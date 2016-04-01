Japan Post Holdings Co Ltd (6178.T)
6178.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
1,304JPY
7:31am IST
1,304JPY
7:31am IST
Change (% chg)
¥4 (+0.31%)
¥4 (+0.31%)
Prev Close
¥1,300
¥1,300
Open
¥1,304
¥1,304
Day's High
¥1,307
¥1,307
Day's Low
¥1,302
¥1,302
Volume
5,845,700
5,845,700
Avg. Vol
9,788,278
9,788,278
52-wk High
¥1,590
¥1,590
52-wk Low
¥1,222
¥1,222
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Masatsugu Nagato
|68
|2016
|President, Representative Executive Officer, Director
|
Norito Ikeda
|69
|2016
|President of Subsidiary, Director
|
Mitsuhiko Uehira
|61
|2017
|President of Subsidiary, Director
|
Kunio Yokoyama
|60
|2016
|President & Executive President of Subsidiary, Director
|
Yoshifumi Iwasaki
|74
|2016
|Representative Executive Officer, Executive Vice President
|
Toshihide Komatsu
|65
|2016
|Representative Executive Officer, Executive Vice President
|
Yasuo Suzuki
|67
|2015
|Representative Executive Officer, Senior Vice President, Director
|
Ryosuke Haraguchi
|59
|2016
|Senior Managing Executive Officer
|
Noboru Ichikura
|59
|2016
|Senior Managing Executive Officer
|
Atsuhiko Ikeda
|59
|2017
|Senior Managing Executive Officer
|
Toru Inasawa
|59
|2017
|Senior Managing Executive Officer
|
Kazuhide Kinugawa
|60
|2016
|Senior Managing Executive Officer
|
Kenji Fukumoto
|66
|2013
|Managing Executive Officer
|
Chikashi Isayama
|59
|2017
|Managing Executive Officer
|
Nobuyasu Kato
|52
|2017
|Managing Executive Officer
|
Yoshiharu Miyazaki
|62
|2016
|Managing Executive Officer
|
Kimihiko Oku
|60
|2016
|Managing Executive Officer
|
Susumu Tanaka
|57
|2010
|Managing Executive Officer
|
Satoru Tatebayashi
|54
|2015
|Managing Executive Officer
|
Toshitaka Shima
|56
|2017
|Executive Officer, Director of Human Resources
|
Katsumi Amano
|61
|2015
|Executive Officer
|
Shinji Denishi
|56
|2015
|Executive Officer
|
Mamiko Izumi
|58
|2014
|Executive Officer, Director of General Affairs
|
Hidetake Kikuhara
|63
|2017
|Executive Officer
|
Noriko Kinoshita
|52
|2017
|Executive Officer, Director of Public Relations
|
Kenji Ogata
|50
|2016
|Executive Officer, Director of Business Planning
|
Makoto Sakurai
|55
|2013
|Executive Officer
|
Katsuhiko Sato
|57
|2017
|Executive Officer
|
Hiroshi Shiraishi
|54
|2017
|Executive Officer
|
Tsutomu Shomura
|57
|2016
|Executive Officer, Manager of Information Security Office in Group IT Supervisor Unit
|
Katsuyuki Takahashi
|60
|2014
|Executive Officer
|
Toshiyuki Yazaki
|55
|2016
|Executive Officer
|
Seiji Yukino
|60
|2017
|Executive Officer, Senior Director of Group IT
|
Riki Mukai
|60
|2017
|Director
|
Michiko Hirono
|56
|2016
|Independent Director
|
Yasuo Inubushi
|73
|2015
|Independent Director
|
Kunio Ishihara
|73
|2015
|Independent Director
|
Charles Lake
|55
|2016
|Independent Director
|
Akio Mimura
|76
|2013
|Independent Director
|
Norio Munakata
|75
|2016
|Independent Director
|
Miwako Noma
|69
|2013
|Independent Director
|
Satoshi Seino
|69
|2014
|Independent Director
|
Tadashi Yagi
|69
|2013
|Independent Director
|
Akira Kazamatsuri
|2017
|Manager of IR Office
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Masatsugu Nagato
|Mr. Masatsugu Nagato has been serving as President, Representative Executive Officer and Director in Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. since April 1, 2016. He is also a member of Nominating Committee and Compensation Committee of the Company. He is also serving as Director in three subsidiaries, including Japan Post Co., Ltd., Japan Post Insurance Co., Ltd. and Japan Post Bank Co., Ltd. He used to work for The Industrial Bank of Japan, Limited, Mizuho Bank, Ltd., Mizuho Corporate Bank, Ltd., Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd. and Citibank Japan Ltd.
