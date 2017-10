Name Description

Kunio Noji Mr. Kunio Noji has been serving as Chairman of the Board in Komatsu Ltd. since April 1, 2016. He joined the Company in April 1969. His previous titles include President, Chief Executive Officer, Chief Director of Information Systems, Executive Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Managing Director and Senior Managing Executive Officer in the Company.

Tetsuji Ohashi Mr. Tetsuji Ohashi has been serving as President, Chief Executive Officer and Representative Director in Komatsu Ltd. since April 1, 2013. He joined the Company in April 1977. His previous titles include Chief Director of Production, Director of Administration in Awazu Plant and Executive Officer in the Company. He used to serve as President and Chief Operating Officer in a subsidiary. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in Engineering from The University of Tokyo in March 1977.

Mikio Fujitsuka Mr. Mikio Fujitsuka has been serving as Chief Financial Officer, Vice President and Representative Director in Komatsu Ltd. since April 1, 2016. He joined the Company in April 1977. His previous titles include Director of Administration, Executive Officer, Chief Director of Global Retail Finance Business, Manager of Business Planning Office, Managing Executive Officer and Senior Managing Executive Officer in the Company.

Yoshisada Takahashi Mr. Yoshisada Takahashi has been serving as Executive Vice President, Chief Information Officer and Chief Director of Information Strategy in Komatsu Ltd. since 2016. His previous titles include Chief Director of Production and Managing Executive Officer in the Company.

Kazunori Kuromoto Mr. Kazunori Kuromoto has been serving as Senior Managing Executive Officer and Director in Komatsu Ltd. since April 2015. He joined the Company in April 1980. His previous titles include Executive Officer, Chief Director of ICT Solution, Chief Director of ICT Business and Chief Director of Mining Business in the Company.

Masanao Mori Mr. Masanao Mori has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Director in Komatsu Ltd. since June 2013. He joined the Company in April 1981. His previous titles include Director of General Affairs in Main Engine & Oil Machine Business Unit, Director of Human Resources and Executive Officer in the Company.

Akira Sugiki Mr. Akira Sugiki has been serving as Managing Executive Officer and Chief Director of Specialized Machinery Business in Komatsu Ltd., as well as President and Representative Director of a subsidiary, Komatsu Tokki Corporation, since June 2014. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Chief Director of Business Strategy in the Company.

Masahiro Uegaki Mr. Masahiro Uegaki has been serving as Managing Executive Officer of Komatsu Ltd., as well as Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer and Representative Director of a subsidiary, Komatsu NTC Ltd., since June 2014. His previous titles include Executive Officer and Chief Director of Distribution in Main Production Unit in the Company.

Yasuo Suzuki Mr. Yasuo Suzuki has been serving as Executive Officer and Ibaraki Plant Manager in Main Production Unit in Komatsu Ltd. since 2015. He joined the Company in April 1970. He previously served as Chief Senior Director of Industrial Machinery Business in the Company.

Makoto Kigawa Mr. Makoto Kigawa has been serving as Independent Director in Komatsu Ltd. since June 2016. He is also serving as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director in Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. He used to work for Mizuho Bank, Ltd., Mizuho Corporate Bank, Ltd. and Yamato Transport Co., Ltd.

Masayuki Oku Mr. Masayuki Oku has been serving as Independent Director in Komatsu Ltd. since June 2014. He is also serving as Director in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. He used to work for Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation.