Name Description

Congrui Li Mr. Li Congrui is Chairman of the Board of the Company. He was Non-Executive Director of the Company. He has been the Vice President of Franshion since April 2009, the executive director of Franshion since June 2011, the executive director and Chief Executive Officer of Franshion since January 2013, and the director of China Jin Mao (Group) Company Limited since February 2013, respectively. He also holds positions in a number of subsidiaries of Franshion, including the Chairman of Sinochem Franshion Properties (Beijing) Co., Ltd. and the director of Jin Mao Investments (Changsha) Co., Ltd.. Mr. LI joined Sinochem Group in 1997, and held various senior management positions in Shanghai Orient Terminal Co., Ltd. and Sinochem International Industrial Corporation. From 2003 and prior to joining Franshion in 2009, he has been the executive director and general manager of Zhoushan State Oil Reserve Base Company Limited. Mr. LI graduated from the Petroleum Department of China University of Geosciences (Wuhan) with a bachelor’s degree in petroleum geology exploration in 1994. He obtained a master’s degree in petroleum development from the Research Institute of Petroleum Exploration & Development in 1997 and a master’s degree in business administration from China Europe International Business School in 2007.

Hui Zhang Mr. Zhang Hui is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the Company, since 25 March 2014. He was appointed as the Chief Executive Officer and sole Executive Director of the Trustee-Manager on 25 March 2014. He is responsible for the day-to-day management of the Group. He has also been the Vice President of Franshion and the General Manager of China Jin Mao (Group) since January 2010. With effect from the Listing Date, Mr. Zhang will not retain any ongoing roles with the Franshion Group. From 1995 to 2002, he worked at Shanghai Offshore Petroleum Bureau of China Petrochemical Corporation. He joined Sinochem Group in 2002 and held a number of senior positions including General Manager of Shanghai Orient Terminal Co., Ltd.. Mr. Zhang has approximately 16 years of experience in large-scale project development and management, project investment planning and corporate governance. Mr. Zhang graduated from China University of Geosciences with a bachelor’s degree in oil and gas reservoir engineering in June 1995 and obtained a master’s degree in business administration from China Europe International Business School in September 2008. He obtained the Professional Certificate of Specialty and Technology as a senior economist from Sinochem Group in December 2011. He is now a deputy in the 14th National People’s Congress.

Mengchao Chen Mr. Chen Mengchao is Deputy General Manager of the Company. Mr. CHEN joined China Jin Mao (Group) Company Limited as the deputy general manager in February 2014, and was appointed as the general manager of the Hotel Management Division in March 2014. From 1994 and prior to joining China Jin Mao (Group) Company Limited in 2014, he held senior positions in several hospitality companies, including Jinling Hotels & Resorts Corporation and Beijing Smart Hotels Group. Mr. CHEN has approximately 20 years of experience in hotel marketing, operation and management. He is also a director of Nanjing International Group Limited, which is an indirect subsidiary of Franshion and the project company of Nanjing International Center Phases I and II, Jin Mao Hainan Investment Company Limited, Jin Mao Sanya Resort Hotel Company Limited, Jin Mao Sanya Tourism Company Limited, Beijing Jin Mao Real Estate Company Limited, Jin Mao Shenzhen Hotel Investment Company Limited and Li Long (Shanghai) Hotel Management Company Limited. Mr. CHEN graduated from Nanjing Medical University with a bachelor’s degree in clinical medicine in July 1993 and obtained a master’s degree in hotel and tourism management from Hong Kong Polytechnic University in November 2004.

Jianjun Ding Mr. Ding Jianjun is Deputy General Manager of the Company. Mr. DING joined China Jin Mao (Group) Company Limited in April 1999 and held various positions, including the general manager assistant, general manager of the Office Building Division, deputy general manager of the Sightseeing Tour Division and general manager of Shanghai Property Management. Mr. DING has approximately 15 years of experience in corporate operation and management. Mr. DING is also a director of Shanghai Jin Mao International Cruising-Yacht Company Limited, a company held as to 23% by Franshion, a director of Shanghai Property Management, Shanghai Jin Mao Jin Jiang Automobile Service Company Limited, Jin Mao Hainan Investment Company Limited, Jin Mao Sanya Tourism Company Limited, Beijing Jin Mao Real Estate Company Limited, Jin Mao Shenzhen Hotel Investment Company Limited and Li Long (Shanghai) Hotel Management Company Limited. Mr. DING graduated from Central China Normal University with a bachelor’s degree in English literature in June 1994. He obtained a master’s degree in English for international trade from Shanghai University of International Business and Economics in April 1999 and a master’s degree in business administration from Fudan University in June 2004.

Yongchu Meng Mr. Meng Yongchu is Board Secretary of the Company. He is also the Union President and secretary of discipline committee of China Jin Mao (Group) Company Limited, Director of Jin Mao Hainan Investment Company Limited, Jin Mao Sanya Tourism Company Limited and Jin Mao Shenzhen Hotel Investment Company Limited. Mr. MENG joined China Jin Mao (Group) Company Limited in 2003 and has held various senior positions, including Head of Board Office and the Head of the General Manager Office. He has approximately 21 years of experience in corporate management. Mr. MENG received a college diploma from East China Normal University in January 1991 and obtained an executive master’s degree in business administration from Arizona State University W.P. Carey School of Business in May 2009. He also completed the Executive Master of Business Administration Program (Service Track) and received the CFO Qualifying Training Certificate from Shanghai National Accounting Institute in July 2009.

Yong Tang Mr. Tang Yong is Assistant to the General Manager of the company. Mr. TANG joined China Jin Mao (Group) Company Limited in May 2000 and has held a number of positions in its subsidiaries including assistant to the general manager and deputy general manager of the Human Resources Division, director of the Administration and Human Resources Division of Shanghai Property Management, deputy general manager and general manager of the Technical Support Division of Shanghai Property Management. From 1991 to 2000 before joining China Jin Mao (Group) Company Limited, Mr. TANG has worked at Shanghai Crane & Conveyor Works Co., Ltd.. He has approximately 23 years of experience in corporate governance and human resources management. Mr. TANG is also a director of Shanghai Property Management and Shanghai Jin Mao Jin Jiang Automobile Service Company Limited. Mr. TANG graduated from Shanghai University in July 1991 with a bachelor’s degree in history. He is the holder of the title of political engineer and the Human Resources Management Practitioner Qualification Certificate

Runhong Zhang Ms. Zhang Runhong is Head - Finance of the Company. She is also the Head of Finance of China Jin Mao (Group) Company Limited. She joined China Jin Mao (Group) Company Limited in 2003 and held a number of positions in its subsidiaries including deputy finance director of Shanghai Grand Hyatt and The Ritz-Carlton, Sanya. Ms. ZHANG has approximately 12 years of experience in financial analysis and management. Ms. ZHANG is also a director of Shanghai Jin Mao International Cruising-Yacht Company Limited, a company held as to 23% by Franshion, and Shanghai Jin Mao Jin Jiang Automobile Service Company Limited. Ms. ZHANG graduated from Shanghai University of Finance and Economics with a bachelor’s degree in international accounting in June 2000 and obtained a master’s degree in accounting from Shanghai University of Finance and Economics in February 2003. She is a holder of the Certificate of Certified Public Accountants.

Wei Zhang Mr. Zhang Wei is Assistant to the General Manager of the company. He is also an assistant to the general manager and the general manager of the Office Building Division of the China Jin Mao (Group) Company Limited and the general manager of Shanghai Property Management. Mr. ZHANG joined China Jin Mao (Group) Company Limited in July 1998 and had held a number of positions in it and its subsidiaries including assistant to the general manager of the Office Building Division, deputy general manager of the Business Development Division, deputy general manager of the Office Building Division and deputy general manager of Shanghai Property Management. He has approximately 16 years of experience in corporate governance, office building sales and leasing and property management. Mr. ZHANG graduated from Fudan University in July 1998 with a bachelor of laws degrees and obtained an EMBA degree from the same university in January 2011.

