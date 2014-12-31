Name Description

Xinnong Cheng Mr. Cheng Xinnong is Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of Qingdao Port International Co., Ltd. since January 2014. He served as President and Executive Director from November 2013 to January 2014. Mr. Cheng has over 26 years of working experience in the port industry, and is experienced in managing large-scale port enterprises. He worked in the Tugboat and Barge Branch of Qingdao Port Authority from August 1988 to August 2004 and served various positions including deputy manager at Shenzhen branch, deputy manager of the Shipping and Repairs Branch, deputy factory director and factory director of the Shipping and Repairs Factory. He served as deputy factory director of the Port Machinery Factory of QDP and manager of the Tugboat and Barge Branch of QDP, as well as head of business department of QDP from August 2004 to April 2010. He also served as assistant to the president of QDP from December 2008 to April 2010. From November 2009 to April 2013, Mr. Cheng served as vice president of QDP and from April 2013 to March 2014, he served as executive vice president of QDP. Since April 2013, he has been serving as vice chairman of QDP. He has also been serving as the Chief Safety Officer of QDP since December 2013 and as the president of QDP since March 2014. Since June 2013, Mr. Cheng has been serving as director and general manager of Qingdao Passenger Liner Home Port Co., Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of QDP, and has been serving as chairman, vice chairman and director of several subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates of our Company since November 2013. Mr. Cheng graduated with a diploma in marine engineering management from Jimei Navigation Institute (now known as Jimei University) in July 1988. He was accredited by Senior Accreditation Committee for Engineering and Technical Positions.

Chunfeng Jiang Ms. Jiang Chunfeng is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of Qingdao Port International Co., Ltd. She also serves as head of the Financial Department, and head of the Overseas Business Department of Qingdao Port International Co., Ltd. since November 2013. She has over 12 years of working experience with over 10 years of working experience in the port industry, and has extensive experience in large-scale port enterprise management and finance. Ms. Jiang worked in the Shinan Sub-branch of the Shandong Branch of Bank of China from July 2001 to July 2002. From July 2002 to July 2012, Ms. Jiang served as accountant of the Finance Department of the Qingdao Port Authority and held various positions at QDP, including department assistant, assistant to the director of Financial Department and deputy director of the Financial Department. Ms. Jiang worked at Qingdao Tianhao Property Co., Ltd. from July 2012 to June 2013 and later served as deputy director of Capital Markets Office of QDP from June to November 2013. Since August 2013, she has been serving as general manager and director of Qingdao Yongli, a wholly owned subsidiary of our Company. She graduated from the Shandong Institute of Technology (now known as Shandong University of Technology) in July 1998 with a bachelor’s degree in economics majoring in accounting, and graduated from the Shandong Economics University (now known as Shandong University of Finance and Economics) in June 2001 with a master’s degree in business administration majoring in accounting. She was accredited by the Senior Accreditation Committee of Professional Qualifications in Accounting of Shandong as a senior accountant in December 2009.

Guangjun Jiao Mr. Jiao Guangjun serves as Chief Safety Officer, President and Executive Director of Qingdao Port International Co., Ltd. since February 26, 2014. He was appointed as Executive Director in November 2013 and as President on January 11, 2014. He also served as the Vice President of the Company from November 2013 to January 2014. He has over 26 years of working experience in the port industry, and is experienced in managing large-scale port enterprises. He worked in Yougang Company of Qingdao Port Authority from July 1988 to October 1999 and had served various positions including, device administrator, chief engineer of the Tank Modification Office, deputy head of the Mechanical and Electrical Division and assistant to the manager. From October 1999 to November 2009, Mr. Jiao had served as manager of Yougang Company of Qingdao Port Authority, deputy secretary and secretary of the League Committee of Qingdao Port Authority, news center director of QDP, secretary of the Party Committee of Qingdao Port Authority. He served as head of safety and technology department of QDP from July 2008 to April 2010, assistant to the president of QDP from December 2008 to November 2009, and vice president of QDP from November 2009 to March 2014. Mr. Jiao graduated from Wuhan Water Transportation Engineering College (now known as Wuhan University of Technology) in July 1988 with a bachelor’s degree in engineering, majoring in port machinery design and manufacturing. Mr. JIAO was accredited by Senior Accreditation Committee for Engineering and Technical Positions in Qingdao Municipal as a senior engineer in March 2001. Mr. JIAO has over 26 years of working experience in the port industry, and is experienced in managing large-scale port enterprises

