, Ms. Sun worked as a Deputy General Manager of the Business Department of Longguang Credit Union. Ms. Sun received an MBA degree from Harbin Engineering University in December 2011. She is an Economist as accredited by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security.

Haibin Wang Mr. Wang Haibin serves as Vice President of Harbin Bank Co., Ltd. Previously he served as Assistant to the President of Harbin Bank Co., Ltd. Mr. Wang has also served concurrently as Executive Vice President of the Bank’s Harbin Branch since February 2012 and as General Manager of the Human Resources Department of the Bank since June 2011. From July 1997 to April 2012, Mr. Wang held a number of positions in the Bank, including President of the Bank’s Dazhi Sub-branch, General Manager of the Operational Management Office and General Manager of the Corporate Banking Department of the Bank. Prior to joining the Bank, from February 1997 to July 1997, Mr. Wang worked as a General Officer of the Preparatory Office set for the establishment of the Bank. From August 1991 to February 1997, he worked as a Vice Director Officer at the Harbin Branch of the PBOC. Mr. Wang received a Master’s degree in Engineering from Northeast Forestry University in January 2007. He is an Economist accredited by the PBOC.

Li Jian Li Jian, male, born in May 1975, has been the Chief Capital Operations Officer of the Bank since May 2015. Mr. Li joined the Bank in May 2015. Prior to that, he was a partner of Deloitte & Touche Corporate Finance Limited from 2011 to May 2015; an associate director of Deloitte & Touche Corporate Finance Limited from 2006 to 2011, a manager of Deloitte & Touche Corporate Finance Limited from 2004 to 2006; a project manager of Global Financial Group from 2002 to 2004; and a manager of Asia Gateway Inc. from 2001 to 2002. He worked with Chinese Association for International Understanding from 1997 to 1999. Mr. Li received a Bachelor’s degree in English Studies from the University of International Business and Economics in July 1997 and a Master’s degree in business administration from California State University in March 2001.

Yang Liu Mr. Liu Yang, male, born in March 1969, has been appointed as Assistant to the President of Harbin Bank Co. Ltd. He served as the president of Tianjin Branch of the Bank since September 2008 and the president of Chengdu Branch of the Bank from January 2015. Mr. Liu joined the Bank in February 1997. He held a number of positions in the Bank, including credit section chief, assistant to general manager, deputy general manager of the Business Department, deputy general manager of the Asset Operation Centre, vice-president and president and general manager of the Bills Discounting Centre of Longqing Sub-branch from February 1997 to September 2008. Prior to that, Mr. Liu worked at Harbin Coal Mining Machinery Research Institute, Harbin Coal Mine Electrical Appliance Factory and the Business Department of Harbin Urban Credit Cooperatives Union from July 1990 to February 1997. Mr. Liu graduated from Hegang Institute of Finance in July 1990 with a major in financial accounting and received a Bachelor’s degree from Northeast Agricultural University in June 1996 and a Master’s degree in business administration from Harbin Institute of Technology in July 2006.

Shaoguang Xu Mr. Xu Shaoguang serves as Chief Credit Approval Officer of Harbin Bank Co., Ltd. From July 1997 to September 2012, Mr. Xu held a number of positions in the Bank, including President of the Zhongda Sub-branch, President of the Longjiang Sub-branch, General Manager of the Risk Management Department and General Manager of the Credit Approval Department of the Bank. Prior to that, from September 1996 to July 1997, Mr. Xu was Officer of Zhongda Urban Credit Union. From May 1992 to September 1996, Mr. Xu was Officer of the Credit Department of Harbin Urban Credit Union. From July 1982 to May 1992, Mr. Xu worked in various departments, including Technological Renovation Department, Chief Engineer Office and Computer Centre, of Harbin Cigarette Factory. Mr. Xu received a Bachelor’s degree in Science from Heilongjiang University in July 1982. He is a Senior Engineer as accredited by the Personnel Department of Heilongjiang Province.