Wing Tsz Ho Ms. Ho Wing Tsz is Company Secretary of the Company. Ms. HO is a director of Corporate Services at Tricor Services Limited. Prior to joining Tricor Services Limited, Ms. HO served as a manager of Tengis Limited, the company secretarial department of Ernst & Young in Hong Kong. Ms. HO has extensive experience in a diversified range of corporate services and has been providing professional services for over 20 years. Ms. HO is currently the named company secretary to a manager of a listed real estate investment trust and also the named/ assistant company secretary of three listed companies in Hong Kong. Ms. HO is a Chartered Secretary as well as a Fellow member of both The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators in the United Kingdom and The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries (“HKICS”). She also holds a Practitioner’s Endorsement Certificate issued by HKICS.

Nan Jiang Mr. Jiang Nan is Non-Executive Director of the Company, since 25 March 2014. Mr. JIANG joined Franshion in 2006 as the Chief Financial Officer and has been involved in the day-to-day management of Franshion such as accounting and financing, capital market, investor relations, cost contracts and the guidance and management of strategy and budget assessment. Mr. JIANG joined Sinochem Group in August 1995 and worked in the Finance Department from 1995 to 2002. He was the Treasurer of Sinochem Hong Kong from August 2002 to January 2006, responsible for financial management and investment affairs, and operation of the overseas funds of Sinochem Group. He served as the executive director of Franshion from 2007 to 2011 and has been the director of China Jin Mao (Group) Company Limited since December 2008. Mr. JIANG has approximately 20 years of experience in corporate finance and accounting management. Mr. JIANG graduated from China Institute of Finance with a bachelor’s degree in finance in 1995 and a master’s degree in finance from Central University of Finance and Economics in 2003. He obtained the Certificate of Certified Public Accountants in 1999. He is now a member of the Association of International Accountants.

Haiqing Lan Ms. Haiqing Lan is Non-Executive Director of the Trustee-Manager of the Company. She has been the vice president of China Jinmao since December 2007, and the director of China Jin Mao (Group) since October 2015. Ms. LAN also holds positions in a number of subsidiaries of China Jinmao, including the vice chairman of Sinochem Franshion Property (Beijing) Co., Ltd., the director of Beijing Chemsunny Property Co., Ltd., the director of Beijing Jinmao Green Building Technology Co., Ltd. and the director of Jinmao Investment (Changsha) Co., Ltd.. From 1997 to 2007, Ms. LAN served as the deputy general manager and general manager of Sinochem Qingdao Golden Beach Hotel and the general manager and chairman of Wangfujing Hotel Management Co., Ltd.. Ms. LAN has over 20 years of hotel management experience and has accumulated extensive experience in the appraisal and analysis of investments, product positioning and project operational management of real estate complex projects. Ms. LAN graduated from Ocean University of China in 1988 and Shandong University with an executive master’s degree in Business Administration in 1998, respectively, and obtained a master’s degree from Les Roches School of Hospitality Management in Switzerland in June 2000.

Jieping Chen Dr. Chen Jieping is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company, since 25 March 2014. Dr. CHEN is an independent non-executive director of Shanghai DragonNet Technology Co., Ltd. (stock code: 300245) and Shenzhen Worldunion Properties Consultancy Incorporated (stock code: 002285), which are companies listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange. Dr. CHEN is also an independent non-executive director of Industrial Securities Co., Ltd. (stock code: 601377), which is a company listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange. Dr. CHEN is also an independent nonexecutive director of iOne Holdings Limited, which is a company listed on the Stock Exchange . Dr. CHEN has over 15 years of experience in accounting. He is currently the Associate Dean, Director of the EMBA Program and a Professor of the China Europe International Business School. Dr. CHEN was the Head of the Department of Accountancy of the City University of Hong Kong from 2005 to 2008. Dr. CHEN obtained a bachelor’s degree in Science and a master’s degree in hospitality management, respectively, from the University of Houston in August 1990. He obtained a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Houston in May 1992 and a doctoral degree in business administration from the University of Houston in August 1995.