Dianmou Chi Mr. Chi Dianmou is Supervisor of Qingdao Port International Co., Ltd. since November 2013. Mr. Chi served as deputy principal officer, principal officer, deputy director and director of the Qingdao Municipal Urban Rural Construction Commission Infrastructure Management Office from July 1993 to November 1997. From November 1997 to July 2007, Mr. Chi served as deputy director of the Eastern Qingdao Municipal Development Administration Office, director of Qingdao Municipal Residential Properties Modernization Administration Office, director of Qingdao Municipal Architectural Energy Saving and Wall Materials Innovation Office, director of Qingdao Municipal Construction System Technology Promotion Center and director of Qingdao Municipal Bulk Cement Office. From July 2007 to November 2009, Mr. Chi served as manager of City Construction and Investment Center of Qingdao Municipal, deputy general manager of Qingdao City Construction and Investment Group Limited Company and deputy director of the Qingdao Municipal Construction Commission. From November 2009 to June 2012, Mr. Chi served as deputy director of the Urban Rural Construction Commission of Qingdao Municipal and vice general manager of Qingdao Port Investment and Construction (Group) Co., Ltd. (responsible for overall management). Since June 2012, Mr. Chi has been serving as vice president of QDP, vice chairman and general manager of Qingdao Port Investment and Construction (Group) Co., Ltd., which became a wholly owned subsidiary of QDP in November 2012. Mr. Chi obtained a postgraduate master’s degree in architecture and civil engineering from Harbin Institute of Technology in July 2001. Mr. Chi was accredited as a researcher of engineering application by the Department of Human Resources and Social Security of Shandong Province in September 2005.

Xinmin Fu Mr. Fu Xinmin is Supervisor of Qingdao Port International Co., Ltd. since November 2013. He serves as the Chairman of the Supervisory Committee of the Company, secretary of the Disciplinary Committee of QDP, supervisor of Qingdao Passenger Liner Home Port Co., Ltd. He started working in November 1975 and had been working in the Public Security Bureau of Qingdao Port Authority from October 1991 to May 1998 where he held various positions including division head of the criminal investigation division and captain of the criminal investigation brigade, director of General Office, secretary of the Disciplinary Committee and head of Labour Union. Mr. Fu served as deputy secretary of the Disciplinary Committee and head of the surveillance office of the Qingdao Port Authority from May 1998 to April 2003. Following the reform of the Qingdao Port Authority in January 2003, Mr. Fu served as deputy secretary of the Disciplinary Committee, head of the supervision department and chief economist of QDP until December 2009, head of the human resources department from November 2009 to April 2012 and has been serving as secretary of the Disciplinary Committee of QDP since November 2009. Since June 2013, Mr. Fu has been serving as supervisor of Qingdao Passenger Liner Home Port Co., Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of QDP and chairman of the supervisory committee of Qingdao Shihua, a joint venture of our Company since November 2013. Mr. Fu obtained a certificate from the Technical Secondary School for Cadres and Workers of Taidong District of Qingdao majoring in public security in July 1989.

Yuping Liu Ms. Liu Yuping is a Supervisor and the deputy chairperson of the Labour Union of the of Qingdao Port International Co., Ltd., as well as deputy chairperson of the labour union of GDP. She is a senior political engineer. She joined the Qingdao Port Authority , which is now the QDP, in December 1983, and has joined the Company since November 2013. She currently serves as . She has served as chairperson of the labour union of Qingdao Port Authority Processing Plant , deputy manager of Qingdao Port Tongda Industrial Co., Ltd. and deputy chairperson of the labour union of Qingdao Port Authority.