Feixia Sun Ms. Sun Feixia serves as Company Secretary of the Company. She was Joint Company Secretary, Secretary of the Board of Directors of Harbin Bank Co., Ltd. Ms. Sun has been the Secretary of the Board of Directors since January 2015. Ms. Sun has been the General Manager of the Investment Management Office under the Board since November 2012, and the General Manager of the Office of the Board since March 2008. Ms. Sun held positions such as Credit General Officer of the Bank’s Wenchang Branch, General Officer of the Legal Department and the Internal Audit Department, as well as Assistant to the General Manager and the Deputy General Manager of the Office of the Board from July 1997 to March 2008. From February 1997 to July 1997, Ms. Sun also helped with the preparation for the establishment of the Bank as General Officer at the Debt Clearance Office. Form July 1993 to February 1997, Ms. Sun was the General Manager of the Securities Department of Harbin Urban Credit Union. Ms. Sun received a Doctor’s degree in Management from Northeast Agricultural University in June 2011. Ms. Sun is a Senior Economist as accredited by the Personnel Department of Heilongjiang Province.

Danyang Chen Mr. Chen Danyang serves as Non-Executive Director of Harbin Bank Co Ltd. His background is Heilongjiang Blazer Trade Co Ltd. He has been a Non-Executive Director of the Bank since April 2006. Mr. Chen has been Vice President of Heilongjiang Tuokai Economic and Trading Company Limited since October 2003. Prior to that, Mr. Chen used to work at the Haikou Office of China Cinda Asset Management Co., Ltd. and China Construction Bank. Mr. Chen received a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from Hunan College of Finance and Economics in June 1995 and is an Accountant as accredited by the MOF.

Luanyi Cui Mr. Cui Luanyi serves as Non-Executive Director of Harbin Bank Co., Ltd. He has been a Non-Executive Director of the Bank since May 2011. Mr. Cui has been Chief Business Officer of Heilongjiang Tiandi Yuanyuan Network Technology Company Limited since May 2006. Prior to that, from September 2003 to May 2006, Mr. Cui worked as a teacher at the Telecommunications School of Tianjin University. Mr. Cui received a Master’s degree in Economics from University Of International Business and Economics in June 2009.

Baolin Ma Mr. Ma Baolin serves as Non-Executive Director of the Company. He had been a deputy general manager of Fubon Life Insurance Co., Ltd., an wholly-owned subsidiary of Fubon Financial Holding Co., Ltd. (TWSE: 2881), since July 2007 until July 2012, when he was promoted to executive deputy general manager. Mr. Ma has held positions in different companies since August 1988, including Yung Li Securities Co., Ltd., Bankers Trust Company, Da-Fa Investment Trust Co., Ltd., International Investment Trust Company Ltd., Aetna Life Insurance Co., of America Taiwan Branch office, ING-CHB Trust Company and Fubon Securities Investment Trust Co., Ltd. He obtained a Master’s degree in industrial administration from National Cheng Kung University in June 1986.

Taoxuan Zhang M. Zhang Taoxuan serves as Non-Executive Director of Harbin Bank Co., Ltd. He has been a Non-Executive Director of the Bank since May 2012. Mr. Zhang has been General Manager of Harbin Economic Development, head of the treasury division and General Manager of the payment center of Harbin Municipal Finance Bureau since April 2011. From December 2005 to April 2011, Mr. Zhang was the Deputy head of the treasury division and Deputy General Manager of the payment center in Harbin Municipal Finance Bureau, and the Deputy General Manager and General Manager of Harbin Microfinance Loan Guarantee Centre for the Laid-off and Unemployed. From November 1996 to December 2005, Mr. Zhang held a number of positions in Harbin Municipal Finance Bureau, including associate chief officer and chief officer of budget division, chief officer of the treasury division. From June 1990 to November 1996, Mr. Zhang held a number of positions in Songhuajiang Municipal Finance Bureau, including officer in industry division, chief Accountants and Deputy General Manager in budget division. From March 1981 to June 1990, Mr. Zhang worked at the Harbin Tonghe Sub-branch of Agricultural Bank of China. Mr. Zhang received a Master’s degree in Agriculture Popularization from Northeast Agricultural University in January 2010. He is an Accountant as accredited by the MOF.

