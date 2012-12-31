Name Description

Changqing Jiang Mr. Jiang Changqing is Executive Chairman of the Board of China U-Ton Holdings Ltd. He is founder of the Group and was appointed as a Director on March 31, 2011 and redesignated as an executive Director with effect from May 27, 2012. He joined Hebei Changtong as a director since its incorporation in June 2000 and joined Beijing U-Ton in July 2010 when he was firstly appointed as the manager, and has been appointed as the director of Beijing U-Ton since April 2011 and has been primarily responsible for overall corporate strategies, planning, management and business development of Group. Mr. Jiang was a director of Hebei Deer between April 2005 and October 2010 and a director of Partnerfield since December 2010. Mr. Jiang has approximately 20 years’ working experience in the telecommunications industry specialising in optical fiber deployment technology and has over five years’ experience in in-sewer deployment methods such as in-sewer, pipe jacking and cable troughing which utilise miro-ducts, mini-cables and related techniques. Prior to the establishment of Group, Mr. Jiang worked at Hengshui Technology Intelligence Office from March 1998 to June 2000 responsible for the management of the operations. Mr. Jiang worked in a department of People’s Liberation Army of the PRC from October 1981 to June 1993 and was mainly responsible for coaching telecommunication equipment maintence and construction. Mr. Jiang obtained a diploma in law through self-studying from the Hebei University in June 1996.

Baoyi Dong Mr. Dong Baoyi is Chief Technical Officer of China U-Ton Holdings Ltd. He was appointed as technical director in November 2006 and was promoted as chief technical officer in March 2011 and is mainly responsible for technology development and management of Group. Mr. Dong worked for China Netcom’s Tangshan branch as an assistant manager from March 2005 to November 2006 and was primarily responsible for management assistance. Mr. Dong had worked for the Post and Telecommunication Administration of Tangshang city as a vice department head of long-distance machinery department vice manager and manager of telecommunication department from April 1981 to March 2005 and was primarily responsible for telecommunication equipment management and monitoring of its maintenance and repair. Mr. Dong worked for the local telecommunication bureau in Xingyi City, Guizhou Province, as a technician from December 1968 to March 1981 and was primarily responsible for telecommunication equipment maintenance and repair. Mr. Dong obtained a diploma in telecommunication enterprise and power source facilities from Shijiazhuang Post and Telecommunication School in July 1968 and obtained a diploma in economic management through distance learning from the Hebei Provincial Committee Party School of Correspondence Education in July 2005.

Qingli Li Mr. Li Qingli is Compliance Officer and Executive Director of China U-Ton Holdings Ltd. He was appointed as a Director on March 31, 2011 and redesignated as an executive Director with effect from May 27, 2012 and is mainly responsible for the management of the low-voltage equipment integration services of Group. Mr. Li has been a director of Shijiazhuang Qiushi and has been responsible for its daily operations and management since its incorporation in March 1999. Mr. Li has been a director of Hebei Deer since its incorporation in October 2003 and a director of Partnerfield since September 2005. Mr. Li worked at Shijiazhuang Changan Xunbo Telecommunication Equipment Operation Office from March 1994 to March 1999. Mr. Li worked as an external welfare officer at Plant 4511 from September 1991 to March 1994. Mr. Li obtained a diploma in wireless construction from the Guilin University of Electronic Technology (formerly known as Guilin Institute of Electronic Technology in June 1991. Mr. Li obtained a Qualification Certificate of Junior Professional Rank from The Title Reform Leading Group Office of Shijiazhuang in December 1994 qualifying him as an assistant engineer specializing in electrons.

Yongtian Wang Mr. Wang Yongtian is General Manager of China U-Ton Holdings Ltd since October 10, 2012, He is primary responsible for merger and acquisition as well as investor relationship management. Mr. Wang was an assistant vice president of investment banking department of ICBC International Capital Limited between July 2009 and October 2012. Mr. Wang had also worked for ICEA Capital Limited between July 2008 and July 2009. Mr. Wang had also worked for asset management department of AIG between November 2007 and June 2008. Mr. Wang received his Ph.D Financial Mathematics from Swansea University in 2008, MSc Mathematics and Computing for Finance from University of Swansea in 2005 and BSc Information and Computing Science from Hebei University in 2003.

Aru Guo Ms. Guo Aru is Executive Director of China U-Ton Holdings Ltd. Ms. Guo was appointed as a Director on March 31, 2011 and redesignated as an executive Director with effect from May 27, 2012 and is primarily responsible for the research and development of new equipment and technology for Group. Ms. Guo joined Group as a manager in 2007. Ms. Guo was a director of Beijing U-Ton between July 2010 and April 2011 and a director of Partnerfield since December 2010. From July 1986 to September 2006, Ms. Guo worked as a mathematics teacher in No. 4 and No. 7 Middle School of Hengshui City in Hebei Province. Ms. Guo is certified as a senior communications engineer by Gansu Province Title Reform Organisation in November 2008. Ms. Guo obtained a diploma in mathematics from the Hengshui University in July 1986. Through self-studying and with the support of Mr. Jiang, Ms. Guo has invented several connectors for the purposes of protecting optical fibers, of which seven were granted patents in the PRC and are being transferred to Group.

Huifang Ji Ms. Ji Huifang is an Executive Director of the Company. She served as a marketing engineer of Siemens electrical Apparatus Ltd., Suzhou from 1996 to 1998. From 1998 to 2003, Ms. Ji served as the experienced sales engineer of the power distribution products department of Shanghai branch of Schneider Electric Investment Co. Ltd. From 2003 to 2007, Ms. Ji served as the market intelligence analysis supervisor of industry automation activity department of Schneider Electric Investment Co. Ltd. From 2007 to 2012 and from 2012 to 2014, Ms. Ji served as the industry manager of industry and automation activity department and national marketing manager of PKA (smart infrastructure) department of Schneider Electric Co. Ltd., respectively. Ms. Ji completed the major course of management at East China Normal University in July 1996, and obtained a MBA degree from South Cross University of Australia in October 2002.