|
Norito Ikeda
|Mr. Norito Ikeda has been serving as Director in Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd., as well as President, Representative Executive Officer and Director of a subsidiary, Japan Post Bank Co., Ltd., since June 2016. He used to work for other five companies, including A.T. Kearney, The Bank of Yokohama, Ltd., The Ashikaga Bank, Ltd. and other companies.
|
Mitsuhiko Uehira
|Mr. Mitsuhiko Uehira has been serving as Director in Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd., as well as President, Representative Executive Officer and Director of a subsidiary, Japan Post Insurance Co., Ltd., since June 2017. He used to work for Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. and another company.
|
Kunio Yokoyama
|Mr. Kunio Yokoyama has been serving as Director in Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd., as well as President, Executive President and Director of a subsidiary, Japan Post Co., Ltd., since June 2016. He used to work for The Sumitomo Bank, Limited, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company, Limited.
|
Yoshifumi Iwasaki
|Mr. Yoshifumi Iwasaki has been serving as Representative Executive Officer and Executive Vice President in Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. since June 2016. He used to work for Japan Broadcasting Corporation, Mitsui Fudosan Realty Co., Ltd., Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd., another group Mitsui company and a subsidiary, Japan Post Bank Co., Ltd.
|
Toshihide Komatsu
|Mr. Toshihide Komatsu has been serving as Representative Executive Officer and Executive Vice President in Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. since June 2016. He previously served as Director in the Company. He used to work for Hitachi, Ltd. and Hitachi Solutions, Ltd.
|
Yasuo Suzuki
|Mr. Yasuo Suzuki has been serving as Representative Executive Officer, Senior Vice President and Director in Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. since June 2015. He is also serving as Director in a subsidiary, Japan Post Co., Ltd. He used to work for Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Insurance Inc. and Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, Japan.
|
Ryosuke Haraguchi
|Mr. Ryosuke Haraguchi has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer in Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. since June 2016. He previously served as Managing Executive Officer in the Company. He used to work for a subsidiary, Japan Post Co., Ltd.
|
Noboru Ichikura
|Mr. Noboru Ichikura has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer in Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. since June 2016. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Listing Preparation Office, Director of Project Management Team and Director of Accounting in the Company. He used to work for JAPAN TOBACCO INC.
|
Atsuhiko Ikeda
|Mr. Atsuhiko Ikeda has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer in Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. since June 2017. He used to work for Aioi Nissay Dowa Insurance Co., Ltd., Nuclear Damage Compensation and Decommissioning Facilitation Corporation and Ministry of Finance, Japan.
|
Toru Inasawa
|Mr. Toru Inasawa has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer in Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. since June 2017. He previously served as Managing Executive Officer in the Company. He used to work for a subsidiary, Japan Post Co., Ltd.
|
Kazuhide Kinugawa
|Mr. Kazuhide Kinugawa has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer in Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. since June 2016. He used to work for a subsidiary, Japan Post Insurance Co., Ltd. and Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications, Japan.
|
Kenji Fukumoto
|Mr. Kenji Fukumoto has been serving as Managing Executive Officer of Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. since June 2013. He used to work for Japan Post.
|
Chikashi Isayama
|Mr. Chikashi Isayama has been serving as Managing Executive Officer in Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. since April 2017. He is also serving as Executive Vice President in a subsidiary, Japan Post Co., Ltd.
|
Nobuyasu Kato
|Mr. Nobuyasu Kato has been serving as Managing Executive Officer in Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. since June 2017. He is also serving as Managing Executive Officer in a subsidiary, Japan Post Insurance Co., Ltd.
|
Yoshiharu Miyazaki
|Mr. Yoshiharu Miyazaki has been serving as Managing Executive Officer in Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. since June 2016. He is also serving as Managing Executive Officer in Japan Post Co., Ltd. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Director of Real Estate Strategy in the Company.
|
Kimihiko Oku
|Mr. Kimihiko Oku has been serving as Managing Executive Officer in Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. since June 2016. He previously served as Executive Officer in the Company. He used to work for a subsidiary, Japan Post Co., Ltd.
|
Susumu Tanaka
|Mr. Susumu Tanaka has been serving as Managing Executive Officer of Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. since October 2010. He is also serving as Representative Executive Officer, Executive Vice President and Director in a subsidiary, Japan Post Bank Co., Ltd.
|
Satoru Tatebayashi
|Mr. Satoru Tatebayashi has been serving as Managing Executive Officer of Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. since June 2015. He is also serving as Managing Executive Officer in a subsidiary, Japan Post Co., Ltd.
|
Toshitaka Shima
|Mr. Toshitaka Shima has been serving as Executive Officer and Director of Human Resources in Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. since June 2017. He previously served as Director of General Affairs & Human Resources in the Company.
|
Katsumi Amano
|Mr. Katsumi Amano has been serving as Executive Officer in Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. since June 2015. He used to work for TOSHIBA CORPORATION, The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd. and a subsidiary, Japan Post Bank Co., Ltd.
