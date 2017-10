Name Description

Feng Xue Mr. Xue Feng has been serving as Chairman of the Board, President and Acting Secretary of the Board in Everbright Securities Company Limited since November 5, 2016. He is also Chairman of the Board in other four companies. He holds a Master's degree in Economics and a Ph.D. in Finance.

Hong Chen Mr. Chen Hong is serving as Chief Marketing Officer in Everbright Securities Company Limited. He is also Chairman of the Board in China Everbright Securities International Company Limited and another company, Director in Sun Hung Kai Financial Group Company Limited and another company, as well as General Manager and Director in another company.

Yong Wang Mr. Wang Yong is serving as Chief Risk Officer in Everbright Securities Company Limited. He is also Director in Everbright Securities Asset Management Company Limited and Everbright Capital Investment Management Co., Ltd.

Guobing Xiong Mr. Xiong Guobing has been serving as Vice President in Everbright Securities Company Limited since May 7, 2010. He is also Chairman of the Board in Everbright Securities Asset Management Company Limited. He used to be General Manager-Risk Management Division and Audit Division in the Company.

Yunlong Gao Mr. Gao Yunlong is serving as Director in Everbright Securities Company Limited. He is also Vice Chairman of the Board and General Manager in China Everbright Group Limited, Vice Chairman of the Board in China Everbright Bank Co., Ltd., as well as Director in Sun Life Everbright Life Insurance Co., Ltd.

Shuangning Tang Mr. Tang Shuangning has been serving as Director in Everbright Securities Company Limited since September 17, 2011. He is also Chairman of the Board of five other companies, including China Everbright Group and China Everbright Bank., as well as Director in a life insurance company. He holds a Master's degree in Economics. He was Chairman of the Board in the Company.

Guoping Yang Mr. Yang Guoping has been serving as Director in Everbright Securities Company Limited since October 10, 2009. He also serves as Independent Director in Fortis Haitong Investment Management Co., Ltd., Shanghai Shentong Metro Co., Ltd. and Bright Real Estate Group Co., Limited, Chairman of the Board in Shanghai Jiaoda Onlly Co., Ltd. and another Shanghai-based company, Vice Chairman of the Board in Shenzhen Capital Group Co., Ltd., as well as Director in Shanghai Jiao Yun Group Co., Ltd., Songz Automobile Air Conditioning Co., Ltd. and NANJING ZHONGBEI (GROUP) CO., LTD.

Zheping Li Mr. Li Zheping is serving as Independent Director in Everbright Securities Company Limited. He is also Independent Director in CHINA CITIC BANK, UBS SDIC Fund Management Co., Ltd., Guangdong Nanyue Bank Co., Ltd. and another company.

Yan Xiong Mr. Xiong Yan is serving as Independent Director in Everbright Securities Company Limited. He is also Independent Director in Beijing Watertek Information Technology Co., Ltd., as well as Chairman of the Board in another Beijing-based company.

Jingchang Xu Mr. Xu Jingchang is serving as Independent Director in Everbright Securities Company Limited. He is also Independent Director in Sinochem International Corporation.