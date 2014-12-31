Name Description

Songhui Zheng Mr. Zheng Songhui serves as Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. He is the founder of our Group. Mr. Zheng is the chairman of our Board, the chief executive officer of our Group and an executive Director. Mr. Zheng was appointed as a Director on 28 March 2011. Mr. Zheng also currently holds directorship in each of the subsidiaries of the Company. Mr. Zheng is the chairman of the nomination committee and a member of the remuneration committee of the Company. Mr. Zheng is in charge of the overall operations and development strategy and overseeing internal control of our Group. Mr. Zheng founded our Group in November 1995 when he established our first operating subsidiary, Fujian Greenfresh Foods. Mr. Zheng has around 20 years of experience in fresh and processed food industry and was recognised as an intermediate engineer of food processing by the Office of Human Resources Development of Fujian Province and the Public Servant Bureau of Fujian Province in July 2011. Mr. Zheng graduated with a bachelor degree in earth study from Fujian Agriculture and Forestry University (formerly known as Fujian Agriculture Institute in July 1984. Mr. Zheng was admitted to a program of executive master of business administration at Xiamen University in July 2007. Mr. Zheng Songhui was elected as the vice chairperson of Industrial Sub-committee of China Edible Fungi Association in 2013.

Ruyan Zheng Ms. Zheng Ruyan is an Chief Financial Officer, Vice President, Executive Director, Joint Company Secretary of the Company. Ms. Zheng is also the chief financial officer, joint company secretary and vice president of the Company. Ms. Zheng was appointed as a Director on 4 February 2013. Ms. Zheng is responsible for our Group’s management of finance and legal affairs and investors’ relation. Ms. Zheng obtained a master degree in accounting from Xiamen University in December 2011. She obtained the certificate of Certified Internal Auditor issued by China Institute of Internal Auditors in November 2004. Ms. Zheng has over 19 years of experience in auditing, accounting consultancy and financial management. From December 1995 to November 2006, she was responsible for the internal auditing management of the internal units of Huadian Fujian Power Generation Company Limited (now known as Huadian Fuxin Energy Corporation Limited (a company listed on the Stock Exchange: stock code 816)). From December 2006 to December 2011, Ms. Zheng had been the vice president of Changfeng Axle (China) Company Limited (a company listed on the Stock Exchange: stock code 1039) responsible for financial management, corporate management, human resources administration and management.

Wei Chen Mr. Chen Wei serves as Vice President of the Company. Mr. Chen joined our Group in January 2006 and is responsible for our Group’s research and development, production and operations. Mr. Chen has around 19 years of experience in food processing industry. Before joining our Group, Mr. Chen was the deputy general manager of Fujian Zhangzhou Gangchang Canned Foods Co., Ltd. responsible for the management of operation, production and technology from January 1995 to December 2005. Mr. Chen obtained diploma in quality management from the Fujian Economic Management College in July 1990 and graduated with a bachelor degree of economic management from the Open College of the Central Communist Party School in December 1996.

Tianming Zheng Mr. Zheng Tianming is an Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Zheng was appointed as a Director on 4 February 2013. Mr. Zheng has joined our Group since our inception in November 1995 and has since then been assisting Mr. Zheng Songhui in the development of our Group by taking an active part in the production and operation of our Group. Mr. Zheng graduated from the Open University of China in July 2013 with a certificate in Business Administration (majoring in sales and marketing).

Wing Shan Ng Ms. Ng Wing Shan serves as Joint Company Secretary of the Company, since 28 November 2014. Ms. Ng is an assistant vice president of SW Corporate Services Group Limited and is responsible for assisting listed companies in professional company secretarial work. She has over 10 years of professional experience in the company secretarial field. Ms. Ng is an associate member of the Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries and the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators in the United Kingdom.

Lin Zhang Ms. Zhang Lin serves as Non-Executive Director of the Company. Ms. Zhang was appointed as a Director on 4 February 2013 pursuant to the nomination rights granted to COFCO Fund under the COFCO Subscription Agreement and the COFCO Shareholders’ Agreement, details of which are set out in the section headed “History and Corporate Structure – Pre-IPO Investments – Investments of COFCO Fund” of this prospectus. Upon Listing, Ms. Zhang will be subject to re-election procedures as provided in the Articles of Association (and subject to the requirements of the Listing Rules) at the annual general meeting of our Company. Ms. Zhang is currently the assistant of general manager of financial business department general management department of China National Cereals, Oils and Foodstuffs Corporation (“COFCO”) and the secretary of the board and the general legal counsel of COFCO Agricultural Industrial Investment Fund Management Co., Ltd.. She has been working in COFCO and its affiliated companies for more than 20 years since April 1994. Ms. Zhang graduated from Shanghai Maritime University with a bachelor degree and a master degree, both of international economics law, in July 1991 and April 1994 respectively.

Hiu Yung Cheng Mr. Cheng Hiu Yung is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company, since 27 May 2015. Mr. Cheng is currently a production manager of Hong Kong Rainigrace Agricultural Science Group Holding Company Limited which he has joined since November 2014. He worked as production manager in Epicurean and Company (Hong Kong) Limited from April 2013 to October 2014, production manager of City Super Limited from September 2009 to March 2013, assistant production manager in Original Taste Workshop Ltd from February 2007 to June 2009. From April 2004 to November 2006, Mr. Cheng worked in the Hung Fook Tong (China) Development Limited, which was a subsidiary company of Hung Fook Tong Holdings Ltd. Mr. Cheng has over 10 years of experience in food testing and quality control industry. Mr. Cheng obtained a bachelor degree of science majoring in applied chemistry from Hong Kong Baptist University in December 2000. Mr. Cheng obtained basic food hygiene certificate for hygiene managers by School of Continuing and Professional Education, City University of Hong Kong in October 2008, and was awarded “level 2 award in food safety in catering” by Chartered Institute of Environmental Health in September 2008. Mr. Cheng completed food safety management systems auditor – lead auditor training course in April 2008. Mr. Cheng is the chairman of the remuneration committee and a member of the audit committee and nomination committee of our Company.

Hsiu-sung Lou Mr. Lou Hsiu-sung (Robert) is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company, since 27 May 2015. Mr. Lou is qualified as a solicitor in Hong Kong in December 2002 and has over 12 years of experience in legal field. Mr. Lou is the chief legal officer of TransAsia Airways Corporation since December 2013. From August 2012 to November 2013, Mr. Lou was the legal manager of Acer Incorporated. Mr. Lou obtained a bachelor degree in foreign languages and literature in National Taiwan University in June 1995 and a bachelor of arts in jun’s prudence in Oxford University in August 2000. Mr. Lou obtained a Postgraduate Certificate in Laws in the City University of Hong Kong in July 2000 and a master of laws (LLM) with the Northwest University in June 2004. Mr. Lou is a member of the audit committee and nomination committee of our Company.