Qingxia Xue Ms. Xue Qingxia is Supervisor of Qingdao Port International Co., Ltd. since November 2013. From July 1985 to January 2005, Ms. Xue served as accountant of the accounting and finance division of Yougang Company of QDP, deputy manager of the finance department of Minggang Company of QDP, deputy manager of the accounting and finance department of Xigang Company of QDP and assistant to head of the supervision department of QDP. Ms. Xue served as deputy head of the supervision department and deputy director of the materials and equipment tender and procurement center of QDP from January 2005 to November 2013. Since November 2013, Ms. Xue has been serving as deputy secretary of the Disciplinary Committee of QDP and a supervisor of Qingdao Yongli, a wholly owned subsidiary of our Company. Ms. Xue graduated from the Shandong Economic University (now known as Shandong University of Finance and Economics) with a diploma majoring in accounting in December 1995. Ms. Xue was accredited as an accountant by the Ministry of Personnel of the People’s Republic of China in October 1995 and was certified by China Institute of Internal Audit.

Fuxiang Chen Mr. Chen Fuxiang is Joint Company Secretary of Qingdao Port International Co., Ltd. since November 2013. From July 1988 to October 1998, Mr. Chen was a journalist, editor and director of the journalist department of Qingdao Port News and chief of secretariat of the General Office of the Qingdao Port Authority. From October 1998 to January 2003, he served as deputy director of the General Office of the Qingdao Port Authority and served as the director of the Research Office of Qingdao Port Authority from June 2002 to January 2003. Since the reform of Qingdao Port Authority in January 2003, he served as deputy director of the General Office of QDP until April 2010. He then served as secretary of the Party Committee of the Dagang Branch of QDP from April 2010 to April 2011, secretary of the Party Committee and commissar of Qingdao Port Public Security Bureau from April 2011 to August 2013. He served as director of the General Office of QDP from August to November 2013. He graduated from the Renmin University of China in July 1988 with a bachelor’s degree in law, majoring in journalism, and graduated from Dalian Maritime University with a certificate of master’s degree in international law in November 2003. Mr. Chen has been admitted as a lawyer of the People’s Republic of China since October 1995. He was accredited by the Ministry of Personnel of the People’s Republic of China as an intermediate economist in October 1996.

Siu Kuen Lai Ms. Lai Siu Kuen is Joint Company Secretary of Qingdao Port International Co., Ltd. since November 15, 2013. She is a senior manager of KCS Hong Kong Limited. She has over 15 years of professional and in-house experience in company secretarial field. She is currently the joint company secretary of several companies which are listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, including Jingrui Holdings Limited and Boyaa Interactive International Limited. She holds Bachelor of Arts in Accountancy and is a fellow member of the Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries and the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators in the UK.

Minghui Zheng Mr. Zheng Minghui is the Chairman of the Board and Executive Director of Qingdao Port International Co., Ltd. since November 2013. He has over 30 years of experience in leadership and management of state authorities and large-scale state-owned enterprises. Mr. ZHENG joined Qingdao Power Station Valve Factory in November 1976 and subsequently became assistant to factory director, director of General Office, head of Production Planning Division, deputy factory director and factory director until January 1994. From January 1994 to December 1994, he served as deputy head of the Qingdao Machinery Industry Bureau, and as a senior economist, deputy general manager, general manager and chairman of Qingdao Machinery Industry Corporation from December 1994 to July 2004. From July 2004 to January 2006, he served as deputy director of the Qingdao Municipal Development and Reform Commission. From January 2006 to February 2008, he served as deputy director and director of Qingdao Municipal Commission of Transportation. Mr. ZHENG served as secretary of Jimo Municipal Party Committee and principal of Party School of the Municipal Party Committee from February 2008 to November 2011. From November 2011 to April 2013, he served as director of Qingdao Municipal Commission of Transportation and head of the Municipal Port and Shipping Administration Authority. From April 2013 to March 2014, he served as president of QDP. Since April 2013, he has been serving as chairman of QDP and since June 2013, he has also been serving as chairman of Qingdao Passenger Liner Home Port Co., Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of QDP. Mr. ZHENG graduated from Shandong College of Oceanography (now known as Ocean University of China) in June 1985 with a diploma in industrial enterprise management. He earned a certificate of part-time postgraduate studies in business administration for senior management executives from Nankai University in June 2005. Mr. ZHENG was accredited by Qingdao Municipal Personnel Bureau as a senior economist in June 1994.

