Name Description

Jianjun Wang Mr. Wang Jianjun is the Executive Chairman of the Board, President of China VAST Industrial Urban Development Company Limited. Mr. Wang is also the founder and the president of our Group, responsible for our overall strategy, business development and investment planning. Mr. Wang has 19 years of experience in the real estate industry. Mr. Wang is involved in various governmental associations, including: deputy to the People’s Congress in Hebei province; member of the Standing Committee of the People’s Congress in Langfang City, Hebei province; and Vice President of Langfang Industrial and Commercial Association. Mr. Wang received his college diploma in Administration Management from the Rural Enterprises Managers & Leaders Institute of the Ministry of Agriculture, located in the People’s Republic of China (the “PRC”), in June 1995. He was qualified as a Senior Engineer by the Title Reform Leadership Group of Hebei Province, a governmental authority, in December 2001.

Peikun Huang Mr. Huang Peikun is the Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of China VAST Industrial Urban Development Company Limited. He is responsible for our financial management and control. Mr. Huang has 11 years of experience in business management. He received his master’s degree in Management Science and Engineering from Zhejiang University, located in the PRC, in December 1999 and his Executive Master of Business Administration degree from The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, located in Hong Kong, in June 2012. He was qualified as a senior accountant by the Department of Personnel Affairs of Guangdong Province in February 2000.

Yagang Wang Mr. Wang Yagang is the Vice President, Executive Director of China VAST Industrial Urban Development Company Limited. He is responsible for overall management of industrial town projects. Mr. Wang has 12 years of experience in the real estate industry. He graduated from Agriculture University of Hebei, located in the PRC, in Management of Urban Economics, in December 2004.

Yun Yang Mr. Yang Yun is the Vice President, Executive Director of China VAST Industrial Urban Development Company Limited. He is responsible for strategy and development, expansion of industrial town projects and property development and overall process management of property development. Mr. Yang has 16 years of experience in the real estate industry. He received his bachelor’s degree in real estate management from Jiangxi University of Finance and Economics, located in the PRC, in July 1998. He was qualified as an Assistant Economist by the Title Reform Office of Langfang Economic Development Zone in October 1999.

Xiangxu Cui Ms. Cui Xiangxu is the Vice President of China VAST Industrial Urban Development Company Limited. She is responsible for our finance, cost and legal management. Ms. Cui has 19 years of experience in business management in the real estate market. Ms. Cui graduated from the Lang Fang Radio & TV University, located in the PRC, majoring in accounting, a correspondence course, in July 1992. She was qualified as an Economist by the Medium Level Title Assessment Committee for Langfang Rural Enterprises in September 2001.

Ming Xu Mr. Xu Ming is the Vice President of China VAST Industrial Urban Development Company Limited. He is responsible for our capital management and the daily operation of Langfang Sheng Shi Construction. Mr. Xu has 30 years of experience in business management. He has been a member of the Standing Committee of the seventh Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference in Anci district, Langfang City, Hebei province since January 2012. Mr. Xu graduated from Tianjin University of Finance and Economics, formerly known as Tianjin College of Finance and Economics, located in the PRC, in master’s course on economics in June 1999. He was qualified as a Senior Economist by the Agriculture Bank of China, Hebei branch in December 1999.

Yee Man To Ms. To Yee Man is the Company Secretary of China VAST Industrial Urban Development Company Limited. Ms. To has more than seven years of experience in accounting and finance. She worked at Ernst & Young from September 2006 to August 2013 and served as an audit manager before her resignation. Ms. To received her bachelor of Business Administration in Operations Management and Accounting from Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, Hong Kong, in June 2006. She has been a fellow member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants since January 2010.

Ying Zhao Ms. Zhao Ying is the Non-Executive Director of China VAST Industrial Urban Development Company Limited. Ms. Zhao has six years of experience in the real estate industry.

Yu Wei Mr. Wei Yu is an Independent Non-Executive Director of China VAST Industrial Urban Development Company Limited. Mr. Wei has 11 years of experience in business management. He attended the Executive Master of Business Administration Programme at Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business, located in the PRC, in October 2007. Mr. Yu has also served as an independent non-executive director of 500.com Limited (a company listed on the New York Stock Exchange, NYSE: WBAI) since November 2013.

Wing Kuen Wong Dr. Wong Wing Kuen is an Independent Non-Executive Director of China VAST Industrial Urban Development Company Limited. Dr. Wong has 20 years of experience in accounting. Dr. Wong has a broad range of experience serving as directors of various listed companies, including as an independent non-executive director of China Merchants Land Limited (a company listed on the Stock Exchange with stock code 00978) since June 2012, an independent non-executive director of Solargiga Energy Holdings Limited (a company listed on the Stock Exchange with stock code 00757) since January 2008, an independent non-executive director of APAC Resources Limited (a company listed on the Stock Exchange with stock code 01104). He holds a Doctor of Philosophy in Business Administration from the Bulacan State University, Republic of the Philippines since December 4, 2010. He is member of the following institutions, including: a fellow member of The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators; a fellow member of The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries; a fellow member of The Taxation Institute of Hong Kong; a member of the Hong Kong Securities and Investment Institute; a member of the Hong Kong Securities Institute; a fellow member of the Association of International Accountants; a fellow member of the Society of Registered Financial Planners; a member of The Chartered Institute of Arbitrators; an associate member of The Chartered Institute of Bankers in Scotland; and a full member of the Macau Society of Certified Practicing Accountants.