Qingchun Du Mr. Du Qingchun serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of Harbin Bank Co., Ltd. He has been an independent Non-Executive Director of the Bank since October 2012. Mr. Du has been a Partner of Beijing Dacheng Law Offices since August 2013. From April 2002 to July 2013, Mr. Du was Executive Partner and a Lawyer of Beijing Weiming Law Firm. From July 1998 to January 2001, Mr. Du worked at China Construction Bank. He studied in Peking University as a Master’s degree Candidate from 1995 to 1998. He worked at the Political Management Cadre School of Heilongjiang Province from July 1992 to July 1995. Mr. Du received a Master’s degree in Law from Peking University in July 1998.

Ping He Mr. He Ping serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of Harbin Bank Co., Ltd. He has been an independent Non-Executive Director of the Bank since October 2012. Mr. He has been teaching in the School of Finance of Renmin University of China since 1991 and is currently Deputy Dean, Professor and Doctoral Tutor of the School. Mr. He is also a Deputy to the 15th People’s Congress of Haidian District of Beijing and a member of its Finance and Economics Working Committee. He studied in Renmin University of China as a Master’s degree Candidate from 1988 to 1991. Prior to that and from July 1985 to August 1988, Mr. He worked at the Enshi Autonomous Prefecture Bureau of Cultural Affairs, Hubei Province. Mr. He received a Doctor’s degree in History from Renmin University of China in July 1996.

Siu Chee Kong Mr. Kong Siu Chee Non-Executive Independent Director of Harbin Bank Co., Ltd. He has been an independent Non-Executive Director of the Bank since October 2013. Mr. Kong has been independent Non-Executive Director of Digital Hong Kong (listed on Hong Kong Stock Exchange, stock code: 8007) from March 2014 to October 2014 and China New Town Development Co., Ltd. (listed on Hong Kong Stock Exchange, stock code: 01278; listed on Singapore Stock Exchange, stock code: D4N) since November 2006. Prior to that, from April 1999 to December 2005, he was Director and alternate Chief Executive Officer of CITIC Ka Wah Bank. From 1993 to 1994, he was Director of Champion Technology Holdings Limited. Mr. Kong joined Standard Chartered Bank in 1969 and had served the Bank for almost 24 years, during which period, he was a senior administrative member. Mr. Kong received an MBA degree from the Chinese University of Hong Kong in December 1980, and received a diploma in Banking from the Chartered Banker Institute in London in December 1973.

Kam To Wan Mr. Wan Kam To, CPA serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of Harbin Bank Co., Ltd. He has been an independent Non-Executive Director of the Bank since October 2013. Mr. Wan has been an independent Non-Executive Director of Target Insurance (Holdings) Limited (listed on Hong Kong Stock Exchange, stock code: 06161)since 1 November 2014, an independent Non-Executive Director of Kerry Logistics Network Limited (listed on Hong Kong Stock Exchange, stock code: 00636) since November 2013, Mr. Wan has been independent Non-Executive Director of Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd. (listed on Hong Kong Stock Exchange, stock code: 02607; listed on Shanghai Stock Exchange, stock code: 601607) since June 2013, independent Non-Executive Director of S. Culture International Holdings Limited (listed on Hong Kong Stock Exchange, stock code: 01255) since May 2013, independent Non-Executive Director of KFM Kingdom Holdings Limited (listed on Hong Kong Stock Exchange, stock code: 03816) since September 2012, independent Non-Executive Director of Dalian Port (PDA) Company Limited (listed on Hong Kong Stock Exchange, stock code: 02880; listed on Shanghai Stock Exchange, stock code: 601880) since June 2011, independent Director of RDA Microelectronics, Inc. (listed on NASDAQ, stock code: RDA) from November 2010 to 18 July 2014, independent Non-Executive Director of Huaneng Renewables Corporation Limited (listed on Hong Kong Stock Exchange, stock code: 00958) since August 2010, independent Non-Executive Director of Fairwood Holdings Limited (listed on Hong Kong Stock Exchange, stock code: 00052) since September 2009, independent Non-Executive Director of China Resources Land Limited (listed on Hong Kong Stock Exchange, stock code: 01109) since March 2009 and independent Director of Mindray Medical International Limited (listed on New York Stock Exchange, stock code: MR) from September 2008 to 10 December 2014.