Mr. Ma Baoliang is Non-Executive Director of Qingdao Port International Co., Ltd. since November 2013. He has been a non-executive director and head of labour union of the Company since November 2013. Mr. Ma has over 20 years of working experience in the port industry, and is experienced in managing large-scale port enterprises. From October 1993 to April 2003, Mr. Ma served as deputy director and deputy general manager of the General Office of Hongyu Company under Qingdao Port Authority (now known as Qingdao Port (Group) Co., Ltd.), deputy secretary of the Party Committee, secretary of the Disciplinary Committee and head of Labour Union of Communications Branch of Qingdao Port Authority and deputy director of Publicity and Education Department of Qingdao Port Authority. From April 2003 to November 2007, Mr. Ma served as deputy director and director of the Political Affairs Department of Qingdao Port(Group) Co., Ltd. ("QDP", the controlling shareholder of the Company (as defined in the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Listing Rules''))). Since May 2007, Mr. Ma has been serving as head of Labour Union of QDP. Since November 2014, Mr. Ma has been the chairman of Qingdao Port Culture Media Co., Ltd. Mr. Ma graduated with a diploma from the School of Literature of Shandong University specializing in Chinese language in June 1992.

Wei Zhang Mr. Zhang Wei is the Non-Executive Director of the Company. He has been an executive director, the vice chairman of the board of directors and the managing director of COSCO SHIPPING Ports Limited since April 2016. Before the re-designation as an executive director, he was a non-executive director of COSCO SHIPPING Ports Limited since August 2015. Mr. ZHANG is the chairman of the executive committee, the risk management committee and the investment and strategic planning committee and a member of the nomination committee and the remuneration committee of COSCO SHIPPING Ports Limited. He is also an executive director and a deputy general manager of COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (“COSCO SHIPPING Holdings”) and a director of COSCO SHIPPING Lines Co., Ltd. (“COSCO SHIPPING Lines”). Mr. ZHANG joined COSCO group in 1995. He had been the assistant manager, deputy manager and manager of the pricing department of the marketing and sales division of COSCO SHIPPING Lines, executive deputy general manager of the America trade division of COSCO SHIPPING Lines, executive vice president of COSCO SHIPPING Lines (North America) Inc., general manager of the strategy and development division of COSCO SHIPPING Lines, general manager of the operating management division of COSCO SHIPPING Holdings, and general manager of the operating management division and executive deputy director of the integration management office of China COSCO Shipping Corporation Limited. Mr. ZHANG obtained a Master of Management degree from Fudan University, majoring in change management programme. He is an engineer.

Kwok Keung Chau Mr. Chau Kwok Keung is Independent Non-Executive Director of Qingdao Port International Co., Ltd. since May 2014. He was graduated from the Chinese University of Hong Kong with a bachelor’s degree in business administration. He is a fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants, a member of Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and a Chartered Financial Analyst of CFA Institute. He has joined the Company since May 2014. He currently serves as an independent non-executive Director of the Company and chairman of Audit Committee as well as an executive director, chief financial officer and company secretary of Comtec Solar Systems Group Limited, a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 712). He has served as deputy group financial controller of China South City Holdings Limited, a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 1668), qualified accountant, chief financial officer, company secretary and authorized representative of China.com Inc. (now known as Sino Splendid Holdings Limited), a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 8006) and a member of the supervisory committee of RIB Software AG, a German software company listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Stock Code: RSTAG). Mr. CHAU is experienced in financial management and corporate management.

Yaping Wang Mr. Wang Yaping is Independent Non-Executive Director of Qingdao Port International Co., Ltd. since May 2014. He has joined the Shandong Qindao Law Office in 1987 and has held various positions including lawyer, deputy director and is currently a senior partner. He has also been serving as the vice president of Qingdao Lawyers Association since April 2006 and has been serving as a member of Advisory Committee of the Standing Committee of the 15th Qingdao Municipal People’s Congress since April 2013. He graduated from East China College of Political Science and Law (now known as East China University of Political Science and Law) with a bachelor’s degree in law. He was admitted as a PRC lawyer in February 1989 and was accredited as a second-grade lawyer by the Department of Justice of Shandong Province in June 1998.