Feng Zhao Mr. Zhao Feng is an Executive Director of the Company. he served as a broker and the manager of the trading department in Nanjing Zhongqi Futures Co., Ltd from 1993 to 1999. From 2000 to 2010, Mr. Zhao served as the general manager of the investment department in Shanghai Baolai Investment Co., Ltd. From 2010 to 2014, Mr. Zhao served as the general manager of the business department of Nanjing office of Zhejiang Zhongda Futures Co., Ltd From 2015 to October 2016, Mr. Zhao served as the general manager of the asset management center of Nanzheng Futures Co. Ltd. From February 2017 to present, Mr. Zhao serves as the chairman of Shenzhen Qianhai U-Ton Financial Leasing Co. Ltd., a subsidiary of the Company. Mr. Zhao graduated from Nanjing Normal University with a bachelor ’s degree in Foreign Language Studies in 1993, and obtained a bachelor ’s degree in Financial Engineering from Southeast University in 1996. In 1995, Mr. Zhao completed the Jiangsu Province futures practitioners (management) training courses at China International Futures Co., Ltd.. In 1997, he had a three-months studies in interest arbitrage transactions and fixed price trading in London Metal Exchange. In 2009, he passed the qualification exam for futures practitioners by CSRC.

Oi Chong Chan Ms. Chan Oi Chong, CPA is Company Secretary of the Company. Ms. Chan has more than 15 years of financial, auditing and company secretarial experience. Ms. Chan received her bachelor’s degree in business administration in accounting from the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology in the year of 1998. She is currently a director of JRK Secretarial Limited. She has been admitted as fellow members of the Hong Kong Institute of Company Secretaries and Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators for more than 10 years.

Lingyue Ge Mr. Ge Lingyue is the Non-Executive Director of the Company. He has over 20 years’ experience in the telecommunications, media and IT technology industries. From 1993 to 1997, Mr. Ge was appointed as the senior consultant of the first chairman of China Unicom and participated in the preparatory and sponsorship work of China United Network Communications Corporation Limited, the planning and design of China Unicom’s nationwide fiber-optic network, and the investment and construction work of GSM mobile communication network and China Unicom satellite signalling system number 7 communications network. Since 1998, Mr. Ge has served as the managing director in Century Investment (Holding) Limited (“Century Investment”), which is principally engaged in the planning and investment in large-scale projects in satellite mobile broadcasting, TV broadcasting media and the mobile internet. In 2006, Mr. Ge, through the wholly owned subsidiary of Century Investment, CII Satellite Communications Limited (“CII Satellite”), established China Mobile Broadcasting Satellite Limited (“CMBSat”) in Hong Kong with Echostar, a leading satellite operator in US, and Mr. Ge served as the chairman of the board of directors of CMBSat. Mr. Ge graduated from the department of Business Management from the Academy of Social Science Graduate School in 1991.

Xiaohui Li Ms. Li Xiaohui is Independent Non-Executive Director of China U-Ton Holdings Ltd since May 27, 2012. Ms. Li is a Certified Public Accountant in China and is a non-practising member of the Chinese Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Ms. Li has been a lecturer since 2004 and the vice dean since July 2006 of the department of accountancy of the Central University of Finance and Economics Ms. Li had worked for the Chinese Institute of Certified Public Accountants from July 2001 to August 2003 with the responsibilities of researching and formulating independent auditing principles. From 1999 to 2004, Ms. Li wrote books and other publications in relation to auditing, accounting and risk management. Ms. Li had also worked for the Hebei Province Finance Department from January 1997 to August 1998. Ms. Li had worked at Canshi Certified Public Accountants as a partner from August 1996 to January 1997 and Canzhou Certified Public Accountants as an external affairs manager from April 1993 to July 1996. Ms. Li is a member of the Technical Consultation Committee of the Chinese Institute of Certified Public Accountants, the Professional Supervision Committee of the Accounting Society of China the CERM (China) Committee of the Asia Association of Risk and Crisis Management (“AARCM”) a certified senior enterprise risk manager by AARCM, and the Practice Guidance Committee of the Beijing Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Ms. Li obtained her bachelor’s degree in economics from Yangzhou University (formerly known as Yangzhou Normal Institute in June 1989. Ms. Li obtained her master’s degree in economics from Renmin University of China in January 1993. Ms. Li was awarded the degree of Doctor of Economy by the Central University of Finance and Economics in July 2001.

Fanlin Meng Mr. Meng Fanlin is Independent Non-Executive Director of China U-Ton Holdings Ltd since May 27, 2012. Prior to joining Group, Mr. Meng worked for China Mobile Communications Corporation’s Hebei branch Qinhuangdao office as a senior consultant from December 2003 to January 2005 and as a general manager from July 1999 to December 2003. Mr. Meng had also worked for China Telecom Group’s Langfang city telecommunication office as the director from November 1998 to July 1999. Mr. Meng had worked for Post and Telecommunication Administration of Hebei Qinhuangdao as vice head and acting head from September 1983 to October 1998 and was primarily responsible for production management, and as the head of the telecommunication department from October 1980 to February 1983 and was a technician from July 1966 to September 1980. Mr. Meng obtained a bachelor’s degree in local telecommunications from Jilin University (formerly known as Changchun Post and Telecommunication Institute in July 1966.