|
Shinji Denishi
|Mr. Shinji Denishi has been serving as Executive Officer of Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. since June 2015. His previous titles include Director of Finance and Director of Hospital Management in the Company.
|
Mamiko Izumi
|Ms. Mamiko Izumi has been serving as Executive Officer and Director of General Affairs of Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. since June 2014. She previously served as Director in charge of General Affairs & Human Resources Unit in the Company.
|
Hidetake Kikuhara
|Mr. Hidetake Kikuhara has been serving as Executive Officer in Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. since April 2017. His previous titles include Director of System Development Administration and Manager of PMO Office in Group IT Supervisor Unit in the Company. He used to work for Hitachi, Ltd.
|
Noriko Kinoshita
|Ms. Noriko Kinoshita has been serving as Executive Officer and Director of Public Relations in Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. since April 2017. She used to work for a subsidiary, Japan Post Co., Ltd.
|
Kenji Ogata
|Mr. Kenji Ogata has been serving as Executive Officer and Director of Business Planning of Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. since June 2016. He previously served as Manager of IR Preparation Office in Business Planning Unit in the Company.
|
Makoto Sakurai
|Mr. Makoto Sakurai has been serving as Executive Officer of Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. since September 2013. His previous titles include Manager of Secretary Office and Director of Business Planning in the Company. He used to work for The Sanwa Bank, Limited.
|
Katsuhiko Sato
|Mr. Katsuhiko Sato has been serving as Executive Officer in Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. since June 2017. He used to work for a subsidiary, Japan Post Co., Ltd.
|
Hiroshi Shiraishi
|Mr. Hiroshi Shiraishi has been serving as Executive Officer in Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. since June 2017. He used to work for The Industrial Bank of Japan, Limited and a subsidiary, Japan Post Co., Ltd.
|
Tsutomu Shomura
|Mr. Tsutomu Shomura has been serving as Executive Officer and Manager of Information Security Office in Group IT Supervisor Unit in Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. since April 2016. He used to work for Hitachi Solutions, Ltd.
|
Katsuyuki Takahashi
|Mr. Katsuyuki Takahashi has been serving as Executive Officer in Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. since January 2014. He is also serving as Executive Officer in a subsidiary, Japan Post Co., Ltd. He used to work for Hitachi, Ltd. and Hitachi Government & Public Sector Systems, Ltd.
|
Toshiyuki Yazaki
|Mr. Toshiyuki Yazaki has been serving as Executive Officer in Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. since September 2016. He is also serving as Executive Officer and President of Kinki Office in a subsidiary, Japan Post Co., Ltd.
|
Seiji Yukino
|Mr. Seiji Yukino has been serving as Executive Officer and Senior Director of Group IT in Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. since June 2017. His previous titles include Director of System Development Management and Director of Group IT Strategy in the Company. He used to work for a subsidiary, JAPAN POST INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY Co., Ltd.
|
Riki Mukai
|Ms. Riki Mukai has been serving as Director in Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. since April 1, 2016. She is also a member of Audit Committee of the Company. She used to work for Japan Post, The Sumitomo Trust and Banking Co., Ltd. and a subsidiary, Japan Post Bank Co., Ltd.
|
Michiko Hirono
|Ms. Michiko Hirono has been serving as Independent Director in Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. since June 2016. She is also serving as Chairman of the Board, President and Representative Director in HIROTA Co., Ltd., President and Representative Director in 21 Lady Co., Ltd., as well as Representative Director in ILLUMS Japan Co., Ltd. She used to work for other six companies, including Venture-Link Co., Ltd., PLAZA CREATE CO., LTD., Pokka Create Co., Ltd., Tully's Coffee Japan Co., Ltd. and a subsidiary, Japan Post Co., Ltd.
|
Yasuo Inubushi
|Mr. Yasuo Inubushi has been serving as Independent Director of Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. since June 2015. He is also working for Kobe Steel, Ltd.
|
Kunio Ishihara
|Mr. Kunio Ishihara has been serving as Independent Director in Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. since June 2015. He is also a member of Nominating Committee of the Company. He is also working for Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd. He used to work for other companies, including Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc.
|
Charles Lake
|Mr. Charles Ditmars Lake II has been serving as Independent Director in Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. since June 2016. He is also serving as President and Director in Aflac International Incorporated, as well as Representative Chairman in Japan of American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus. He used to work for a law firm.
|
Akio Mimura
|Mr. Akio Mimura has been serving as Independent Director in Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. since June 2013. He is also Chairman of Nominating Committee of the Company. He is also working for NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO METAL CORPORATION, The Tokyo Chamber of Commerce and Industry and The Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry. He used to work for NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO METAL CORPORATION.
|
Norio Munakata
|Mr. Norio Munakata has been serving as Independent Director in Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. since June 2016. He is also a member of Audit Committee of the Company. He used to be professor of Chuo University.
|
Miwako Noma
|Ms. Miwako Noma has been serving as Independent Director in Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. since June 2013. She is also a member of Audit Committee of the Company. She is also serving as Representative Director in Nippon Gurashi Co., Ltd. She used to work for ANDO Corporation.
|
Satoshi Seino
|Mr. Satoshi Seino has been serving as Independent Director in Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. since June 2014. He is also Chairman of Compensation Committee of the Company. He is also serving as Chairman of the Board in East Japan Railway Company. He used to work for Japanese National Railways.
|
Tadashi Yagi
|Mr. Tadashi Yagi has been serving as Independent Director in Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. since June 2013. He is also Chairman of Audit Committee, and a member of Compensation Committee of the Company. He is also working for K.K. Kyodo News.
|
Akira Kazamatsuri
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Masatsugu Nagato
|--
|
Norito Ikeda
|--
|
Mitsuhiko Uehira
|--
|
Kunio Yokoyama
|--
|
Yoshifumi Iwasaki
|--
|
Toshihide Komatsu
|--
|
Yasuo Suzuki
|--
|
Ryosuke Haraguchi
|--
|
Noboru Ichikura
|--
|
Atsuhiko Ikeda
|--
|
Toru Inasawa
|--
|
Kazuhide Kinugawa
|--
|
Kenji Fukumoto
|--
|
Chikashi Isayama
|--
|
Nobuyasu Kato
|--
|
Yoshiharu Miyazaki
|--
|
Kimihiko Oku
|--
|
Susumu Tanaka
|--
|
Satoru Tatebayashi
|--
|
Toshitaka Shima
|--
|
Katsumi Amano
|--
|
Shinji Denishi
|--
|
Mamiko Izumi
|--
|
Hidetake Kikuhara
|--
|
Noriko Kinoshita
|--
|
Kenji Ogata
|--
|
Makoto Sakurai
|--
|
Katsuhiko Sato
|--
|
Hiroshi Shiraishi
|--
|
Tsutomu Shomura
|--
|
Katsuyuki Takahashi
|--
|
Toshiyuki Yazaki
|--
|
Seiji Yukino
|--
|
Riki Mukai
|--
|
Michiko Hirono
|--
|
Yasuo Inubushi
|--
|
Kunio Ishihara
|--
|
Charles Lake
|--
|
Akio Mimura
|--
|
Norio Munakata
|--
|
Miwako Noma
|--
|
Satoshi Seino
|--
|
Tadashi Yagi
|--
|
Akira Kazamatsuri
|--
As Of
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Masatsugu Nagato
|0
|0
|
Norito Ikeda
|0
|0
|
Mitsuhiko Uehira
|0
|0
|
Kunio Yokoyama
|0
|0
|
Yoshifumi Iwasaki
|0
|0
|
Toshihide Komatsu
|0
|0
|
Yasuo Suzuki
|0
|0
|
Ryosuke Haraguchi
|0
|0
|
Noboru Ichikura
|0
|0
|
Atsuhiko Ikeda
|0
|0
|
Toru Inasawa
|0
|0
|
Kazuhide Kinugawa
|0
|0
|
Kenji Fukumoto
|0
|0
|
Chikashi Isayama
|0
|0
|
Nobuyasu Kato
|0
|0
|
Yoshiharu Miyazaki
|0
|0
|
Kimihiko Oku
|0
|0
|
Susumu Tanaka
|0
|0
|
Satoru Tatebayashi
|0
|0
|
Toshitaka Shima
|0
|0
|
Katsumi Amano
|0
|0
|
Shinji Denishi
|0
|0
|
Mamiko Izumi
|0
|0
|
Hidetake Kikuhara
|0
|0
|
Noriko Kinoshita
|0
|0
|
Kenji Ogata
|0
|0
|
Makoto Sakurai
|0
|0
|
Katsuhiko Sato
|0
|0
|
Hiroshi Shiraishi
|0
|0
|
Tsutomu Shomura
|0
|0
|
Katsuyuki Takahashi
|0
|0
|
Toshiyuki Yazaki
|0
|0
|
Seiji Yukino
|0
|0
|
Riki Mukai
|0
|0
|
Michiko Hirono
|0
|0
|
Yasuo Inubushi
|0
|0
|
Kunio Ishihara
|0
|0
|
Charles Lake
|0
|0
|
Akio Mimura
|0
|0
|
Norio Munakata
|0
|0
|
Miwako Noma
|0
|0
|
Satoshi Seino
|0
|0
|
Tadashi Yagi
|0
|0
|
Akira Kazamatsuri
|0
|0